4 Great Seafood Places in Louisiana
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six Individuals
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own Hands
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
Jackson State-Alabama State game ends with words between Eddie Robinson, Deion Sanders
The pregame fight between Southern and Prairie View was only the second-most notable fracas in Southwestern Athletic Conference football circles last week. Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. and Jackson State’s Deion Sanders had a postgame confrontation that devolved into a war of words, triggered when Robinson declined a hug from Sanders in their postgame meeting.
LSU football: Chad Ochocinco turns down Tigers’ coaching job
LSU football has had its fair share of offensive struggles this year. The Florida State loss way back in Week 1 was riddled with wasted possessions from Brian Kelly’s squad. The Tigers seemingly fixed this issue with a huge win over Mississippi State a couple of weeks ago, but the issues popped up again at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Even though the Bayou Bengals have continued to win football games—going 4-1 to start—the cracks were evident.
theadvocate.com
Florida is next up for LSU football; learn more about the Gators' offense, defense here
A quick rundown of LSU's next opponent on Saturday night, the Florida Gators ... KICKOFF: 6 p.m. Saturday, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla. RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM/FM, 870/105.3 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette) SERIES: Florida leads 33-32-3 OPENING LINE: Florida by 3. On Florida. RECORD: 4-2, 1-2...
LSU fans will be embarrassed over what Tennessee WR said after Vols’ win
LSU fans will be embarrassed after hearing what one Tennessee player said after Saturday’s game. The Vols dismantled the Tigers 40-13 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. The attendance was said to be over 102,000, many of whom were cheering for the road team. Yes, Vols fans showed up...
Tennessee fans made LSU's Death Valley sound like Knoxville at times, and social media noticed
Tennessee football fans are thoroughly enjoying their team's undefeated season so far, and the Volunteer faithful made the trip to Baton Rouge in droves for Saturday's game against LSU. The Tennessee fans let their presence be known every time something went right for the Volunteers, and that happened more often...
theadvocate.com
SWAC office investigating pregame fight between Southern, Prairie View
The Southwestern Athletic Conference office said it is investigating a pregame altercation between Southern University and Prairie View football players at Saturday’s game in Prairie View, Texas. Representatives from both schools said while they don’t have all the facts of how the fight started, neither feels their side instigated...
theadvocate.com
Slaughter records first loss, East and West Feliciana win
It was another big weekend in high school football across the Feliciana parishes. The Slaughter Community Charter Knights suffered their first loss of the season against Jewel M. Sumner High School, 48-30 in favor of Sumner. The Knights will look to bounce back quickly as they have their first district game of the season Friday against Central Private.
theadvocate.com
Southern notebook: Tensions flare before kickoff between Jaguars, Panthers
Players for Southern and Prairie View didn’t wait for the game to start to let their tempers flare. A fight that lasted slightly more than a minute broke out in front of the Panther Stadium fieldhouse behind the north end zone about 1 hour and 45 minutes prior to the opening kickoff.
Southern, Prairie View rivalry sets off scuffle between coaches (video)
Deion Sanders and Eddie Robinson Jr. weren’t the only two parties to have a back-and-forth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference on Oct. 8. SWAC West division rivals Prairie View A&M and Southern University also got into an on-field altercation. In addition to Southern and Prairie View being historical rivals,...
theadvocate.com
Belle of Baton Rouge casino reopens with new players club, management system
The Belle of Baton Rouge is back open after closing for several days last week to put in a new casino management system and a new player benefits program. The casino was shut down from Sunday to Wednesday in order for the changes to take place. Officials with The Queen...
brproud.com
‘American Idol’ finalist from Gonzales performing in Baton Rouge on Thursday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A musician from Ascension Parish who had a successful run on American Idol is performing in Baton Rouge on Thursday, October 6. Jovin Webb, of Gonzales made it all the way to Hollywood in 2020 after auditioning for the show in Baton Rouge. Webb...
Body found in Bayou Teche
A male body was located in the water in the 4800 block of Bayouside Drive, according to Katherine Breaux, spokesperson for the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are famous for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area and you are looking for a nice place to eat. Here's what made it on the list.
theadvocate.com
Longtime pastor and Southern University leader Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. dies
The Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr., a longtime Baton Rouge pastor and leader of Southern University, has died at the age of 93, the university said in a news release Saturday. Bilberry, who died Friday, retired in 2019 after 35 years as pastor of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church. Before that, he worked at Southern for 15 years as the first director of its Freshman Complex, organizer and director of its first Office of High School Relations and director of admissions. Governors Edwin Edwards and Mike Foster appointed him to the Southern University Board of Supervisors.
brproud.com
2 shot in Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were reportedly shot in the 3100 block of Elm Street Friday night. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Mike Chustz, spokesperson for East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services. This is a developing story.
wbrz.com
Teenager shot to death outside Baton Rouge grocery store Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - A teenager was shot to death outside a grocery store just east of I-10 late Monday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 17-year-old Dedrick Wagner was shot around 11:15 a.m. outside Terrace Grocery on Terrace Avenue. Video from the scene showed officers taping off the area around the store.
theadvocate.com
Ascension's Laurel Ridge Levee extension expected to soon be a reality after long debate
First-term Ascension Parish Councilman Chase Melancon says he has a small group of constituents with whom he regularly speaks every two weeks about the status of the long-awaited Laurel Ridge Levee extension. Lately, Melancon has solid news to deliver — the project once riven by local political fights and seemingly...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge police crack down on 'looming' gang violence, leaving some relieved, others worried
Amid what he described as the threat of “looming” gang violence, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul announced last month that some neighborhoods would see a dramatic increase in officer patrols as part of a violence-reduction strategy he described as “micro-targeting.”. Additional officers, police dogs, and tactical...
theadvocate.com
How carbon capture wells work — and why they're controversial in Louisiana right now
Livingston and Tangipahoa residents have flocked to recent public meetings, urging parish leaders to stop plans to build new injection wells that would pump carbon deep underground. Industry leaders and some state officials say these carbon capture projects could bring jobs and tax revenue to Louisiana while keeping greenhouse gases...
theadvocate.com
This Louisiana native founded a school in Haiti. She still helps run it from Lafayette.
At 24 years old, Megan Boudreaux Anderson founded Respire Haiti, a nonprofit created to fight for the freedom of Haiti’s estimated 300,000 child slaves. After moving to Haiti in 2011, Anderson started a feeding program and transformed a barren hillside into a refuge including a school for 500 children, a medical clinic that includes mental health therapy, physical and occupational therapy as well as tennis and soccer programs.
