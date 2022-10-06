Read full article on original website
4 Awesome Indoor Water Parks In Minnesota
The Farmer's Almanac says Minnesota will be a "Hibernation Zone" this winter. They are calling for a brutal winter where it's so cold that you don't want to leave your house. I hope they're wrong with their long-term forecast because it doesn't look like much fun. One of the worst...
Motorcyclist Hurt in SE Minnesota Crash
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcyclist from Iowa was hurt as the result of a crash on I-90 near Albert Lea Sunday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 46-year-old Dominick Beach was driving on the entrance ramp to eastbound I-90 from Freeborn County Rd. 46 east of Albert Lea when the wheel started to wobble. The motorcycle then went off the road around 10:30 a.m.
DNR rounds up feral pigs in southern Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources was called in to round up some feral pigs found roaming southern Minnesota late last month. A few adults and some piglets were found east of Blue Earth in Faribault County on Sept. 24, a day after an initial call was made about them.
Over 1,100 Drivers Ticketed in Minnesota Seatbelt Enforcement Effort
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- 1,164 motorists were cited for seatbelt violations during a statewide “click it or ticket” enforcement effort in Minnesota last month. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) says law enforcement also issued 27 citations for violations of the state’s child seat law. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office was one of 281 law enforcement agencies to partake in the enforcement and education campaign that ran from September 18-24.
Mayo Clinic Receives $100 Million Gift For Proton Beam Center
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Mayo Clinic today announced a $100 million donation in support of the expansion of its proton beam therapy facility in downtown Rochester. The $200 million project was announced a little over a year ago and will expand the facility by more than 100,000 square feet and allow for the treatment of 900 additional patients each year. The donation is from Fred C. and Katherine B. Andersen Foundation. The Bayport-based foundation was created by the president and chairman of Minnesota’s Andersen Corporation and his wife in 1959. Fred Andersen led the huge window and patio door manufacturer from 1914 until 1972. In recognition of the gift, Mayo will name the new facility the Fred C. and Katherine B. Andersen building.
Appeal made to find missing southern Minnesota man
Police have put out a public appeal to find a missing 28-year-old man in southern Minnesota. The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office said Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamsen, from Nicollet, hasn't been seen or heard from since Sept. 30. Jeffrey is described as 5-foot 9-inches tall, weighing 144 lbs. with brown hair and...
Free BBQ Meal for Veterans and Families Sunday in Southeast Minnesota
A free event is happening in Southeast Minnesota on Sunday, October 9th, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds for Veterans and their families!. Free Event For Veterans and Family Members on Sunday in Kasson, Minnesota. If you are a Veteran or have a loved one that has served our country, a...
Low water levels on Lake Minnetonka lead to boats stuck on lifts
MOUND, Minnesota — Drought conditions have worsened across parts of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities. The latest map released by the U.S. Drought Monitor shows nearly 4% of the state is experiencing extreme drought, including the Twin Cities metro area. Minnehaha Creek Watershed District (MCWD) is now classified with...
KIMT
Suspicious fire at vacant SE Minnesota house is 3rd in last 2 weeks within a 5-mile radius
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A suspicious fire that destroyed a vacant house this weekend was the third structure fire within a five-mile radius in the last two weeks. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the blaze in Oronoco Township late Saturday night was at a condemned house and is under investigation by the state fire marshal.
Hello Kitty Mobile Cafe Truck Coming to Minnesota October 8th
Hello Kitty is saying "hello" to Minnesota on October 8th! The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making a stop in our state on Saturday, October 8th at the Ridgedale Center in Minnetonka. Hello #Minneapolis! The #HelloKittyCafeTruck is coming to Ridgedale Center on Saturday, 10/8! Find us near the Cheesecake Factory...
Door Dasher Charged in Rochester Knife Attack at Hotel
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing two felony assault charges in connection with a knife attack that occurred outside of a Rochester hotel Wednesday night. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Friday accuses 33-year-old James Mentz of wielding a knife and attempting to run away...
Body Found in Small Minnesota Town Prompts Investigation
Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating after discovering a body in a residential street in Elko New Market Township Friday morning. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the report of the body of a male in...
New Guinness World Record Set on Saturday in Rochester
It's not every day that a world record is made in Rochester, Minnesota but apparently one was made on Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center. New Guinness World Record Set on Saturday in Rochester, Minnesota. It's been a bit since I've been to a big conference with a few thousand...
myklgr.com
MN DNR captures feral pigs near Blue Earth
State wildlife officials recently captured a number of feral pigs in Faribault County. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources received a call about the animals on the afternoon of Sept 23. Conversation officers responded, but didn’t initially locate the animals. The following day, a few adults and some piglets were captured east of Blue Earth. The pigs were turned over to the division of Fish and Wildlife for testing.
Bethlehem Academy Ready for Homecoming Coronation
Bethlehem Academy has had a tradition of crowning a Homecoming King and they ask a senior girl to be their escort. That practice started after 1994. This year is no exception. There are a few activities different from days gone by. For example they do themed days throughout the week.
Girl missing in Bloomington is found safe
Police say the girl has been found safe. Police in Bloomington are seeking the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old girl. The girl, named Lily, was last seen at Walmart in Bloomington on Sunday morning. Police claim she is a runaway with special needs. She is described as about...
KAAL-TV
Spring Valley man seriously injured in Fillmore County motorcycle crash
(ABC 6 News) – A Spring Valley man is facing life threatening injuries after losing control of his motorcycle on Sunday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 12:45 p.m., a 2014 Harley-Davidson was traveling eastbound on Highway 16 in Fillmore County, when it lost control and entered the ditch near 360 Trail.
Hwy. 52 Project North of Rochester Progressing
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- Work is progressing on a project meant to improve the southbound lanes of Hwy. 52 between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls. An update from MnDOT says crews will begin paving an over six mile stretch of the highway between County Roads 1 and 50 in Goodhue County. Officials are advising motorists to prepare for a steady flow of dump trucks in the work zone.
Faribault Fire Fundraiser Will Be a Rockin’ Good Time
Help support your Faribault Fire Department and rock out to some of your favorite hits from the 80s and 90s at the paradise Center for the Arts on Saturday, October 15th. Local favorite 'Street Talk' will some of the biggest hits from the eighties, nineties, and 2000s -- showcasing their decades of experience, accomplished musicianship, and five lead singers, performing hits from artists like Prince, Heart, Queen, Journey, Bon Jovi, Aerosmith, and more.
Owatonna Man Arrested in 125 MPH Police Chase
Menominee, WI (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in western Wisconsin arrested an Owatonna man and a St. Paul man following a chase that reached speeds of 125 mph. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says the incident began as a theft-in progress around 3:40 Wednesday morning in Menominee. Police officers conveyed the suspect vehicle’s description to the Dunn County deputies, who attempted to stop the vehicle as it fled south out of Menominee.
