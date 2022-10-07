Local roundup: Hawkins named ALPB player of the year

NEW YORK — The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball on Thursday named outfielder Courtney Hawkins of the Lexington Legends as the league’s Player of the Year in voting conducted by the league’s managers, coaches and front office staffs.

Hawkins, who batted .298, had one of the most productive offensive seasons in ALPB history. The left fielder tied the league record with 48 home runs and his 125 RBIs rank as the second-most ever in a season. He led the league in slugging percentage (.655), runs (110), extra base hits (72) and total bases (310) while posting the league’s top OPS at 1.054.