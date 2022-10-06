Read full article on original website
Air Jordan 6 “Toro Bravo” Releasing June 2023
While the sunny summer months are just now concluding, Jordan Brand, per usual, has already got their retro lineup set for next years dog days including the “Columbia” Air Jordan 11, “White Infared” Jordan 7 and a “Black Flint” update to the Jordan 13. Packed full with nostalgia, the “Toro Bravo” scheme introduced in 2009 with the “Raging Bulls” collection is making its return, gracing the Air Jordan 6.
The Nike Air Flight ’89 Returns After A Two-Year Hiatus
Amidst its onslaught of Air Force 1 and Nike Dunk propositions, The Swoosh has chosen to selectively return to the heritage-filled aesthetic of its 1990s silhouettes. Headlined by the Nike Air Flight various successors haven’t been seen since 2020 outside of the Air Flight Lite that recently surfaced in a “Lemon” proposition. Resuming its in-line colorways from 1989, the Air Flight ’89 is returning after a two-year hiatus to a familiar black, red and white collection.
Olive Green And Black Shade This Nike Air Force 1 Low
The Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th anniversary has delivered dozens of old and new looks to Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design. Recently, the made-for-basketball silhouette emerged in a fall-friendly olive green and black ensemble. Cold season-appropriate suede makes up the majority of the sneaker’s upper, with the only interrupt...
Teal And Silver Accents Embolden This Jet Black Nike Air Force 1 Low
During the Beaverton-based brands 40th anniversary of the Nike Air Force 1, multi-pattern Swooshes have outfitted the model numerous times. Extending seemingly every color pairing within the tonal spectrum, the brand continues to proffer unique and ever-disparate renditions such as this low-top proposition featuring the Philadelphia Eagles palette. Dominated by...
The Nike Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” Reminds You To Put In Work
The Nike Air Foamposite One has maintained a relatively low profile over the last three years, allowing for other Nike Basketball designs from the 1990s revel in the spotlight. With rumors that the sneaker is set to release in a fan-favorite “Metallic Red” colorway come next year, as well as official images of a new “Dream A World” style surfacing, the beetle-inspired shoe seems poised to return to the headlines.
Detailed Look At The Unreleased Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 For Friends & Family
Since early 2020 speculation surrounding a bright yellow Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 offering has rippled throughout the market after being seen on-foot by Offset a multitude of times. With the silhouettes expected release date come and gone, Jordan Brand has reached out to us directly to confirm the pair is slated solely for friends and family. Since then seldom pairs of the amber-sampled makeover have surfaced, providing our first detailed look at the pair.
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 5 “GORE-TEX”
While not recommended, Air Jordans have been commonly worn during the winter months to protect against colder climates and, in some cases, wet conditions. Anyone who lives in the North has shoveled snow out of their driveway in a pair of beater Retros, and given the rather padded nature of the earlier Air Jordan models, they work quite well.
The Nike LeBron 20 And Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas” Headline This Week’s Best Releases
Nike, Jordan Brand, and many of the sneaker industry’s best have come together to usher in the first days of October, ensuring the month starts us off in high spirits. A drove of releases are helping us countdown to the spookiest time of the year, starting with the Mountain Research x Reebok Beatnik, the Dunk Low “Magma Orange,” and the Yellow Air Max 1. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “UNC,” among other inline styles, follows towards the middle of the week, releasing alongside more notable drops like the restock of the Tom Sach x Nike GPS “Archive” and the debut of the Nike LeBron 20 “Time Machine.” And then further in — past the Palace x New Balance 580 and Cuts & Slices x adidas Forum Hi — we’ll finally land on the Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas,” arguably one of the most exciting releases of the Jumpman’s Fall 2022 line-up.
Markers Come Packaged With The Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 “Sketch With The Past”
With their pre-distressed and vintage-inspired offerings, Nike takes on the brunt of the work. But every so often, the brand’s design team will put the onus on the wearer, trusting them to decorate pairs like 2019’s LeBron x Air Force 1 “More Than.” Fast forward three years later and the Swoosh is effectively recreating said release with the Air Max 95 “Sketch With The Past,” once again packaging markers alongside an iconic silhouette.
