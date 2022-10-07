Easton Fire Department, community rally to collect supplies for Hurricane Ian victims

The Easton Fire Department and the local community are rallying to collect relief supplies for those who lost everything from Hurricane Ian.

One of the department’s members, Dave Davies, told News 12 his family members in the Fort Myers area lost almost everything in the storm. He says his parents, cousins, uncles and aunts all live practically on the same street blocks from the beach.

Davies added so many people have reached out to help so far and the support is emotional and overwhelming.

"The outpouring of kindness is unbelievable,” Davies said. “And even though I’m a first responder and I want to help cause that's my DNA, everybody wants to help.”

Easton firefighters say they’re collecting all different items, including hygiene products, tools and school bags.

Davies and some of his team are hoping to deliver the supplies by trailer to Fort Myers by the third week in October.