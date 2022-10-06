Read full article on original website
Magnificent Dust Devil in Central Kentucky Captured on Video
DUST DEVILS -- VACATION FRINGE BENEFITS. As a kid, I would press my nose against the window and take in everything I could on our many vacations; we never missed a year. And as you travel out west, as we did so often, you see a lot of dust devils whip up...and big ones, too.
uoflnews.com
UofL research shows connection between work and health
With employee burnout high and the Great Resignation looming, pioneering new research from the University of Louisville shows some likely drivers in workplace culture could impact more than just job choices — they could have a real impact on health. The UofL study is believed to be the first...
Wave 3
King Louis XVI statue damaged in protests should not return, city administrator says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Council has decided the King Louis XVI statue will not return to the outdoors. Previously located on West Jefferson and 6th Streets, the statue was vandalized during summer protests in 2020. The marble was cracked, spray-painted and the statue’s right hand was ripped off...
spectrumnews1.com
Transformation starting soon at former Louisville candy factory
LOUISVILLE, Ky — Former candy factory will become low-income apartments for seniors. Of all the housing developments Paul DeSpain has worked on, 1405 West Broadway takes the cake. “To answer your question directly, this is the biggest project I’ve ever been any part of,” DeSpain said. DeSpain...
clayconews.com
Public Safety Announcement from Frankfort, Kentucky: Transportation Cabinet Reminds Motorists to be Extra Cautious This Fall
FRANKFORT, KY (Oct. 4, 2022) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has issued an annual "Antler Alert" to remind motorists that the peak season for deer-vehicle collisions has arrived. About half of all such crashes occur during the last three months of the year. "October, November, and December bring...
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: Saving Shields Memorial Gym
Old-school Indiana basketball in John Mellencamp’s hometown. The game plan to save the iconic Shields Memorial Gym in Seymour is the focus of this week’s Endangered Indiana.
wdrb.com
$700,000 investment gives southern Indiana town multiple 24/7 fire stations
GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Fire Station 1 off State Road 64 in the heart of Georgetown used to only operate eight hours per day. The town's second station, further outside town, was left to handle all calls after hours. That all changed this week, as new work to update Station...
wdrb.com
Rundown cemetery near Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood gets overdue remodel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For years, a four-acre cemetery near the Taylor Berry neighborhood has been untouched for years, overgrown with grass nearly 8 feet tall. Many of those in the Schardein Cemetery are veterans, whose headstones were covered and some were destroyed. As of Monday, the majority of the...
wdrb.com
'Just for Kids' pilot details personal connection to Norton Children's transport team
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Soaring high above Louisville's skyline, the brightly colored Norton Children's Just for Kids helicopter sticks out against the blue sky. The helicopter is part of the specialized team based at Bowman Field, who recently set a record for the most children transported in a single month.
spectrumnews1.com
'I think it's over a thousand boxes of prints': Courier-Journal, Bingham family donates entire photo archive to UofL
LOUISVILLE — Roughly three million images that cover decades of Commonwealth history have a new home at the University of Louisville. The Courier-Journal and Bingham family have donated the paper’s entire photo archive to the university’s special collections department. What You Need To Know. The Barry Bingham,...
WLKY.com
Free Narcan machine in Kentucky city restocked after being depleted in just 2 days
VINE GROVE, Ky. — Vine Grove's new naloxone vending machine has now been refilled, according to the city's police chief. Last week, it was reported that the contents of that vending machine were gone in just two days. It is the first ever of its kind in Kentucky. The...
WLKY.com
88-year-old woman skydives in Elizabethtown in honor of her son
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — An 88-year-old New Albany woman jumped thousands in honor of her son. Bernadette Fife and three family members, including two of her children and a great-grandson, skydived at Skydive Kentucky in Elizabethtown. This was Fife’s second skydive. She jumped for the first time two years ago for her son Jim Lynch’s 60th birthday.
WLKY.com
Democrat suing to get on ballot in Kentucky House race appears in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Democrat suing to get on the ballot in a Kentucky House race appeared in court Monday, with her attorney arguing a certification deadline does not apply to the candidate because of unique circumstances. Democrat Ann Sermersheim filed on Sept. 13 to run against Republican incumbent...
FOCUS | Dime-sized device is creating mini-machine guns in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Non-fatal shootings are down 30% in Louisville this year, from 450 to 314. Murders are down 8%, from 138 to 128. But there has been a massive influx of one highly illegal handgun modification. It's no bigger than a dime, but it turns a semi-automatic Glock...
WLKY.com
Miss Black Kentucky USA makes history at Louisville Memorial Auditorium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made this Sunday at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium, as 15 women competed for the chance to be crowned the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA. The competition celebrates the talent, scholastic achievement and commitment to service of the women, while allowing them a welcoming...
wdrb.com
Man with machete shot and killed by police inside Clarksville Walmart
CLARKSVILLE, In (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police said a man with a machete was shot and killed by police late Monday night at the Clarksville Walmart. Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Carey Huls said around 11:15 p.m., Walmart employees noticed a man inside the store who appeared to have cut his neck with a blade.
Former Kentucky jailer convicted of using unlawful force on inmate
A former jail officer in Kentucky has been convicted in federal court of using unlawful force on an inmate, the Justice Department said Friday. Darrell Taylor, 32, a former officer with the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, was found guilty by a federal jury in Louisville. The detainee, who suffered...
Family ID's man with machete shot, killed by police officer at southern Indiana Walmart
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A man is dead after reportedly charging at officers with a machete at a southern Indiana Walmart. According to police, Daniel Scott of Corydon, was walking around the Clarksville Walmart on Veterans Parkway after closing hours around 11:15 p.m. Monday. Employees reportedly noticed Scott, who appeared...
Ariel Thompson crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new queen has been crowned!. For the first time in more than a decade, the commonwealth has a new Miss Black Kentucky USA. During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ariel Thompson was crowned winner in front of 250 people, including family and friends at Memorial Auditorium.
Authorities ask for help in locating missing southern Indiana woman last seen in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Indiana woman last seen in Louisville. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Natalie Lake of Bedford was last seen near South 28th Street near Elliott Park. The agency reported her missing on Oct. 6.
