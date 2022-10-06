Read full article on original website
Harris County Commissioners Court preview: Tax rate standoff, court case backlog reduction
Harris County commissioners held a special meeting Sept. 6 to propose tax rates for fiscal year 2022-23 but have yet to vote to officially adopt them. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) With Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey and Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle not in attendance at the last two meetings of...
Montgomery County preview: Tax abatement policy under discussion
Montgomery County will hold a Commissioners Court session Sept. 27. Agenda items include a fiscal year 2022-23 salary schedule and a Montgomery County Appraisal District director nominee. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Montgomery County commissioners will return for an Oct. 11 session of commissioners court. During the court’s last session, commissioners pushed...
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Sugar Land, Missouri City, including a new James Avery
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
How to register to vote in Fort Bend County by Oct. 11 deadline
Texans must register to vote by Oct. 11 to cast ballots in the Nov. 8 election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Texas residents who plan to cast votes in Nov. 8 midterm elections have until Oct. 11 to register to vote. Those who have had recent name and/or address changes have the same deadline to update their voter registration status.
Tomball ISD breaks ground on Juergen Road complex
Tomball ISD officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 10 for its Juergen Road complex. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Tomball ISD held a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 10 for its 205-acre Juergen Road complex, which will feature a new elementary, intermediate and high school funded by the district's 2021 bond package. “Today is...
Harris County preps for judicial elections; continuing effects of Senate Bill 1 on mail-in ballots
The Harris County Criminal Justice Center in downtown Houston houses the 16 Criminal Courts at Law, which handle Class A and Class B misdemeanor cases. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) The Oct. 7 episode of the Houston Breakdown digs into several election-related topics ahead of the upcoming November election. First, Community Impact...
VGXI holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Conroe headquarters Oct. 7
VGXI held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of the business's new headquarters Oct. 7. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) VGXI held its grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 7. According to previous reporting, VGXI is a contract developer and manufacturer of nucleic acid biopharmaceuticals, such as DNA vaccines and RNA medicines.
Harris County Commissioner Jack Cagle proposes alternative tax rate plan, asks for special session of court
Commissioners Jack Cagle and Tom Ramsey listen to a speaker during the public comment portion of the Aug. 18 meeting of Commissioners Court. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle outlined a tax rate plan he claims would generate $149 million in revenue above the no-new-revenue rate during a news conference on Oct. 4.
New guidelines cause unprecedented surge in rejected mail-in ballots for Brazoria, Galveston, Harris county
The percentage of rejected mail-in ballots dropped in the following May runoff elections as election officials adapted to new guidelines as well as eligible mail-in voters, who must be either at least 65 years old, sick, disabled, out of the country or other criteria. (Courtesy Pexels) Mail-in ballot rejections have...
Seven Houston bond propositions would fund public safety, parks
Other referendums would support parks, animal care, public health, libraries, the city’s solid waste department and general improvements to city facilities. (Courtesy Pexels) In addition to races at the local and statewide level that will be on ballots this November, Houston voters will be given the chance to vote...
Meet the candidates for Montgomery County Precinct 3, Justice of the Peace
Election Day is Nov. 8 for races, including Montgomery County Precinct 3, Justice of the Peace. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Relevant experience: presiding judge of the Justice Court, bachelor's in criminal justice administration; certified public manager for the state of Texas, certified medicolegal death investigator, 10-plus years of law enforcement experience; employed with Montgomery County since 2004; resident of the area since 1996.
Houston-Galveston Area Council announces public meetings on 2045 regional transportation plan
The Houston-Galveston Area Council will hold its second round of public meetings on the 2045 regional transportation plan throughout this fall. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Houston-Galveston Area Council has announced the dates for its second round of public meetings on the 2045 regional transportation plan, according to an Oct. 3 news release.
Election Q&A: Meet the candidates for The Woodlands Township board of directors, Position 1
Two candidates are running for The Woodlands Township board of directors, Position 1, in the Nov. 8 election. Incumbent Gordy Bunch did not run for re-election. Candidates were asked to keep responses under 75 words, answer the questions provided and avoid attacking opponents. Answers may have been edited or cut...
Q&A: Get to know Harris County judge candidates Mealer, Hidalgo
Two candidates are vying for the position of Harris County judge in the upcoming Nov. 8 election with Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer challenging the incumbent Democratic judge, Lina Hidalgo, who was elected in 2018. Candidates were asked to keep responses under 75 words, answer the questions provided and...
Todds Shop opens second location in Montgomery
Todds Shop has expanded its car maintenance and repair business to Montgomery. (Courtesy Pexels) Todds Shop opened a second location at 1778 McCaleb Road, Ste. C, Montgomery, on Sept. 26. The business's first location is in Pinehurst. The business offers services such as vehicle maintenance, repairs, off-road builds and upgrades for any make and model, including domestic and foreign vehicles. 713-936-3152. www.facebook.com/toddsrepair.
Residents turn in 1,200 guns during ‘most successful’ gun buyback event in recent US history, commissioner says
Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis said he’s proud that hundreds of residents turned in 1,200 guns for gift cards on Saturday in what officials billed as the most successful single-day Gun Buyback in recent U.S. history. “Our gun buyback event was an incredible success,” Commissioner Ellis said. “Over 1,200...
Q&A: Get to know the candidates running for U.S. Rep. District 8
Three candidates are campaigning to represent residents of Texas' 8th Congressional District in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Three candidates are campaigning to represent residents of Texas' 8th Congressional District in the upcoming Nov. 8 election as incumbent Rep. Kevin Brady, R-The Woodlands, announced his retirement in April 2021. Candidates include Republican and U.S. Navy SEAL veteran Morgan Luttrell; Democrat and business owner Laura Jones; and Libertarian candidate Roy Eriksen.
Deputy on motorcycle involved in crash in Fort Bend County, sheriff's office says
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputy on a motorcycle was involved in a crash Monday morning, according to the sheriff’s office. This happened on Almeda Road and Shadowcreek Parkway just south of Beltway 8. Views from Air 11 showed that two other vehicles appeared to be involved in the crash.
West Houston: One of the Busiest GA Airports in the U.S.
At one point in time, like many other metropolitan-based airports that have “grown up,” West Houston Airport (KIWS) was once a small country airstrip with a bright future. Through perseverance, flexibility, and most importantly, a passion for aviation, the airport’s leadership has propelled the airport to become what it is today.
Houston City Council redistricting vote put on hold until Oct. 12
Proposed revised district boundaries for Houston City Council as of Sept. 28 are shown. (Courtesy city of Houston) A vote on the city of Houston's latest redistricting map was scheduled to occur Oct. 5, but plans have been postponed until Oct. 12. The delay was caused by council member absences,...
