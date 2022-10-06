Read full article on original website
ATP Tokyo Final Prediction – Frances Tiafoe vs Taylor Fritz
It will be an all-American battle to decide the 2022 ATP Tokyo Open with Frances Tiafoe set to take on his compatriot Taylor Fritz in the Japanese capital. Both men have played some fine tennis so far this week and both will believe they have the quality to win this match. As always, we here at LWOT will be offering our prediction for the final, but who will come out on top?
Taylor Fritz Breaks Into The Top 10, Inches Closer to ATP Finals Berth
Taylor Fritz has proven to the tennis world that not only is he currently the best American in the sport, but he is one of the best overall talents on the ATP Tour. After winning his first Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells back in March, the 24-year-old announced his goal to crack the world’s top 10. Nearly seven months later, Fritz can check that goal off of the bucket list.
Three keys to Novak Djokovic’s win over Karen Khachanov at the Astana Open
Fourth seed Novak Djokovic beat Karen Khachanov of Russia 6-4 6-3 in the quarterfinals at the Astana Open on Friday after almost one and half hours on court. The 21-time Grand Slam winner, who won the Tel Aviv Open last Sunday, will now take on second seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the semifinal on Saturday. But what were the keys to his win over Khachanov?
ATP Gijon Day 1 Predictions Including Dominic Thiem vs Joao Sousa
The indoor ATP Gijon Open kicks off with a bang with a number of exciting matchups on day one, including several top-100 stars and one former-Grand Slam champion. As always, we here at LWOT, are offering our predictions for every match on the schedule. But who will come out on top in Spain?
WTA Cluj Day 2 Predictions Including Elena-Gabriela Ruse vs Harmony Tan
It should be an exciting second day at the WTA Cluj Open in Romania with eight matches on the slate. As always, we here at LWOT will be offering our predictions for every match on the schedule, including Eugenie Bouchard vs Anhelina Kalinina. But who will reach the second round?
WTA Cluj Day 1 Predictions Including Jule Niemeier vs Ana Bogdan
The WTA Transylvania Open in Cluj is back for its second edition after a strong debut in 2021. WTA Cluj has a weaker field this time around, headlined by Ostrava champion and top seed Barbora Krejcikova. As always, we here at LWOT will preview and predict every match. Who do you think will win?
WTA San Diego Open Day 1 Predictions Including Sofia Kenin vs Coco Vandeweghe
There’s a lot of intrigue around the main draw of the WTA San Diego Open. WTA Finals spots are still up for grabs and several players here are in with a shot. Add to that the continued comebacks of the likes of Bianca Andreescu and Sofia Kenin and there are plenty of story lines to keep us entertained in the coming days. Kenin headlines this set of WTA San Diego Open predictions, but be sure to read our other set for coverage of the other three matches taking place on Monday. With that in mind, let’s get stuck into these three matches.
Opening day women’s rugby celebration at Eden Park Rugby World Cup 2021
With the opening day one full of celebrations for women’s rugby, the Eden Park Rugby World Cup 2021 venue was ‘pumping’ from start to finish. Beginning with the first-class encounter between fourth-seed Frances’ Les Bleuets and South Africa, the day progressed with the World Rugby top-ranked England Red Roses side meeting Fiji – a real crowd favourite – before the night’s climax; the New Zealand Black Ferns hosting the Australian Wallaroos.
“Oh my goodness, this is fantastic!” – The Story of the 1989 Japanese Grand Prix
Revisiting a classic Japanese Grand Prix. Boundaries between teammates were crossed & accusations of political game-playing rocked the sport. 1988 had seen one of the most dominant Formula 1 seasons in history, with McLaren-Honda racking up 14 wins from 15 races. Ayrton Senna had been recruited from Lotus and won the World Championship for the first time, edging out his team-mate and twice-World Champion, Alain Prost. The 1989 season was a case of continuity, with McLaren once again the class of the pack. But Senna and Prost’s once-cordial relationship turned contentious, giving their renewed title battle even more zesty Hollywood-style drama including that year’s visit to the Japanese Grand Prix.
F1 TV Ratings: The Singapore Grand Prix hits a new high
The Singapore Grand Prix returned last weekend after a couple of years off. ESPN saw another impressive increase in F1 TV Ratings. Last weekend’s race saw Max Verstappen struggle for the first time this season. He started in 8th and lost a couple of places at the start. It was an eventful Grand Prix for Verstappen that eventually led to just a single position gained on the night. He was unable to win the Drivers’ Championship that will now carry over to the Japanese Grand Prix. In a wet race that was delayed a full hour, it was Sergio Perez that won, taking the lead in Turn 1 after second on the grid.
WTA Monastir Final Prediction – Alize Cornet vs Elise Mertens
The final is set at the WTA Monastir Open. Alize Cornet, seeded third this week in Tunisia, knocked off second seed Veronika Kudermetova in straight sets to reach her first final of 2022. Mertens is the #5 seed and had a little smoother road to the final, without having to face a seed all tournament. Two of the best players in the draw have reached the final and will fight to be the first ever champion in Monastir.
F1: 5 Takeaways from the Japanese Grand Prix
Treacherous conditions, controversy, and a Champion crown were bestowed upon Suzuka for the return of the Japanese Grand Prix. Persistent rainfall nearly caused the postponement of the Japanese Grand Prix, as visibility became an issue for drivers. Controversy struck again as the FIA is under scrutiny following a questionable decision that put the life of Alpha Tauri’s Pierre Gasly in danger. At the race’s end, a late time penalty spoiled the hopes for one driver and allowed another to be crowned World Champion.
Four tries from Red Roses Claudia MacDonald tops RWC try-scoring charts
Topping the try-scoring charts, England Red Roses Claudia MacDonald played out of her skin in her team’s opening Rugby World Cup 2021 campaign. With a huge 84-19 win over Fiji, MacDonald was one of several English players that crossed for multiple tries. Many other Internationals did likewise across the opening day at Eden Park Rugby World Cup 2021, and up in Whangarei for the second day of week one. Yet the Durham University player was still humble about her input on Saturday afternoon.
Three Takeaways: Cloé Lacasse Scores First CanWNT Goal in Win
ANALYSIS – Cloé Lacasse scored her first-ever CanWNT goal as Canada got past Argentina with a 2-0 win in Cádiz, Spain. At a moment in the game, it looked like Canada was again having trouble dealing with a low block. However, Canada was able to deal with the adversity and get a 2-0 win against Argentina at Estadio Sanluqueño.
F1: Pierre Gasly Joins BWT Alpine for 2023
After Red Bull’s agreement to release him from his contract, BWT Alpine have announced Pierre Gasly for their roster beginning in 2023. Following weeks of rumors and speculation, it’s a big weekend for Formula 1’s French team. With the outgoing Fernando Alonso poised for a podium finish, BWT-Alpine finally revealed who will be his replacement. After years within the Red Bull program, Pierre Gasly will be joining the historic F1 team alongside his fellow Frenchman Esteban Ocon.
