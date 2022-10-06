AUBURN, Ala. – Angella Okutoyi has officially signed to join the Auburn women's tennis team this spring, head coach Caroline Lilley announced on Monday. Okutoyi, who is a native of Nairobi, Kenya, will enter the Spring 2022 season as a true freshman. Okutoyi held an ITF junior ranking of 49th and claims six ITF junior singles titles and 13 ITF junior doubles titles. She also won the Junior Wimbeldon Doubles Championship in 2022, which made her the first Kenyan to win a Grand Slam title.

AUBURN, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO