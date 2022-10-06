PRAGUE -- Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular- season opening games in the Czech capital.Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice from the penalty box with 7:47 to go in the second period in front of a crowd of 17,023 at Prague's O2 Arena. He wristed a shot past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the right circle after receiving a pass from Eeli Tolvanen.Niederreiter scored his first on a rebound...

