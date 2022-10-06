Read full article on original website
Jackson State-Alabama State game ends with words between Eddie Robinson, Deion Sanders
The pregame fight between Southern and Prairie View was only the second-most notable fracas in Southwestern Athletic Conference football circles last week. Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. and Jackson State’s Deion Sanders had a postgame confrontation that devolved into a war of words, triggered when Robinson declined a hug from Sanders in their postgame meeting.
Film review: Analyzing how LSU fell into an inescapable hole against Tennessee
There was clear excitement around Tiger Stadium for the first Top 25 matchup in three years Saturday, even with the 11 a.m. kickoff. But the feeling didn’t last long. LSU fell behind once again this season against a Power Five team. Only this time, it lacked the firepower to match Tennessee’s highly regarded offense in a deflating 40-13 loss.
Florida is next up for LSU football; learn more about the Gators' offense, defense here
A quick rundown of LSU's next opponent on Saturday night, the Florida Gators ... KICKOFF: 6 p.m. Saturday, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla. RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM/FM, 870/105.3 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette) SERIES: Florida leads 33-32-3 OPENING LINE: Florida by 3. On Florida. RECORD: 4-2, 1-2...
Three and out: Sports columnist Scott Rabalais weighs in on LSU's demolition by Tennessee
LSU stepped up in weight class Saturday against Tennessee, it’s best opponent to date, and immediately got knocked back down. The Volunteers looked like a playoff contender. The Tigers looked mediocre, at best, in a humbling 40-13 defeat. Special teams were lousy, the defense tackled poorly and the offense was mostly impotent. The apparently scary loss of left tackle Will Campbell to an “episode” at Friday’s walk-through may have affected the team, but it doesn’t explain everything.
Zachary's Silman competes with the pros at Pebble Beach
Zachary High School senior golfer Drew Silman represented First Tee of East Baton Rouge Parish in the 19th annual Pure Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach in Monterey County, California, on Sept. 23-25. The nationally televised tournament consists of 54 holes played by 78 teams comprised of Champions Tour professionals paired...
Tennessee fans made LSU's Death Valley sound like Knoxville at times, and social media noticed
Tennessee football fans are thoroughly enjoying their team's undefeated season so far, and the Volunteer faithful made the trip to Baton Rouge in droves for Saturday's game against LSU. The Tennessee fans let their presence be known every time something went right for the Volunteers, and that happened more often...
SWAC office investigating pregame fight between Southern, Prairie View
The Southwestern Athletic Conference office said it is investigating a pregame altercation between Southern University and Prairie View football players at Saturday’s game in Prairie View, Texas. Representatives from both schools said while they don’t have all the facts of how the fight started, neither feels their side instigated...
North Iberville's Josh Gast well-versed in building football programs from scratch
Is there a better way to resurrect a football program than to hire a coach who has just gone through that process? North Iberville High answered that question by going out and hiring Josh Gast, who spent three seasons helping jump start football at Liberty Magnet. Before this fall, the...
Slaughter records first loss, East and West Feliciana win
It was another big weekend in high school football across the Feliciana parishes. The Slaughter Community Charter Knights suffered their first loss of the season against Jewel M. Sumner High School, 48-30 in favor of Sumner. The Knights will look to bounce back quickly as they have their first district game of the season Friday against Central Private.
Southern notebook: Tensions flare before kickoff between Jaguars, Panthers
Players for Southern and Prairie View didn’t wait for the game to start to let their tempers flare. A fight that lasted slightly more than a minute broke out in front of the Panther Stadium fieldhouse behind the north end zone about 1 hour and 45 minutes prior to the opening kickoff.
Southern at Prairie View: Here are the top four storylines for this SWAC West showdown
Prairie View has won by playing defense and small-ball offense. The Panthers lead the SWAC in field goals which means teams are making them settle and it becomes a field position game. Southern’s defensive plan should include crowding the line of scrimmage and making QB Trazon Connely prove he can beat them throwing the ball. It’s likely other teams have used that strategy and the Panthers are still 3-0 in the league. He’s more dangerous as a runner so while keeping the pressure on, Southern needs sound tackling to prevent him breaking a big-play scramble.
Belle of Baton Rouge casino reopens with new players club, management system
The Belle of Baton Rouge is back open after closing for several days last week to put in a new casino management system and a new player benefits program. The casino was shut down from Sunday to Wednesday in order for the changes to take place. Officials with The Queen...
Longtime pastor and Southern University leader Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. dies
The Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr., a longtime Baton Rouge pastor and leader of Southern University, has died at the age of 93, the university said in a news release Saturday. Bilberry, who died Friday, retired in 2019 after 35 years as pastor of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church. Before that, he worked at Southern for 15 years as the first director of its Freshman Complex, organizer and director of its first Office of High School Relations and director of admissions. Governors Edwin Edwards and Mike Foster appointed him to the Southern University Board of Supervisors.
Personnel moves at Amedisys, BRAC, Investar Bank, LSU vet school
--- Melissa Bouligny Carter has been hired as senior vice president of marketing for the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. Carter comes from Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group, where she served as the director of brand marketing from 2019 to 2022. She has more than 20 years of marketing and branding experience, including stints with Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers and Old Navy.
First female principal at Catholic High to take over as president of Baton Rouge school
The first woman to serve Catholic High School as principal will take over as president of the school after the retirement of Gene Tullier. Tullier announced late last month that he will step down as chief executive officer of the all-boys school at the end of the 2022-23 school year. Principal Lisa Harvey will replace him.
This Louisiana native founded a school in Haiti. She still helps run it from Lafayette.
At 24 years old, Megan Boudreaux Anderson founded Respire Haiti, a nonprofit created to fight for the freedom of Haiti’s estimated 300,000 child slaves. After moving to Haiti in 2011, Anderson started a feeding program and transformed a barren hillside into a refuge including a school for 500 children, a medical clinic that includes mental health therapy, physical and occupational therapy as well as tennis and soccer programs.
How carbon capture wells work — and why they're controversial in Louisiana right now
Livingston and Tangipahoa residents have flocked to recent public meetings, urging parish leaders to stop plans to build new injection wells that would pump carbon deep underground. Industry leaders and some state officials say these carbon capture projects could bring jobs and tax revenue to Louisiana while keeping greenhouse gases...
Baton Rouge man dies in boat crash in Plaquemines Parish, officials say
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents are investigating a boat crash in Plaquemines Parish that took the life of a Baton Rouge man. Shortly before 9 p.m. on Oct. 8, an 18-foot vessel with three occupants onboard struck a rock jetty in the Empire Channel, throwing those in the boat onto the rocks.
Baton Rouge police crack down on 'looming' gang violence, leaving some relieved, others worried
Amid what he described as the threat of “looming” gang violence, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul announced last month that some neighborhoods would see a dramatic increase in officer patrols as part of a violence-reduction strategy he described as “micro-targeting.”. Additional officers, police dogs, and tactical...
Faith Matters: Eager to teach others about kingdom, principles, love of God
Teaching and preaching weren't at the top of Bishop Dorothy Daniel's list of career choices. "I wasn't even a good student in school," said Daniel, the senior pastor of Kingdom Life Family Center and the manager at Team Impact Christian University, both in Baton Rouge. "But once the truth started to be unraveled through books and Christian education, it was not so much as wanting to teach it as I just wanted other people to know."
