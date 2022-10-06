ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Jackson State-Alabama State game ends with words between Eddie Robinson, Deion Sanders

The pregame fight between Southern and Prairie View was only the second-most notable fracas in Southwestern Athletic Conference football circles last week. Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. and Jackson State’s Deion Sanders had a postgame confrontation that devolved into a war of words, triggered when Robinson declined a hug from Sanders in their postgame meeting.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Film review: Analyzing how LSU fell into an inescapable hole against Tennessee

There was clear excitement around Tiger Stadium for the first Top 25 matchup in three years Saturday, even with the 11 a.m. kickoff. But the feeling didn’t last long. LSU fell behind once again this season against a Power Five team. Only this time, it lacked the firepower to match Tennessee’s highly regarded offense in a deflating 40-13 loss.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Three and out: Sports columnist Scott Rabalais weighs in on LSU's demolition by Tennessee

LSU stepped up in weight class Saturday against Tennessee, it’s best opponent to date, and immediately got knocked back down. The Volunteers looked like a playoff contender. The Tigers looked mediocre, at best, in a humbling 40-13 defeat. Special teams were lousy, the defense tackled poorly and the offense was mostly impotent. The apparently scary loss of left tackle Will Campbell to an “episode” at Friday’s walk-through may have affected the team, but it doesn’t explain everything.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Louisiana Football
State
Kentucky State
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Arkansas State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary's Silman competes with the pros at Pebble Beach

Zachary High School senior golfer Drew Silman represented First Tee of East Baton Rouge Parish in the 19th annual Pure Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach in Monterey County, California, on Sept. 23-25. The nationally televised tournament consists of 54 holes played by 78 teams comprised of Champions Tour professionals paired...
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

SWAC office investigating pregame fight between Southern, Prairie View

The Southwestern Athletic Conference office said it is investigating a pregame altercation between Southern University and Prairie View football players at Saturday’s game in Prairie View, Texas. Representatives from both schools said while they don’t have all the facts of how the fight started, neither feels their side instigated...
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Todd Mcclure
theadvocate.com

Slaughter records first loss, East and West Feliciana win

It was another big weekend in high school football across the Feliciana parishes. The Slaughter Community Charter Knights suffered their first loss of the season against Jewel M. Sumner High School, 48-30 in favor of Sumner. The Knights will look to bounce back quickly as they have their first district game of the season Friday against Central Private.
SLAUGHTER, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern at Prairie View: Here are the top four storylines for this SWAC West showdown

Prairie View has won by playing defense and small-ball offense. The Panthers lead the SWAC in field goals which means teams are making them settle and it becomes a field position game. Southern’s defensive plan should include crowding the line of scrimmage and making QB Trazon Connely prove he can beat them throwing the ball. It’s likely other teams have used that strategy and the Panthers are still 3-0 in the league. He’s more dangerous as a runner so while keeping the pressure on, Southern needs sound tackling to prevent him breaking a big-play scramble.
BATON ROUGE, LA
#Lsu Football#Sec Football#American Football#Lsu#Sec#Central High#All American#The Atlanta Falcons#The New York Giants#Texas A M
theadvocate.com

Longtime pastor and Southern University leader Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. dies

The Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr., a longtime Baton Rouge pastor and leader of Southern University, has died at the age of 93, the university said in a news release Saturday. Bilberry, who died Friday, retired in 2019 after 35 years as pastor of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church. Before that, he worked at Southern for 15 years as the first director of its Freshman Complex, organizer and director of its first Office of High School Relations and director of admissions. Governors Edwin Edwards and Mike Foster appointed him to the Southern University Board of Supervisors.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Personnel moves at Amedisys, BRAC, Investar Bank, LSU vet school

--- Melissa Bouligny Carter has been hired as senior vice president of marketing for the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. Carter comes from Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group, where she served as the director of brand marketing from 2019 to 2022. She has more than 20 years of marketing and branding experience, including stints with Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers and Old Navy.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

This Louisiana native founded a school in Haiti. She still helps run it from Lafayette.

At 24 years old, Megan Boudreaux Anderson founded Respire Haiti, a nonprofit created to fight for the freedom of Haiti’s estimated 300,000 child slaves. After moving to Haiti in 2011, Anderson started a feeding program and transformed a barren hillside into a refuge including a school for 500 children, a medical clinic that includes mental health therapy, physical and occupational therapy as well as tennis and soccer programs.
LAFAYETTE, LA
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
theadvocate.com

Faith Matters: Eager to teach others about kingdom, principles, love of God

Teaching and preaching weren't at the top of Bishop Dorothy Daniel's list of career choices. "I wasn't even a good student in school," said Daniel, the senior pastor of Kingdom Life Family Center and the manager at Team Impact Christian University, both in Baton Rouge. "But once the truth started to be unraveled through books and Christian education, it was not so much as wanting to teach it as I just wanted other people to know."
BATON ROUGE, LA

