Kyrie Irving is hoping to change the narrative after three up-and-down years with the Brooklyn Nets. "We want to erase everything that was said about our team the last few years in terms of our weaknesses," Irving told reporters Saturday. "We want to turn those into our strengths—and it starts with developing good practice habits. And going out in the game and not just talking about it, and actually doing it."

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO