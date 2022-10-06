Read full article on original website
Scott Davenport honored with 'Scotty's Iroquois' banner at Iroquois High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scott Davenport was surprised by his high school with a special honor. Iroquois High School unveiled a banner that faces Taylor Boulevard that reads "Scotty's Iroquois" on Monday morning. The Bellarmine University men's basketball head coach graduated from Iroquois in 1974. He returned to the school...
JCPS Showcase of Schools scheduled for Saturday at Kentucky International Convention Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools will host its Showcase of Schools in downtown Louisville this weekend. The 2023-24 school year will be the first under the district's new School Choice Plan, also known as the Student Assignment Plan, which alters how students are assigned to schools. District...
Best High School Marching Band in Southern Indiana Poll [UPDATE]
The 2022 high school marching band season is approaching another dramatic conclusion. The Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) regional competitions will be held on Saturday, October 15, at four Indiana high schools, including Central High School in Evansville. The bands that advance will then perform at the semi-state competition on Saturday, October 29. The next stop for the bands that advance there will be the state finals, held on Saturday, November 5, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Several bands from southern Indiana are still competing, hoping to bring home a state championship for their school, and we wish them all the luck in the world.
Blind pilot flying across the country lands at Bowman Field in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A blind pilot who is flying across the country landed at Bowman Field in Louisville on Monday. Kaiya Armstrong, who is legally blind, is flying from Phoenix, Arizona, to Washington, D.C. Along the way, she is making stops to raise awareness about vision loss. The 21-year-old...
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: Saving Shields Memorial Gym
Old-school Indiana basketball in John Mellencamp’s hometown. The game plan to save the iconic Shields Memorial Gym in Seymour is the focus of this week’s Endangered Indiana.
Miss Black Kentucky USA makes history at Louisville Memorial Auditorium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made this Sunday at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium, as 15 women competed for the chance to be crowned the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA. The competition celebrates the talent, scholastic achievement and commitment to service of the women, while allowing them a welcoming...
Louisville asking for community input on King Louis XVI statue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville is gathering public input on what to do with the damaged King Louis XVI statue. The statue previously stood in downtown Louisville for decades until it was damaged in 2020. Metro Council requested Develop Louisville present to the Community Affairs, Housing and Education Committee by Sept. 30, 2022 on the use of Metro funds for the restoration and relocation of the statue.
Indoor foam dart gun recreation center opens in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The foam darts were flying on Saturday in Louisville's newest family fun center. Foam Warriorz, a 19,000 square foot facility that focuses on foam dart guns, is now open on Bardstown Road near South Hurstbourne Parkway. In games similar to laser tag, but with darts, teams...
Trick-or-Treat times around Louisville
What time is trick or treating in Louisville? Trick-or-treat times hours in Kentuckiana. This is a very popular question each Halloween. And, for 2022, since Halloween falls on a Monday, people ask if kids still trick or treat on Monday or if it’s moved to the weekend. The answer...
Local veterans take part in second annual 'Jeep Build' program in Jeffersonville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local program revved up again on Sunday for veterans in Jeffersonville. The Veteran's Club "Jeep Build," is a vocational training program offered to veterans that teach them how to build a jeep from the ground up. Those jeeps will then be used for outings and Veteran's Club events.
Rundown cemetery near Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood gets overdue remodel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For years, a four-acre cemetery near the Taylor Berry neighborhood has been untouched for years, overgrown with grass nearly 8 feet tall. Many of those in the Schardein Cemetery are veterans, whose headstones were covered and some were destroyed. As of Monday, the majority of the...
Louisville cat café reaches milestone of 7,000 adoptions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville cat café has reached another milestone. Purrfect Day Café hit 7,000 adoptions over the weekend. The café said more than 30 cats and kittens found their forever homes in just the last week. Purrfect Day opened back in 2018 on Bardstown...
Humana Foundation announces $13 million gift to improve mental health, nutrition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Humana marked World Mental Health Day by announcing a major investment to improve mental health and nutrition among older people, veterans and children. The $13 million gift comes from the health insurance company's charitable arm, the Humana Foundation. In a news release Monday, the Humana Foundation...
Look: College Football Stadium Is Practically Empty
The weather conditions for this Saturday's game between Louisville and Virginia are perfect. The turnout for this game, however, is pretty disappointing. Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch shared a photo of Scott Stadium this afternoon. There are plenty of empty seats in the house. Barber thought the Cavaliers could...
Scott County prepares to provide gifts to hundreds of kids through Angel Tree program
AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Salvation Army is once again taking applications for its southern Indiana Angel Tree program. The Angel Tree program provides clothing, toys and food for eligible children up to age 16. In Scott County alone last year, nearly 350 kids were part of the program. Applications...
'You don't have anything to lose' | Louisville billboards encouraging men of color to seek free counseling
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Billboards and bus stop signs are popping up across Louisville, advertising free counseling available this month for those facing daily discrimination, poverty and exposure to violence. Louisville Metro's Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods (OSHN) is trying something new, offering free therapy sessions through October. The...
Lack of rain prompts more odor complaints in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of complaints have been made to Louisville's MSD this month about the foul odor permeating many parts of the city. The sewer district received 70 odor complaints in August, and it jumped to 300 in September. So far this month, they've already had more than...
'Just for Kids' pilot details personal connection to Norton Children's transport team
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Soaring high above Louisville's skyline, the brightly colored Norton Children's Just for Kids helicopter sticks out against the blue sky. The helicopter is part of the specialized team based at Bowman Field, who recently set a record for the most children transported in a single month.
Pickleball entertainment concept planned at riverfront near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pickleball entertainment concept is planned at the riverfront near downtown Louisville. According to a news release Monday, an acre of land at 1515 River Shore Drive, by River Park Place Marina, will be developed into a "pickleball eatertainment" concept. It will feature outdoor pickleball courts, indoor and outdoor bars, food and a game yard, all which overlooks the Ohio River.
Woman missing from southern Indiana last seen in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The sheriff's department in a southern Indiana county is asking for help finding a woman who could be in Louisville. Natalie Lake, 22, is missing from Lawrence County, Indiana, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department. Her last known location was in the Louisville area. She...