This Jordan Two Trey Boasts A Slick Black/Grey Gradient
Did this upcoming Jordan Two Trey inadvertently hint at an upcoming Air Jordan 11 style?. The Two Trey silhouette is the latest in Jordan Brand’s efforts to mash up a variety of Air Jordans, usually from the epic Tinker Hatfield that overlapped with most of MJ’s Chicago Bulls days. That would be the AJ3 through the AJ15, with many styles from that range sprinkled into the Two Trey design. One such detail that stands out without effort is the patent leather mudguard from the Air Jordan 11, and this upcoming black/grey release introduces a new coor-blocking style that has never been seen before on the AJ11 or any of its variations.
AMBUSH Brings Back The Tailpipe Swoosh With Their Nike Air Force 1 Collaboration
Yoon Ahn has enjoyed numerous collaborative releases ever since she joined forces with Nike back in 2018. And following Air Max 180s, Converses, and the like, the designer would reimagine the Dunk High in 2020, adding to the shoe elements inspired by Japan’s passionate car, truck, and bike culture.
Air Jordan 11 Low “Cement” Rumored Release Date Revealed
This new Air Jordan 11 Low is a not to the AJ3. The Air Jordan 11 Low is an underrated silhouette. It is the younger brother of the Air Jordan 11, which is considered to be one of the best Jumpman shoes of all time. The Jordan 11 Low has the potential for some phenomenal colorways and in 2023, it is set to receive its fair share of interesting and unique offerings.
Brown Suedes And Navy Nylons Merge For The Latest Nike Air Max 90
As we venture further into the Fall 2022 calendar, it’s been made crystal clear that the Nike Air Max 90 isn’t going anywhere any time soon with just as many upcoming offerings being announced as this past summer. Employing dominant shaggy suede overlays, the latest textile construction of the Air Max cushioned silhouette signals the turn in seasons.
Tuned Air Gets Repetitive On The Nike Air Max Plus 3
While it remains one of the lesser appreciated Air Max propositions, that hasn’t stopped The Swoosh from continuously delving out disparate looks on the Air Max Plus 3 over recent months. After two-tone color blocking took the main stage throughout the past few iterations, Sean McDowell’s design is imploring a boastful sampling of the rainbow.
Floral Embroidery Decorates This Upcoming Air Jordan 12 For Girls
Every so often, Jordan Brand will arrange an Air Jordan Retro exclusively for girls, adding design elements that speak more to the growing community of lady sneakerheads. This upcoming Air Jordan 12 release hits it right on the head, delivering yet another classic for the new generation. Using a clean...
The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “True Blue” Is Expected To Release January 2023
Despite an increase in the number of reports that the Air Jordan 1 is “sitting” at retailers, the silhouette continues to form an important part of the NIKE, Inc. lineup of products. Ahead of the year’s end, an in-hand look at the sneaker in a compelling “True Blue” colorway has surfaced.
The Jordan Jumpman Team 2 “Chicago” Reappears Ahead Of 25th Anniversary
To the uninformed, models like the Jordan Jumpman Team 2 may seem like modern-day “cash grabs” for #23’s eponymous label. These styles, however, are rooted in performance basketball heritage and helped Team Jumpman expand its legacy in its early days. Recently, the Air Jordan 13-inspired silhouette emerged...
“Black/Grey” Pairing Creates A Covert Aesthetic For The Nike Air Trainer 1
Currently enjoying its 35th anniversary, the Bo Jackson-endorsed Nike Air Trainer 1 has partaken in a duo of Travis Scott collaborations alongside a full slate of heritage-filled offerings. Bringing the tonal spectrum back to more simplified combinations, the latest proposition of the Tinker Hatfield design employs a stealthy aesthetic fit with a three-tone medley.
The Jordan Dub Zero Shines In A “Light Smoke Grey” Palette
Hate it or love it, Jordan Dub Zeros and hybrid models are here to stay. Now appearing in a familiar blend of white and grey, this Jordan Dub Zero captures all that a Jordan Brand fanatic is looking for in a casual lifestyle shoe. Patent leather adds an unmistakeable gloss on the mudguard, while the laser-etched graphic that originated in 2005 comes through in a gold-like shade (actually the innards of the leather panel). Matte silver bumpers with the Y2K-era JORDAN logo returns to the heel, although we must point out that these lake the woven panel beneath the heel spoiler.
