Tuscaloosa, AL

Bleacher Report

Johnny Manziel: Texas A&M's Final Play Call vs. Alabama One of Worst I've Ever Seen

Texas A&M legend Johnny Manziel thought Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher should've turned to another page of the playbook for the final play of Saturday's game against Alabama. Haynes King's pass to Evan Stewart fell incomplete as time expired, helping the Crimson Tide stave off the upset bid and win 24-20. Manziel was among those calling out Fisher after the game:
Matt Rhule Urged to Return to College by NFL Twitter After Being Fired by Panthers

Matt Rhule is out of a job for now, but he might not have to wait long before he lands back on his feet. The Carolina Panthers announced Monday that they fired Rhule following their 1-4 start to the 2022 NFL season. The move didn't come as a surprise since many expected the 47-year-old to be on the hot seat after winning only 10 games in his first two seasons.
B/R's College Football Weekly Awards: Week 6

Expectations are a funny thing. After the offseason war of words between Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban, the college football world had circled the clash between Texas A&M and Alabama on the calendar. Despite the early struggles from A&M, the matchup provided some fireworks. On the other hand, Week 6...
Deion Jones Traded to Browns from Falcons for 2024 Late-Round Pick Swap

The Atlanta Falcons have traded Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a swap of 2024 late-round draft picks. The Falcons will send their seventh-round pick, while the Browns will send their sixth-round choice. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports first reported the deal. The Falcons...
2023 NFL Draft: Stock Up, Stock Down On Hottest Prospects

Volatility plays a large role in the NFL draft evaluation process. Assessment is a continual process based on a prospect’s performance during the season and through the offseason draft cycle. Some experience far more movement in their overall valuation than others. None remain totally static, not even those considered...
NFL Twitter Slams Controversial Penalty Against Falcons in Loss to Tom Brady, Bucs

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Atlanta Falcons 21-15 on Sunday to improve to 3-2 on the season, but not without a little controversy. On a 3rd-and-5 late in the fourth quarter, Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was flagged for roughing the passer after taking down Brady. The controversial call extended the drive for the Buccaneers, giving them an automatic first down.
Glazer: Panthers to Receive Trade Calls amid Possible Rebuild After Matt Rhule Firing

Change is in the air for the Carolina Panthers, and other teams may look to take advantage of the situation. After the NFC South team announced it fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported teams will respond by "calling the Panthers trying to trade for some of their players as they hope Carolina will look to stockpile picks as they rebuild."
Week 6 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Breakout Candidates and Pickups

As we enter Week 6 of the NFL season, there are still plenty of savvy waiver-wire moves fantasy managers can make to get their teams on the up and up. Of course, figuring out which players to start has been an ongoing battle this year, but that's a different issue. Let's focus first on making sure you have the right options on your roster.
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny out for Season; Will Have Surgery on Leg Injury

Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny will be out for the season, after fracturing his fibula, which will require surgery, Pete Carroll told reporters on Monday. Sunday night, Carroll announced Penny had a "serious" injury. Penny had 54 rushing yards on eight carries before suffering the injury. The 2018 first-round...
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 5 Results

Winning on the field will always be the highest priority for teams, but several fanbases will soon be spending extra time on the 2023 NFL draft. On the bright side, Week 5 is the moment the Houston Texans finally won a game. But as the Texans escaped the very bottom of the standings, four teams suffered another loss, fell to a league-worst 1-4 and drifted ever-closer to a potential top-10 pick in next April's draft.
3 Takeaways from Bears' Week 5 Loss vs. Vikings

The Chicago Bears suffered their second straight one-possession loss on Sunday at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings. Chicago was close on the scoreboard, but it looked outmatched in certain parts of the matchup with its divisional rival. The Bears were unable to keep Justin Jefferson in check, and they...
