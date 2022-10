The Humanities Center and the Honors Program at Saint Michael’s College sponsored a lecture by Ange Mlinko, poet and critic, on Thursday afternoon, October 6 in the Farrell of St. Edmund’s Hall. Her talk, titled “Poet, That’s Just Like You! Language and the Figure of Echo,” held the close attention of students and faculty who filled the lecture room.

COLCHESTER, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO