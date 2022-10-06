ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

Related
auburntigers.com

Angella Okutoyi to join Auburn women’s tennis program in the spring

AUBURN, Ala. – Angella Okutoyi has officially signed to join the Auburn women's tennis team this spring, head coach Caroline Lilley announced on Monday. Okutoyi, who is a native of Nairobi, Kenya, will enter the Spring 2022 season as a true freshman. Okutoyi held an ITF junior ranking of 49th and claims six ITF junior singles titles and 13 ITF junior doubles titles. She also won the Junior Wimbeldon Doubles Championship in 2022, which made her the first Kenyan to win a Grand Slam title.
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Auburn Volleyball bounces back with victory over Bulldogs

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn found a way to dig a little deeper than Georgia on Saturday in the Volleyball edition of the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry. Jackie Barrett's third straight double-double and fifth of the season propelled the Tigers past the Bulldogs, 3-1 (25-22, 26-24, 23-25, 25-23). Both offenses...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
Auburn, AL
Sports
City
Cary, NC
auburntigers.com

No. 2 Georgia beats Auburn 42-10 in Deep South's Oldest Rivalry

ATHENS, Ga. – A promising start to the second half sparked Auburn and Jarquez Hunter scored a touchdown but No. 2 Georgia beat the Tigers 42-10 Saturday at Sanford Stadium in the 127th meeting of the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry. "The guys are disappointed," Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said....
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy