Prairie View has won by playing defense and small-ball offense. The Panthers lead the SWAC in field goals which means teams are making them settle and it becomes a field position game. Southern’s defensive plan should include crowding the line of scrimmage and making QB Trazon Connely prove he can beat them throwing the ball. It’s likely other teams have used that strategy and the Panthers are still 3-0 in the league. He’s more dangerous as a runner so while keeping the pressure on, Southern needs sound tackling to prevent him breaking a big-play scramble.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO