Cubs’ Hoyer planning more ‘intelligent spending’ this winter
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer says he is encouraged by how the team finished the franchise’s second straight losing season. But he says the organization is focused on the short and long term when it comes to its offseason plans. Hoyer is staying with the ambiguous concept of “intelligent spending” — which could price the big-market club out of the massive contracts at the top end of the free-agent market. While Hoyer left himself miles of wiggle room when it comes to the team’s offseason plans, he did confirm the club would make a qualifying offer to All-Star catcher Willson Contreras.
Beane still believes Oakland ballpark project will succeed
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Billy Beane still firmly believes the Athletics will secure a new ballpark in Oakland, and he plans to stick around to see it through. The club’s longtime executive vice president of baseball operations says he plans to be with the A’s for as long as they want him. The Boston Red Sox and New York Mets have expressed interest in Beane over recent years but he has committed himself to the small-budget A’s despite the challenges of financial restraints and an inability to keep star players once they’re due big pay raises.
Gilbert, Kirby anchors for Mariners now and into future
The Seattle Mariners turned to George Kirby to close out the team’s wild-card sweep against Toronto. Logan Gilbert gets the ball for Seattle’s return to the AL Division Series. The Mariners have two of baseball’s best young arms in Kirby and Gilbert, and they are hoping the right-handers are ready for a deep postseason run. Gilbert takes the mound for Game 1 of the ALDS at Houston on Tuesday after Kirby got the save in Seattle’s wild 10-9 win at Toronto, sending the Mariners into the next round in the franchise’s first postseason appearance since 2001.
Dominant Dodgers, hot Padres bring SoCal rivalry to NLDS
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The San Diego Padres knocked off the 101-win New York Mets in the National League wild-card series. Awaiting them in the National League Division Series is an even bigger challenge in the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers. The Padres were dominated by the Dodgers during the regular season. The Dodgers won the NL West by 22 games over San Diego and went 15-4 in their head-to-head matchup. The Padres will start right-hander Mike Clevinger against left-hander Julio Urias in Game 1 on Tuesday night. In Game 2, Yu Darvish takes the mound for San Diego against Clayton Kershaw.
Musgrove pitches hometown Padres past Mets 6-0 and into NLDS
NEW YORK (AP) — With a magnificent performance on a memorable night in Padres history, Joe Musgrove brought this one home for San Diego and really stuck it to the New York Mets. The big right-hander brushed off chants of “Cheater!” after a bizarre spot check by umpires on...
Joe Musgrove subjected to ear probe as the San Diego Padres move onto NLDS after decisive 6-0 win against the New York Mets
Pitcher Joe Musgrove was subjected to an ear probe by umpires during the San Diego Padres’ dominant 6-0 win against the New York Mets as they moved onto the National League Division Series. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Mets manager Buck Showalter asked the umps to pause...
Umps check Padres pitcher Musgrove’s ears for sticky stuff
NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Musgrove got an earful — and didn’t mind at all. The San Diego Padres pitcher was working on a one-hitter and about to face the Mets in the sixth inning when New York manager Buck Showalter walked out to crew chief Alfonso Marquez.
