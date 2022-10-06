ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County preview: Tax abatement policy under discussion

Montgomery County will hold a Commissioners Court session Sept. 27. Agenda items include a fiscal year 2022-23 salary schedule and a Montgomery County Appraisal District director nominee. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Montgomery County commissioners will return for an Oct. 11 session of commissioners court. During the court’s last session, commissioners pushed...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Sugar Land, Missouri City, including a new James Avery

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Tomball ISD breaks ground on Juergen Road complex

Tomball ISD officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 10 for its Juergen Road complex. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Tomball ISD held a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 10 for its 205-acre Juergen Road complex, which will feature a new elementary, intermediate and high school funded by the district's 2021 bond package. “Today is...
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Harris County Commissioner Jack Cagle proposes alternative tax rate plan, asks for special session of court

Commissioners Jack Cagle and Tom Ramsey listen to a speaker during the public comment portion of the Aug. 18 meeting of Commissioners Court. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle outlined a tax rate plan he claims would generate $149 million in revenue above the no-new-revenue rate during a news conference on Oct. 4.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Meet the candidates for Montgomery County Precinct 3, Justice of the Peace

Election Day is Nov. 8 for races, including Montgomery County Precinct 3, Justice of the Peace. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Relevant experience: presiding judge of the Justice Court, bachelor's in criminal justice administration; certified public manager for the state of Texas, certified medicolegal death investigator, 10-plus years of law enforcement experience; employed with Montgomery County since 2004; resident of the area since 1996.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Todds Shop opens second location in Montgomery

Todds Shop has expanded its car maintenance and repair business to Montgomery. (Courtesy Pexels) Todds Shop opened a second location at 1778 McCaleb Road, Ste. C, Montgomery, on Sept. 26. The business's first location is in Pinehurst. The business offers services such as vehicle maintenance, repairs, off-road builds and upgrades for any make and model, including domestic and foreign vehicles. 713-936-3152. www.facebook.com/toddsrepair.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Q&A: Get to know the candidates running for U.S. Rep. District 8

Three candidates are campaigning to represent residents of Texas' 8th Congressional District in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Three candidates are campaigning to represent residents of Texas' 8th Congressional District in the upcoming Nov. 8 election as incumbent Rep. Kevin Brady, R-The Woodlands, announced his retirement in April 2021. Candidates include Republican and U.S. Navy SEAL veteran Morgan Luttrell; Democrat and business owner Laura Jones; and Libertarian candidate Roy Eriksen.
TEXAS STATE
Flying Magazine

West Houston: One of the Busiest GA Airports in the U.S.

At one point in time, like many other metropolitan-based airports that have “grown up,” West Houston Airport (KIWS) was once a small country airstrip with a bright future. Through perseverance, flexibility, and most importantly, a passion for aviation, the airport’s leadership has propelled the airport to become what it is today.
HOUSTON, TX
