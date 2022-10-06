Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
Joe Musgrove subjected to ear probe as the San Diego Padres move onto NLDS after decisive 6-0 win against the New York Mets
Pitcher Joe Musgrove was subjected to an ear probe by umpires during the San Diego Padres’ dominant 6-0 win against the New York Mets as they moved onto the National League Division Series. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Mets manager Buck Showalter asked the umps to pause...
Idaho8.com
Verlander returns to playoffs as Astros host Seattle in ALDS
HOUSTON (AP) — When Justin Verlander takes the mound for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the AL Division Series on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, it will have been almost three years since his last playoff appearance. Verlander, who missed almost two seasons after Tommy John surgery, will look to build on his remarkable comeback season when he leads Houston into the postseason in the opener of the best-of-five series. The Mariners will counter with Logan Gilbert, who will make his first postseason start, as they continue their first playoff run since 2001 with ace Luis Castillo unavailable after starting the first game of the wild-card series.
Idaho8.com
Umps check Padres pitcher Musgrove’s ears for sticky stuff
NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Musgrove got an earful — and didn’t mind at all. The San Diego Padres pitcher was working on a one-hitter and about to face the Mets in the sixth inning when New York manager Buck Showalter walked out to crew chief Alfonso Marquez.
Idaho8.com
Musgrove pitches hometown Padres past Mets 6-0 and into NLDS
NEW YORK (AP) — With a magnificent performance on a memorable night in Padres history, Joe Musgrove brought this one home for San Diego and really stuck it to the New York Mets. The big right-hander brushed off chants of “Cheater!” after a bizarre spot check by umpires on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho8.com
Dominant Dodgers, hot Padres bring SoCal rivalry to NLDS
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The San Diego Padres knocked off the 101-win New York Mets in the National League wild-card series. Awaiting them in the National League Division Series is an even bigger challenge in the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers. The Padres were dominated by the Dodgers during the regular season. The Dodgers won the NL West by 22 games over San Diego and went 15-4 in their head-to-head matchup. The Padres will start right-hander Mike Clevinger against left-hander Julio Urias in Game 1 on Tuesday night. In Game 2, Yu Darvish takes the mound for San Diego against Clayton Kershaw.
Idaho8.com
Stafford under constant pressure as Rams drop 2nd straight
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford is facing relentless pressure while the Los Angeles Rams have used five different offensive line combinations in as many games. It’s a big reason the Rams are 2-3. They’re only the third Super Bowl champion since 2000 to have a losing record through five games. Stafford was pressured on 23 of 47 dropbacks in Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Rams didn’t score after Stafford hit Cooper Kupp for a long touchdown midway through the second quarter.
NFL・
Idaho8.com
Chargers hang on to beat Browns 30-28 after coach’s gamble
CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal with 11 seconds left as Los Angeles held on for a 30-28 victory over the Cleveland Browns after Chargers coach Brandon Staley inexplicably gambled on a fourth down. York’s kick sailed right and allowed the Chargers to escape with a win Staley tried to give away. With his team at its own 46 and leading by two, Staley called a timeout and then had Justin Herbert attempt a short pass on fourth-and-2 that fell incomplete, giving the ball back to the Browns with 1:10 left. Cleveland had no timeouts and drove to the Chargers 35 to set up a shot for York, but he couldn’t convert.
Comments / 0