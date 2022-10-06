Read full article on original website
Todd Patten
4d ago
national coming out day? hahaha how ridiculous. the LDS church isnt going to change their doctrine or Gods word because of something like this get real. go go to a different school
Reply
6
David Reichner
4d ago
If all men were liken to Jesus Christ there would be no wars, no poor, no hate, no division, no homosexuality, no Same sex marriage, no abortion, no transgenderism, no stealing, no cheating, No sin whatsoever and everyone would be happy peaceful full of love. Keep the commandments of God for no unclean thing can be in the presence of God. When you die there is no longer any sin not even homosexuality
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
O-Ku Sushi and Poke Restaurant is a Good Place for Asian Food In Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Dragon Star Restaurant in Heber City, Utah, Is A Place To Get Chinese FoodS. F. MoriHeber City, UT
Lola's Street Kitchen Is Located In Midway, UtahS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Getting Into The Community of Midway, UtahS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Shamrock Series 2022: another great college football game is coming to Las Vegas this weekendEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
ksl.com
A Utah man gave a public prayer about 'evil' in schools. State superintendent calls it 'a dagger to my heart'
SALT LAKE CITY — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sydnee Dickson pushed back against remarks in a public prayer offered during a recent meeting of the Orem City Council that said "evil things" are being taught in schools. Allen Young, father of Orem Mayor David Young, offered the invocation...
ksl.com
Utah founder of Vivint donating $35M to Primary Children's Hospital
LEHI — A Utah family is donating $35 million to Primary Children's Hospital in the hope of inspiring others to open their wallets to improve children's health care in the growing southern end of Salt Lake County. Todd Pedersen, founder and chairman of Vivint Smart Home, and his wife...
kjzz.com
Locations released for two new temples in California, Singapore
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The locations of the recently announced Modesto California Temple and Singapore Temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were announced on Monday. According to Church officials, the Singapore structure will be built on a one-acre site located at 233 Pasir Panjang...
ksl.com
'I wholeheartedly rejoice with you': Prophet dedicates land for temple in Heber Valley
HEBER CITY — Hundreds of local members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gathered on Saturday as President Russell M. Nelson walked onto the future grounds of the Heber Valley Utah Temple. "I love you all. I wholeheartedly rejoice with you," President Nelson, who wasn't expected...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kslnewsradio.com
Some Americans were less than truthful about COVID, precautions
SALT LAKE CITY — Four in 10 Americans survey responses told researchers they were less than truthful about their COVID-19 status during the height of the pandemic. And they said they did not apply preventative measures that state and federal health officials recommended. The survey results were published Monday...
Opinion: The problems with an Orem-only school district
The city of Orem is attempting to split from Alpine School District to form their own district. This Orem-only district would not receive the subsidies that it currently gets from Alpine, and it would lose valuable resources in that district.
KSLTV
Could upside-down dental records tie ’83 Utah cold case killing to missing Provo teen?
PROVO, Utah — On a small headstone in a corner of the Provo City Cemetery, is the name of a boy who, as of Friday, has been missing for 40 years. But there is no body buried in the ground under that marker. Meanwhile, in Moab, the body of...
Groundbreaking held for Heber Valley Utah Temple
On a bright sunny Saturday afternoon in autumn, the leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, dedicated the site of the religion’s next temple. The 18-acre site is on Center Street in Heber City, just over the city line in Wasatch County, across from the Red Ledges development.
RELATED PEOPLE
utahbusiness.com
How Elizabeth Smart founded the Elizabeth Smart Foundation
And changed the way survivors are seen. The Founder Series is a column by and about Utah founders and how they got to where they are today. Click here to read past articles in the series. My whole life has prepared me for the work I’m doing today. One day,...
kslnewsradio.com
My new side hustle – substitute teaching
SALT LAKE CITY — I don’t know which made me more nervous – the first time I ran the board at KSL or my first time being alone and in charge of a room full of 5th graders. I know what you’re thinking. “Amanda – they’re precious...
ksl.com
Officers backed into a corner by partying mob in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE — A group of over 60 intoxicated partygoers allegedly backed two Taylorsville officers into a corner and assaulted them late Saturday night. Earlier that night, the Taylorsville officers twice responded to noise complaints about a very loud party at 5349 Royal Autumn Circle. Both times, they asked the homeowners to quiet down and stop the party. When they returned just after 11 p.m. on Saturday, they were planning on citing the homeowners for their failure to control the party and shut it down after 10 p.m., or when noise ordinances require.
upr.org
A study says skyrocketing housing costs put the squeeze on Utah renters
The average cost of keeping a roof over your head in Utah's metro areas is a lot more than it used to be - if you're renting. A recent University of Utah study found that rental prices in the state's major cities increased faster in the past two years than they did over the entire prior decade. Dejan Eskic, a research fellow at the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, said rising home prices have pushed many Utahns into the rental market.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Training Table is officially coming back
The Training Table announced Friday that it will be returning to Utah after closing in 2016
Brigham Young Historic Park Is In Downtown Salt Lake City
Brigham Young Historic Park Rock Marker(Image is author's) Brigham Young was the president and prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (The Church) who was the leader as the Saints moved to the Salt Lake Valley to avoid persecution.
ksl.com
Utah reptile lover, YouTuber dispelling fears, myths one animal at a time
SPRINGVILLE — Few, if any, animals instill fear more than spiders, bats and snakes. But Clint Laidlaw is on a mission to educate the public, and evaporate the fear of at least two of the three. The interactive experience at Clint's Reptile Room — full of arachnids, boa constrictors...
How far did Utah and BYU football fall in the major polls?
The Utes and Cougars both lost to high-profile opponents during Week 6 of the 2022 season. Utah fell at UCLA, while BYU lost to Notre Dame in Las Vegas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjzz.com
Details released of settlement between Dr. Gadson and Salt Lake City School District
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City's former superintendent will be paid more than $200,000 after a single year in the position. The "separation agreement" between Dr. Timothy Gadson and the Salt Lake School District was investigated by our Crisis in the Classroom team. The district's Tuesday night...
KSLTV
Homeless families in Utah reaching ‘crisis,’ as advocates push for solutions
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — At an undisclosed location in Salt Lake County, Wendy Garvin makes frequent checks to a group of tents set up under the shade of a few trees. She’s used to making the rounds to different camps as the executive director for Unsheltered Utah, a small volunteer organization that helps connect unsheltered residents with food and supplies.
'I Was Canceled, It Turned My Life Upside Down'
I was terrified to go out in public, due to the abuse. My family and I had to move.
SLCPD: ‘Area secured’ at Sugarmont Apartments, one in custody
UPDATE: 10/9/22 2:14 P.M. SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) states that the scene at Sugarmont Apartments has been secured. Police say all road closures have been lifted. SLCPD is currently working to confirm information about the incident and will provide updates as they are available. One person […]
Comments / 7