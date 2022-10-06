ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

Reginald Monroe
4d ago

what's new I don't care how high we as black people get, we can have a great job, high paying job or even a crappy job we will never get the respect we deserve. Fire him.

Thomas
4d ago

not only should this Sheriff be ashamed...the guy that recorded it in 2019(?) who is running for Sheriff and held on to the recording for political gain, when he should have immediately turned it over to the NCSBI or the FBI.

Chele Belle
4d ago

racism is embedded in these folks. nothing that happens to them is gonna change them.

