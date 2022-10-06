ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Bleacher Report

Fantasy Basketball 2022: 1st-Round Mock Draft and Best Team Names

Barely a week remains before the 2022-23 NBA campaign tips off. If you haven't mapped out your fantasy basketball strategy yet, time is running out. You're in the right place, though, so let's help you steer the ship with a mock first round, a few sleepers to put on your radar, and, most importantly, a group of team names worth your consideration.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Last-Minute NBA Rookie Scale Extension Predictions

The deadline for rookie scale extensions is nigh. The top stars of the 2019 draft class received max money over five additional years ($194.6 million to $233.2 million), including Zion Williamson (No. 1), Ja Morant (No. 2) and Darius Garland (No. 5). Others got solid four-year deals done such as RJ Barrett (No. 3, $107 million to $120 million), Tyler Herro (No. 13, $120 million to $130 million) and Keldon Johnson (No. 29, $74 million to $80 million).
NBA
Bleacher Report

Kyrie Irving Says Nets 'Want to Erase Everything That Was Said' by Critics

Kyrie Irving is hoping to change the narrative after three up-and-down years with the Brooklyn Nets. "We want to erase everything that was said about our team the last few years in terms of our weaknesses," Irving told reporters Saturday. "We want to turn those into our strengths—and it starts with developing good practice habits. And going out in the game and not just talking about it, and actually doing it."
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Lakers Must Go All-In on Russell Westbrook Amid Latest Trade Rumors

As the Los Angeles Lakers continue to navigate the 2022 preseason largely without their superstars, one of L.A.'s most notable players continues to be the subject of trade buzz. The Russell Westbrook experiment was a failure last season. The nine-time All-Star never played particularly well, and the Lakers stumbled to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
