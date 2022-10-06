The Last Inning (Oct. 6, 2022): Spotlighting Mojo Standout Emma Clarke, Softball News, Verbals, ‘You Dropped A Bomb On Me’ & Previously On She-Hulk

Read full article on original website
The Mental Edge: Performance Trainer & Former DI Softball Coach Julie Jones… Do You See What I See? How the Images We See Affect Our Performance
Extra Inning Softball has partnered with former DI softball coach Julie Jones (Akron, Cleveland State) and current Mental Performance and Mindset Coach to help give athletes, coaches and others in the softball world the “Mental Edge.”. Julie spent 26 years leading Division I softball programs with her mission being...
Who is Judi Garman?
The Judi Garman Classic has built itself up to the point of being known as one of the premier early-season tournaments during softball season. An annual tournament hosted by Cal State Fullerton, the event provides another west-coast venue for top-level matchups before conference play begins. But who is the woman...
