The weather was beautiful, the hiking smooth, and the scenery charming. Goodness, I wish that today were this simple. However, that was not the story of the day. Nope, in conjunction with the excellent walking, SpiceRack and I learned just how excruciatingly precise we need to be with our communication when we split ways, no matter how briefly. Not once, but twice we lost one another, and although we found each other again, that sickening question mark that settled in my gut when things didn’t go according to plan was a pretty nasty feeling. Filled with relief, we were able to use pb&j’s to put the first instance behind us, but that only made the second more destabilizing. One might think that it only takes one miscommunication to learn of the need to over-communicate, which was exactly what we thought too before it all went wrong again. Spoken language is a powerful, yet imprecise tool. After reuniting the second time, I hoped that I could take that to heart.

