Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Michigan's Mike Hart 'Trending in a Positive Direction' After Collapsing on Sideline
Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart said he is "trending in a positive direction" in a statement Monday after being carted off the field during Saturday's game against Indiana. Hart collapsed on the sideline during the first quarter of the game and was immediately brought to a local hospital. He...
Bleacher Report
Report: Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. to Play vs. Titans 6 Weeks After Being Shot
The Washington Commanders are planning to make rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. active for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He will make his regular-season debut just six weeks after getting shot. Washington activated Robinson from the non-football injury list last week, allowing...
Bleacher Report
College Football Picks Week 7: Odds, Predictions, Schedule, Rankings for Top 25
Week 7 of the 2022 college football season is the most important one yet. A pair of Top 10 matchups from the Big Ten and SEC headline a Saturday that could separate the College Football Playoff contenders from pretenders. The Tennessee Volunteers have the most to prove Saturday. The undefeated...
Bleacher Report
Johnny Manziel: Texas A&M's Final Play Call vs. Alabama One of Worst I've Ever Seen
Texas A&M legend Johnny Manziel thought Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher should've turned to another page of the playbook for the final play of Saturday's game against Alabama. Haynes King's pass to Evan Stewart fell incomplete as time expired, helping the Crimson Tide stave off the upset bid and win 24-20. Manziel was among those calling out Fisher after the game:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
Matt Rhule Urged to Return to College by NFL Twitter After Being Fired by Panthers
Matt Rhule is out of a job for now, but he might not have to wait long before he lands back on his feet. The Carolina Panthers announced Monday that they fired Rhule following their 1-4 start to the 2022 NFL season. The move didn't come as a surprise since many expected the 47-year-old to be on the hot seat after winning only 10 games in his first two seasons.
Bleacher Report
B/R's College Football Weekly Awards: Week 6
Expectations are a funny thing. After the offseason war of words between Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban, the college football world had circled the clash between Texas A&M and Alabama on the calendar. Despite the early struggles from A&M, the matchup provided some fireworks. On the other hand, Week 6...
Bleacher Report
Report: Steelers' T.J. Watt's Return from Pec Injury Pushed Back After Knee Surgery
Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt will have his return to the field delayed even further after he underwent arthroscopic knee surgery, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Brooke Pryor. The surgery, which was done "to clean up a preseason injury that lingered into the regular season," is expected to push...
Bleacher Report
Deion Jones Traded to Browns from Falcons for 2024 Late-Round Pick Swap
The Atlanta Falcons have traded Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a swap of 2024 late-round draft picks. The Falcons will send their seventh-round pick, while the Browns will send their sixth-round choice. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports first reported the deal. The Falcons...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Draft: Stock Up, Stock Down On Hottest Prospects
Volatility plays a large role in the NFL draft evaluation process. Assessment is a continual process based on a prospect’s performance during the season and through the offseason draft cycle. Some experience far more movement in their overall valuation than others. None remain totally static, not even those considered...
Bleacher Report
NFL Twitter Slams Controversial Penalty Against Falcons in Loss to Tom Brady, Bucs
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Atlanta Falcons 21-15 on Sunday to improve to 3-2 on the season, but not without a little controversy. On a 3rd-and-5 late in the fourth quarter, Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was flagged for roughing the passer after taking down Brady. The controversial call extended the drive for the Buccaneers, giving them an automatic first down.
Bleacher Report
Glazer: Panthers to Receive Trade Calls amid Possible Rebuild After Matt Rhule Firing
Change is in the air for the Carolina Panthers, and other teams may look to take advantage of the situation. After the NFC South team announced it fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported teams will respond by "calling the Panthers trying to trade for some of their players as they hope Carolina will look to stockpile picks as they rebuild."
Bleacher Report
Week 6 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Breakout Candidates and Pickups
As we enter Week 6 of the NFL season, there are still plenty of savvy waiver-wire moves fantasy managers can make to get their teams on the up and up. Of course, figuring out which players to start has been an ongoing battle this year, but that's a different issue. Let's focus first on making sure you have the right options on your roster.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny out for Season; Will Have Surgery on Leg Injury
Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny will be out for the season, after fracturing his fibula, which will require surgery, Pete Carroll told reporters on Monday. Sunday night, Carroll announced Penny had a "serious" injury. Penny had 54 rushing yards on eight carries before suffering the injury. The 2018 first-round...
Bleacher Report
Christian McCaffrey Rumors: Panthers Haven’t Had Trade Talks With Bills, Other Teams
On Monday, reports began to emerge that the Carolina Panthers may be fielding calls for veterans on their roster in the wake of head coach Matt Rhule being fired, with running back Christian McCaffrey one of the names making the rounds and the Buffalo Bills reportedly holding interest. Teams will...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Panthers Seen as Willing to 'Eat Salary' in McCaffrey, Anderson Trades
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly "very willing" to "eat salary" to complete trades involving Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson, according to Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post. Carolina is 1-4 to begin the 2022 season and parted ways with head coach Matt Rhule on Monday. Jay Glazer of Fox...
Bleacher Report
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 5 Results
Winning on the field will always be the highest priority for teams, but several fanbases will soon be spending extra time on the 2023 NFL draft. On the bright side, Week 5 is the moment the Houston Texans finally won a game. But as the Texans escaped the very bottom of the standings, four teams suffered another loss, fell to a league-worst 1-4 and drifted ever-closer to a potential top-10 pick in next April's draft.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Josh McDaniels, Raiders Ridiculed by NFL Twitter After 1-Point Loss to Chiefs
Well, that was, in a word, bizarre. The Las Vegas Raiders' hopes of a last-minute comeback came crashing down—literally—when Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow ran into each other on a 4th-and-1 pass attempt that fell incomplete and gave the Kansas City Chiefs a 30-29 victory. Of course, that...
Bleacher Report
3 Takeaways from Bears' Week 5 Loss vs. Vikings
The Chicago Bears suffered their second straight one-possession loss on Sunday at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings. Chicago was close on the scoreboard, but it looked outmatched in certain parts of the matchup with its divisional rival. The Bears were unable to keep Justin Jefferson in check, and they...
Bleacher Report
Micah Parsons, Cowboys Defense 'So Damn Good' in Win over Matthew Stafford, Rams
The Dallas Cowboys just keep finding ways to win without star quarterback Dak Prescott. The defense has been arguably the biggest reason why. Micah Parsons and the Dallas defense absolutely smothered the defending champion Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, leading the way in a 22-10 win. They strip-sacked Stafford twice,...
Bleacher Report
Kyler Murray Blamed for Cardinals' Loss to Eagles After 'Embarrassing' Slide Decision
Kyler Murray's Madden awareness rating is probably going to take a big hit this week. The Arizona Cardinals quarterback made two mental gaffes late in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles that arguably cost his team the game. Driving late in the fourth quarter with zero timeouts, Murray scrambled...
Comments / 0