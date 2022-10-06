Read full article on original website
Related
pethelpful.com
Senior Dog Who Refuses to Eat Without His Parents Watching Him Has Us Totally in Love
Oh, the things our dogs do! Some make total sense while others are completely unexplained, but we wouldn't have it any other way. Every pup's unique personality is what makes them who they are, after all!. For Mav, a rescued senior pup who goes by @mavvy_boy on TikTok, meal time...
PETS・
Miracle calf born with 3 eyes hailed as the 'incarnation of God'
A unique-looking female calf was born with three eyes and four nostrils and locals believe she’s an incarnation of God, Lord Shiva. This Holstein Friesian jersey cow was born to a cow owned by Farmer Neeraj Chandel. She was born in a farm in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, a state in India.
People share things they wish they had done when they were younger and it's an eye opener
On the Reddit thread, people shared relatable things that many of us may wish we had done when we were younger.
thetrek.co
ECT Day 141 – The Wisdom Of Crunchberry
The weather was beautiful, the hiking smooth, and the scenery charming. Goodness, I wish that today were this simple. However, that was not the story of the day. Nope, in conjunction with the excellent walking, SpiceRack and I learned just how excruciatingly precise we need to be with our communication when we split ways, no matter how briefly. Not once, but twice we lost one another, and although we found each other again, that sickening question mark that settled in my gut when things didn’t go according to plan was a pretty nasty feeling. Filled with relief, we were able to use pb&j’s to put the first instance behind us, but that only made the second more destabilizing. One might think that it only takes one miscommunication to learn of the need to over-communicate, which was exactly what we thought too before it all went wrong again. Spoken language is a powerful, yet imprecise tool. After reuniting the second time, I hoped that I could take that to heart.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I've Been Wearing My Oura Ring For a Month, and I've Fallen Completely in Love With It
I've never worn any kind of fitness tracker, but I always thought that if I were to try one out, it would be the Oura Ring ($299–$549). The Oura Ring 3 is a fitness and wellness tracker that calibrates your sleep, heart rate, workouts, active calorie burn, and general wellness. I love the idea that it's a ring, not a bracelet, and it's so sleek and elegant that most people think mine is a gold band. I was curious about it because I'm a fairly active person, and I was interested to see what my daily walks and workouts were doing to my heart rate and if they were as effective as I thought they would be. After wearing the ring for about a month, here are my thoughts.
Autumn walks to help kids become interested in nature
If your kids would rather be sitting in front of the TV than going for a walk, perhaps they need a little gentle persuasion.As The Wildlife Trusts’ Big Wild Walk fundraiser (October 24-30) aims to encourage people to walk 30km during that week, and sets a hedgehog challenge of 3km for people with young children – the same distance a hedgehog can cover in a night – you may need to find more interesting walks to encourage little ones into the open air. View this post on Instagram ...
KIDS・
Yahoo!
Say goodbye to that old rickety rake and finally show those leaves who's boss with these early Prime Day deals
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. Finally, autumn is near and it’s time to enjoy the beautiful changes happening in nature. Fall colors are something we look forward to all year long. However, it’s hard to enjoy the gorgeous foliage and cooler weather when we’re swamped with all of the yard work required to keep up with the changing season.
thetrek.co
CDT Day 89-94: Life in the Rainy Desert
We sleep in until 7 am. Skybird and I are starving and we try to raid the kitchen when we wake up, but find it’s locked until 8. And noone else gets up until 8. So different from a hiker hostel. We finally get into the kitchen and I drink all the real coffee and devour lots of fruit and pastries and even make scrambled eggs! Everyone in the hostel has a quick chore to do every day which helps keep the price of the hostel cheap. After that we all set off on our own to wander around town. Santa Fe is full of history and art and I walk for miles seeing lots of both. I hit up REI for some new socks and grab a water filter for Skybird and then find a rooftop pub to have a beer at overlooking the plaza for all the best people watching.
Comments / 0