Bronx rezoning gets the go-ahead from local council member
“Member deference is not dead,” New York City Council Member Marjorie Velázquez rightfully declared Thursday morning, announcing she’d now be supporting the Bruckner rezoning in her East Bronx district, paving the way for smooth passage next week before the full council. But member deference – the unofficial tradition of the City Council voting along with local members on land use issues in their district – may not be healthy and thriving, either. Velázquez had, up until the morning of the vote, opposed the rezoning to allow the project that would create 348 housing units, with up to 166 of them subsidized as affordable. She cited some vocal opposition in the community, potential stresses on resources in the low-density neighborhood, and the developer’s failure to commit to union labor with the New York City District Council of Carpenters, among other things. But Velázquez came around to supporting it, under intense pressure from labor unions like 32BJ SEIU and Mayor Eric Adams’ office, and maybe more than anything, Speaker Adrienne Adams’ office, which waved the threat of another Blood Center situation and overruling Velázquez in her own district. The council member was stubborn, but it paid off, and she’s now getting a better deal than the original proposal – in no small part because member deference is not ironclad anymore.
Outdoor dining proposal would ban roadway dining for half the year
A New York City Council bill to create a permanent outdoor dining program would allow for roadway cafés after all – but only for half the year. An updated version of the outdoor dining bill that was introduced by Council Member Marjorie Velázquez in February specifies that roadway dining – not enclosed dining sheds, but open-air spaces with “readily removable” chairs and tables set up in the curb or parking lane – will not be allowed to operate between Nov. 1 and March 31.
A Q&A with new Campaign Finance Board Executive Director Beth Rotman
Beth Rotman has looked at elections across the country – and she thinks the New York City Campaign Finance Board is managing fundraising the best. So she seized the opportunity to succeed longtime executive director Amy Loprest, who is retiring this month after 16 years in the role. Rotman worked at the NYCCFB years ago, as an attorney, then deputy general counsel, but has more recently worked outside of government, as the national director of money in politics and ethics for Common Cause. Before starting Oct. 24 – eight months before the 2023 City Council primaries – Rotman talked with City & State about what the CFB does right, how to limit the influence of super PACs, and whether she can speed up the disciplinary process. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Opinion: Abortion politics are not necessarily a silver bullet Silver Bullet for Democrats in 2022
President Joe Biden’s visit to the Hudson Valley and New York City this week is a reminder that the White House and Democratic messaging apparatus needs to pivot away from abortion politics to instead speak to the leading issue facing New Yorkers today, namely jobs and the economy. Biden’s...
