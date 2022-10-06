Read full article on original website
asu.edu
ASU Fulbright faculty begin in-depth projects in Norway, Peru
Arizona State University professors Lorena Cuya Gavilano and Aaron Hess, both faculty members in the College of Integrative Sciences and Arts at ASU’s Downtown Phoenix campus, have received Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program awards for the 2022–23 academic year from the U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.
asu.edu
Winners of the 16th annual Barlett & Steele Awards announced
American Public Media, Salt Lake Tribune, KUER public radio and StarTribune take home top prizes. A podcast series on abuse at Utah’s homes for troubled teens produced by a multiple-media team of journalists and the Minnesota StarTribune’s revelations of court-aided exploitation of accident victims have taken top honors in the 16th Annual Barlett & Steele Awards for the Best in Investigative Business Journalism.
asu.edu
Creating the future cybersecurity workforce
Cyberspace was once a place that seemed far removed from everyday lives — an abstract world or an online realm we logged into. Fast forward to today and the world lives in cyberspace — from light bulbs and locks in our homes to our cars and cellphones. Just as we need people to maintain the security of the physical spaces where we live, we also need humans to maintain the security of cyberspace.
asu.edu
A collaborative approach to community health issues
ASU College of Health Solutions celebrates 10 years of health innovation, looks forward. Sometimes a good idea doesn’t have to be sold, it just needs the chance to be heard. That’s how the idea behind Arizona State University’s College of Health Solutions revealed itself to Dorothy Sears, the college’s executive director of clinical and community translational science and professor of nutrition.
asu.edu
The 'SHPE' familia
ASU's Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers chapter fosters Hispanic representation in STEM fields. This month, SHPE de ASU, Arizona State University’s student chapter of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, is celebrating 40 years of supporting its members, alumni and the Hispanic engineering community across the Valley. “Our mission...
