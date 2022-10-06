ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Idaho8.com

For one referee, path from Korea to the NBA wasn’t easy

Intae Hwang wanted to play basketball. His parents wouldn’t allow it. He reached the NBA anyway. Hwang took the ultimate leap of faith nearly three years ago: Move his family halfway across the world, from their native South Korea to a new home in New Jersey, to follow his dream of becoming an NBA referee. He’s getting closer to making that a reality, after working some preseason games this month and is expected to get some assignments as a non-staff official during the regular season.
Idaho8.com

Chargers hang on to beat Browns 30-28 after coach’s gamble

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal with 11 seconds left as Los Angeles held on for a 30-28 victory over the Cleveland Browns after Chargers coach Brandon Staley inexplicably gambled on a fourth down. York’s kick sailed right and allowed the Chargers to escape with a win Staley tried to give away. With his team at its own 46 and leading by two, Staley called a timeout and then had Justin Herbert attempt a short pass on fourth-and-2 that fell incomplete, giving the ball back to the Browns with 1:10 left. Cleveland had no timeouts and drove to the Chargers 35 to set up a shot for York, but he couldn’t convert.
Victor Wembanyama
Idaho8.com

Stafford under constant pressure as Rams drop 2nd straight

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford is facing relentless pressure while the Los Angeles Rams have used five different offensive line combinations in as many games. It’s a big reason the Rams are 2-3. They’re only the third Super Bowl champion since 2000 to have a losing record through five games. Stafford was pressured on 23 of 47 dropbacks in Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Rams didn’t score after Stafford hit Cooper Kupp for a long touchdown midway through the second quarter.
Idaho8.com

Off-the-course adjustments held Rahm back this year, he says

MADRID (AP) — Jon Rahm says it has taken time for him to adjust to changes in his personal life this year and that made it tougher for him to meet expectations on the course. Rahm won the Spanish Open on Sunday for his second victory of the year. He says only now he feels things are finally starting to click following a busy off-the-course year that included the birth of his second child. He says “it’s not easy” to keep winning titles around the world when there is a lot going on with his life. He says “it was a year in which it took me some getting used to.”
Idaho8.com

Beane still believes Oakland ballpark project will succeed

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Billy Beane still firmly believes the Athletics will secure a new ballpark in Oakland, and he plans to stick around to see it through. The club’s longtime executive vice president of baseball operations says he plans to be with the A’s for as long as they want him. The Boston Red Sox and New York Mets have expressed interest in Beane over recent years but he has committed himself to the small-budget A’s despite the challenges of financial restraints and an inability to keep star players once they’re due big pay raises.
Idaho8.com

Dominant Dodgers, hot Padres bring SoCal rivalry to NLDS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The San Diego Padres knocked off the 101-win New York Mets in the National League wild-card series. Awaiting them in the National League Division Series is an even bigger challenge in the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers. The Padres were dominated by the Dodgers during the regular season. The Dodgers won the NL West by 22 games over San Diego and went 15-4 in their head-to-head matchup. The Padres will start right-hander Mike Clevinger against left-hander Julio Urias in Game 1 on Tuesday night. In Game 2, Yu Darvish takes the mound for San Diego against Clayton Kershaw.
