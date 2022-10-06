Read full article on original website
Related
Dave Dryden, Sabres inaugural season goaltender, mask innovator, dies at 81
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dave Dryden, one of the first goaltenders to play for the Buffalo Sabres franchise, and brother of Hall of Fame goalie Ken Dryden, has died at age 81. Dryden died Tuesday of complications from chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension surgery, the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home in Oakville, Ontario disclosed. “The Sabres […]
Centre Daily
What Exactly Are the Dallas Stars?
"The guys who can put the puck in the net are getting too big a piece of the pie," opined Dallas Stars owner Tom Gagliardi during an appearance on the Cam & Strick Podcast over the summer. "The veterans who don't score a lot, they're getting squeezed. And I don't...
NHL
Dickinson traded to Blackhawks by Canucks
Forward had 11 points last season; Chicago also gets second-round pick in 2024 NHL Draft for Stillman. Jason Dickinson was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks, along with a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, by the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. The Canucks received defenseman Riley Stillman. Dickinson had 11...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude preseason Saturday at Toronto
Detroit set to face Maple Leafs for second time in as many days. The Detroit Red Wings will conclude their preseason schedule on Saturday night when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and will be streamed on DetroitRedWings.com. In Friday's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit Red Wings cut 15 players
Who did the Red Wings cut?When is the Red Wings’ season opener?. We are less than a week away from the start of the 2022-23 NHL season and the Detroit Red Wings have been making moves to trim down their roster. On Sunday, the Red Wings announced they have...
Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague
PRAGUE -- Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular- season opening games in the Czech capital.Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice from the penalty box with 7:47 to go in the second period in front of a crowd of 17,023 at Prague's O2 Arena. He wristed a shot past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the right circle after receiving a pass from Eeli Tolvanen.Niederreiter scored his first on a rebound...
NHL
Blues acquire Samorukov in trade with Oilers
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has acquired defenseman Dmitri Samorukov from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for forward Klim Kostin. Samorukov, 23, was originally drafted by the Oilers in the third round (No. 84 overall) of...
markerzone.com
DJ SMITH DRESSING ALL OF HIS AVAILABLE ENFORCERS AGAINST MONTREAL SATURDAY NIGHT
Two nights ago, Ottawa Senators head coach DJ Smith suggested the Montreal Canadiens made a point of targeting his star players. That game featured a fight between Ottawa's Austin Watson and Montreal's Arber Xhekaj. DJ Smith also said that his lineup tonight would reflect his words, and he is not...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
What we learned from Sharks' opening games in Prague
With the NHL’s Global Series in Prague concluded, let’s revisit four big-picture topics surrounding the Sharks after their first two showings against the Nashville Predators. The process begins. We realize a whole season’s fate would never be decided in just the first two games, but the Sharks' inability...
ESPN
Nashville SC outlasts LAFC as Hany Mukhtar wins Golden Boot
Joe Willis made 14 saves, including one to stop a first-half penalty kick, and visiting Nashville SC closed their regular season with a 1-0 victory over LAFC on Saturday in both teams' season finale. Teal Bunbury scored his fifth goal of the season shortly after halftime for Nashville (13-10-11, 50...
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL preview: St. Louis Blues
Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
NHL
Detroit reduces roster by nine
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today released forwards Trenton Bliss, Joel L'Esperance, Cedric Lacroix, Tyler Spezia, Kirill Tyutyayev, and Drew Worrad, defenseman Brian Lashoff and goaltender John Lethemon from their tryout contracts. All eight players will report to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, the Red Wings assigned defenseman Tnias Mathurin to the Ontario Hockey League's North Bay Battalion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
markerzone.com
MONTREAL CLAIMS FORMER JETS' THIRD ROUNDER OFF WAIVERS
The Montreal Canadiens have claimed right-shot defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets. Kovacevic, 25, was selected 74th overall by Winnipeg in 2017 after the defender posted 19 points in 36 games during his freshman season at Merrimack College. He would finish with 54 points in total over 101 NCAA games.
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings host Maple Leafs Friday for final preseason home game
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will play their final preseason home game Friday night at Little Caesars Arena against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit, NHL Network and the Red Wings Radio Network. Detroit's original training camp...
Comments / 0