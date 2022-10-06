Read full article on original website
wfxb.com
The South Florence vs. Wilson Game Ended Early Friday Night Due to an Incident
An incident occurred at Friday nights football game between South Florence and Wilson that caused officials to call the game. South Florence was working toward victory on their homecoming night leading the game 63-0. The game was paused in the third quarter when people in the stands started warning that someone had a gun while others started running. The incident began with an altercation between 2 students near the concession stand. Panic set in when students started running from the scene as others noticed and started clearing the home team’s bleachers. Both of the teams, including the cheerleaders, were sent to the Bruin Fieldhouse where they waited until both the stadium and parking lot were cleared.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Agriculture Fair returning this week
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo isn’t happening this year, but the 42nd annual Columbus County Agriculture Fair is taking place this week. The fair made a comeback in 2021 after being cancelled the year before because of COVID. The fun kicks off...
wpde.com
2022 Shrine Bowl Roster released headlined by QB LaNorris Sellers, additional local talent
WPDE SPORTS — Four local players will represent the Grand Strand and Pee Dee in thE 2022 Shrine Bowl as the top players in SC and NC clash before the Christmas Holiday. The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is an All-Star football game between high school seniors from NC and SC that started in 1937 to promote awareness and support for the Shriners Hospitals for Children.
borderbelt.org
NC sheriff who made racist remarks has history of controversy. Can he outlast this one?
Sitting behind a mahogany desk, surrounded by certificates of achievement and piles of paperwork, Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene complained about the red tape he had to deal with every day. When Greene beat the incumbent by 37 votes in 2018 to become the first Republican sheriff of this southeastern...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
People gather in west Whiteville in reaction to Sheriff Jody Green’s racially charged comments
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY)– A rally was held in west Whiteville this afternoon after what has been a dramatic week in Columbus County. People were out from 2pm-5pm in reaction to Sheriff Jody Green’s allegations of racially-charged comments made in 2019. The goal of the event was to make...
3 dead in 2 South Carolina homicides, including Atlantic Beach councilman; suspect arrested in Horry County
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people are dead in two South Carolina homicides, including Atlantic Beach Councilman Jim DeWitt and a woman near Conway, according to police. Matthew Allen DeWitt, 25, was arrested Monday in the Atlantic Beach area and taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center, according to police. Horry County police say […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Former Tabor City Firefighter dies following 19 years as Chief
TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — A former Tabor City firefighter has died following more than four decades with the department. Jerry Hodges died on Sunday, according to the Tabor City Fire Department. Hodges was the Fire Chief for 19 years and retired in 2018 with 42 years of total...
High school student shot multiple times in Southern Pines dies
A 17-year-old Fayetteville boy died Saturday night after getting shot multiple times while pumping gas, according to the Southern Pines Police Department. Police found De ’Marcus Isaiah Chambliss around 8 p.m. Saturday at the Mobil Mart at 1301 Central Drive. WRAL News has learned Chambliss was a student at...
WECT
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has announced that it is currently searching for Matthew Cody Mason. The sheriff’s office describes Mason, 29, as having green eyes and brown hair. Mason, who is 6 feet tall and weighs about 210 pounds, was last seen driving a U-Haul.
Robeson County Black Caucus meets Saturday
LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Black Caucus will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday and discuss get-out-the-vote measures for the Nov. 8 midterm e
WMBF
Lumberton police investigating deadly shooting
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of North Carolina are investigating a deadly shooting. The Lumberton Police Department said it was called to the area of South Rozier Street after reports someone had been shot. Responding officers then found 31-year-old Brandon Leonard, of Fairmont, dead at the scene from...
Man wanted for Oct. 1 shooting in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Georgetown Police Department is looking for a man wanted in connection with an Oct. 1 shooting on Front Street. Franklin Ezekiel Grant Jr., 30, is facing multiple charges, including the discharge of a firearm in the city, aggravated breach of peace, malicious injury to real property and five counts […]
myhorrynews.com
Man arrested in connection to three deaths, including Conway-area homicide
Horry County police in a news release said that a man connected to the killing of a Conway woman and two others in Richland County was arrested in Atlantic Beach Monday. Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25, is in custody in connection with their deaths and charges are pending, police said. Around...
Richmond County traffic stop nets crack, pot find
HAMLET — A man with outstanding warrants in two counties is facing drug charges in Richmond County following a weekend traffic stop. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team reportedly stopped a vehicle with expired registration plates in Hamlet Saturday, Oct. 8, according to a press release issued Monday.
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in Horry County shooting arrested in Indiana
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An “armed and dangerous” man wanted in connection with a shooting in Horry County was arrested Monday in Indiana, according to St. Joseph County online jail records. Tru Jamal Lee, 26, was arrested on unrelated charges, according to the Horry County Police Department. Lee was arrested in St. Joseph County, […]
Fairmont man dies after early-morning shooting in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. — A Fairmont man died from a gunshot wound early Saturday morning, Lumberton police said. Police found Brandon Leonard, 31, dead when they arrived around 2:20 a.m. Saturday to 207 South Rozier St. in Lumberton. Anyone information on the case is asked to call Lumberton police at...
WECT
Two Southeastern Community College students arrested on drug charges
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Two students of Southeastern Community College were arrested on drug charges after a joint effort from Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and SCC Campus Police led to finding marijuana in their cars. SCC Campus Police contacted the CCSO to utilize a K-9 to conduct free air-sniff...
WECT
One dead, two injured in shooting Sunday morning in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Williamson Drive just after 1 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found one victim with a gunshot wound lying in the roadway. Officers performed lifesaving measures until EMS arrived. The victim was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, but he later died from his injuries.
wpde.com
5-year-old accidentally shoots self, sister at Dillon County home: Sheriff
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — A 5-year-old boy accidentally shot himself and his 7-year-old sister after the child managed to get a hold of a gun and it discharged at a home off of Highway 301, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. He said the 7-year-old girl is being...
Comments / 0