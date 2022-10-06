Matt Rhule is out of a job for now, but he might not have to wait long before he lands back on his feet. The Carolina Panthers announced Monday that they fired Rhule following their 1-4 start to the 2022 NFL season. The move didn't come as a surprise since many expected the 47-year-old to be on the hot seat after winning only 10 games in his first two seasons.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO