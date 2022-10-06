Read full article on original website
Chase Elliott shoos tv cameras after NASCAR Roval race (Video)
Elliott was bumped from the lead By AJ Allmendinger in the closing laps then spun out by Tyler Reddick. On Sunday, the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course hosted the NASCAR Cup Series. The Roval event was a playoff elimination race with four more drivers getting eliminated. Watch the video of...
Denny Hamlin Updates Kurt Busch’s Status, Admits Team Cheated, Dishes on William Byron Penalty Reversal and Safety Meeting with NASCAR
Denny Hamlin isn't one to mince words, and he proved that over the weekend by holding court at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The post Denny Hamlin Updates Kurt Busch’s Status, Admits Team Cheated, Dishes on William Byron Penalty Reversal and Safety Meeting with NASCAR appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kyle Larson Has the Green Light To Go After Something Bigger Than Le Mans in 2023
Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has the OK from Rick Hendrick and Jeff Gordon to take a run at the Indianapolis 500 if he so desires. The post Kyle Larson Has the Green Light To Go After Something Bigger Than Le Mans in 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Rick Hendrick’s Congratulatory Note Was Nice, but It Was Late and Didn’t Cover All the Bases
Rick Hendrick was a bit late and maybe a little forgetful in acknowledging recent work by Petty GMS that benefitted the Hendrick Motorsports empire. The post Rick Hendrick’s Congratulatory Note Was Nice, but It Was Late and Didn’t Cover All the Bases appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Accidentally Texted Wrong Number To Send Post Malone His Vodka… They Didn’t Believe It Was Him
I mean, if Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s trying to give away free vodka, I’ll take it. He recently announced his new vodka brand, High Rock Vodka, in partnership with Sugarlands Distilling. As they gear up to get it in stores this spring, he’s also trying to get it in the hands of some friends to help spread the word before the official release. And that may be harder than you think… In a tweet yesterday, Dale Jr. said he was trying to […] The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Accidentally Texted Wrong Number To Send Post Malone His Vodka… They Didn’t Believe It Was Him first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick Workout Photos
Danica Patrick might be retired from racing, but that's not stopping the former IndyCar and NASCAR driver from staying in elite shape. This weekend, the former racing star showed off her elite fitness, posting workout photos from a 5K she completed with her loved ones. "Happy birthday Erin!!!!!!!!! Remember a...
NASCAR driver actually makes his own announcement
For once, fans got to hear a NASCAR driver announcement made by the team and driver themselves, not from an early report or leak. Last month, Kaulig Racing announced that they would be making a 2023 NASCAR Cup Series driver announcement at their Kaulig Racing Fan Day on Wednesday, October 5.
Tiger Woods Becomes Latest Sports Billionaire: The Only Two Other Athletes To Ever Join The 10-Digit Club
This article was originally published on Aug. 10, 2022. Tiger Woods, one of the best golfers the game has ever seen and arguably one of the greatest athletes of all time, has joined an exclusive list of sports billionaires. What To Know: Forbes has estimated that Woods' net worth has...
NASCAR: William Byron decision shakes up playoff picture
William Byron’s 25-point penalty has been rescinded ahead of the final race in the round of 12 of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, putting him in a provisional transfer spot. The National Motorsports Appeals Panel amended the penalty which was issued to Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron after he spun Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin under caution during the opening race of the round of 12 of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at Texas Motor Speedway two weekends ago.
NASCAR amends Rule Book after William Byron appeal
NASCAR amended the Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series Rule Books a day after an appeals panel rescinded William Byron’s 25-point penalty. The changes close a potential loophole that allowed the National Motorsports Appeals Panel to adjust the penalty to Byron this week. NASCAR did not penalize Byron...
Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon?
The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) banned the Dodge Demon after it ran a sub-10 second quarter mile without specific precautions until just recently. The post Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
NASCAR World Celebrating Dale Earnhardt Jr. Monday
Happy birthday, Dale Earnhardt Jr. The NASCAR world is celebrating the legendary driver on Monday mroning. Earnhardt Jr., the son of one of the greatest NASCAR drivers of all-time, did pretty well for himself on and off the track. He turned 48 years old on Monday. Time does fly. "How...
NASCAR drivers Hamlin, Briscoe flustered with Byron appeal result
NASCAR playoff drivers are surprised at the results of the appeal of William Byron’s penalty. Drama unfolded two weeks ago at Texas Motor Speedway as the NASCAR Cup Series opened the Round of 12 in the playoffs at the 1.54-mile oval. And the results of that drama only unfolded a few days ago.
Daniel Suarez, Corey LaJoie heated exchange after Roval incidents (Video)
Daniel Suarez and Corey LaJoie had a heated post-race discussion as they signed autographs after the NASCAR race on the Charlotte Roval. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series unloaded in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 17-turn Roval road course brought drama in the Playoff elimination event. Watch the Daniel Suarez vs...
The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space
Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
NASCAR Cup playoff grid resets after Charlotte Roval
The Xfinity Series also begins the Round of 8 this weekend, whittling its playoff field to four drivers for the Nov. 5 championship race at Phoenix. The third round features races at Las Vegas, Homestead and Martinsville. The Truck Series was off this past weekend. The series is back in...
NASCAR President Steve Phelps Candidly Admits to Being Part of Problem Instead of Solution Over Concerns With Next Gen Car Safety Issues
NASCAR President Steve Phelps candidly admitted that he has been part of the problem and not the solution when it comes to the drivers' concern about safety issues with the Next Gen car. The post NASCAR President Steve Phelps Candidly Admits to Being Part of Problem Instead of Solution Over Concerns With Next Gen Car Safety Issues appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Charlotte Race Results: October 9, 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
NASCAR race results from the Roval (Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course) Today, the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 2.32-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway road course stretches over 17 corners. The Bank of America Roval 400 sets the grid for the Round of 8 as four playoff drivers are set to be eliminated.
IndyCar driver set for NASCAR debut at Charlotte
IndyCar driver Marco Andretti is set to make his NASCAR debut in this Saturday afternoon’s Xfinity Series race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. Former full-time IndyCar driver Marco Andretti is set to make his NASCAR debut this Saturday afternoon with Big Machine Racing at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
