Cyberspace was once a place that seemed far removed from everyday lives — an abstract world or an online realm we logged into. Fast forward to today and the world lives in cyberspace — from light bulbs and locks in our homes to our cars and cellphones. Just as we need people to maintain the security of the physical spaces where we live, we also need humans to maintain the security of cyberspace.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 16 HOURS AGO