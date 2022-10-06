ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

wfxb.com

The South Florence vs. Wilson Game Ended Early Friday Night Due to an Incident

An incident occurred at Friday nights football game between South Florence and Wilson that caused officials to call the game. South Florence was working toward victory on their homecoming night leading the game 63-0. The game was paused in the third quarter when people in the stands started warning that someone had a gun while others started running. The incident began with an altercation between 2 students near the concession stand. Panic set in when students started running from the scene as others noticed and started clearing the home team’s bleachers. Both of the teams, including the cheerleaders, were sent to the Bruin Fieldhouse where they waited until both the stadium and parking lot were cleared.
FLORENCE, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County Agriculture Fair returning this week

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo isn’t happening this year, but the 42nd annual Columbus County Agriculture Fair is taking place this week. The fair made a comeback in 2021 after being cancelled the year before because of COVID. The fun kicks off...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

2022 Shrine Bowl Roster released headlined by QB LaNorris Sellers, additional local talent

WPDE SPORTS — Four local players will represent the Grand Strand and Pee Dee in thE 2022 Shrine Bowl as the top players in SC and NC clash before the Christmas Holiday. The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is an All-Star football game between high school seniors from NC and SC that started in 1937 to promote awareness and support for the Shriners Hospitals for Children.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

3 dead in 2 South Carolina homicides, including Atlantic Beach councilman; suspect arrested in Horry County

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people are dead in two South Carolina homicides, including Atlantic Beach Councilman Jim DeWitt and a woman near Conway, according to police. Matthew Allen DeWitt, 25, was arrested Monday in the Atlantic Beach area and taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center, according to police. Horry County police say […]
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Former Tabor City Firefighter dies following 19 years as Chief

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — A former Tabor City firefighter has died following more than four decades with the department. Jerry Hodges died on Sunday, according to the Tabor City Fire Department. Hodges was the Fire Chief for 19 years and retired in 2018 with 42 years of total...
TABOR CITY, NC
WECT

Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has announced that it is currently searching for Matthew Cody Mason. The sheriff’s office describes Mason, 29, as having green eyes and brown hair. Mason, who is 6 feet tall and weighs about 210 pounds, was last seen driving a U-Haul.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Lumberton police investigating deadly shooting

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of North Carolina are investigating a deadly shooting. The Lumberton Police Department said it was called to the area of South Rozier Street after reports someone had been shot. Responding officers then found 31-year-old Brandon Leonard, of Fairmont, dead at the scene from...
LUMBERTON, NC
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTW News13

Man wanted for Oct. 1 shooting in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Georgetown Police Department is looking for a man wanted in connection with an Oct. 1 shooting on Front Street. Franklin Ezekiel Grant Jr., 30, is facing multiple charges, including the discharge of a firearm in the city, aggravated breach of peace, malicious injury to real property and five counts […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
WRAL News

Fairmont man dies after early-morning shooting in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. — A Fairmont man died from a gunshot wound early Saturday morning, Lumberton police said. Police found Brandon Leonard, 31, dead when they arrived around 2:20 a.m. Saturday to 207 South Rozier St. in Lumberton. Anyone information on the case is asked to call Lumberton police at...
LUMBERTON, NC
WECT

Two Southeastern Community College students arrested on drug charges

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Two students of Southeastern Community College were arrested on drug charges after a joint effort from Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and SCC Campus Police led to finding marijuana in their cars. SCC Campus Police contacted the CCSO to utilize a K-9 to conduct free air-sniff...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WECT

One dead, two injured in shooting Sunday morning in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Williamson Drive just after 1 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found one victim with a gunshot wound lying in the roadway. Officers performed lifesaving measures until EMS arrived. The victim was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, but he later died from his injuries.
WILMINGTON, NC

