MADRID (AP) — Jon Rahm says it has taken time for him to adjust to changes in his personal life this year and that made it tougher for him to meet expectations on the course. Rahm won the Spanish Open on Sunday for his second victory of the year. He says only now he feels things are finally starting to click following a busy off-the-course year that included the birth of his second child. He says “it’s not easy” to keep winning titles around the world when there is a lot going on with his life. He says “it was a year in which it took me some getting used to.”

GOLF ・ 21 HOURS AGO