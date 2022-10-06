Read full article on original website
Julianna Pena Calls For Amanda Nunes Trilogy Bout: ‘I’m Getting My Belt Back That’s What’s Next!’
Julianna Pena issues a call-out for a trilogy bout with Amana Nunes. “The Venezuelan Vixen” is confident she would get the job done in the third fight. Julianna Pena’s reign as the UFC women’s bantamweight champion was cut short following a unanimous decision loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 277 in July. Contrary to what the build-up suggested, the pair’s five-round battle was a lopsided one with Pena on the wrong end.
Chael Sonnen Believes Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev Will Be ‘Battle Between Jiu-Jitsu and Sambo’
Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira meets No. 4 ranked Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 280 to crown a new king of the lightweight division. ‘Do Bronx’ was stripped of the title following his failure to make the 155-pound weight limit for his UFC 274 bout with Justin Gaethje. After putting away ‘The Highlight’ with a first-round rear-naked choke, Oliveira will get the opportunity to reclaim the title he never technically lost. Standing in his way will be Islam Makhachev, the protege of UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov. Makhachev is currently riding a 10-fight win streak with six finishes among them and earned his shot at the title with a first-round knockout of Bobby Green in February.
Sean O’Malley Thinks He Can Rocket To Conor McGregor Stardom With A Win Over Petr Yan
Sean O’Malley is ready to step up and be the superstar the UFC fans want. The UFC is filled with the best fighters from all around the world. The best men and women are signed to this promotion and they have the opportunity to make themselves stars in the world of MMA. Why is it though that some do not make the level of stardom that others do? Some have just a few fights and get released, and some are in the UFC for years but are never really well-known in the mainstream. There could be many reasons for this, lack of skills, lack of personality, or consciously not wanting to step into the limelight. None of these can be said about Sean O’Malley.
Charles Oliveira Responds To Islam Makhachev’s Doubts Ahead Of UFC 280: ‘Daddy Is Coming’
Islam Makhachev has some uncertainty when it comes to Charles Oliveira. T-minus fourteen days from their main event clash at UFC 280, Oliveira has not yet landed in Abu Dhabi. Makhachev, who is prepping in the UAE, has maintained a close eye on ‘Do Bronx’s’ whereabouts. Let’s...
Paddy Pimblett Reveals When He Plans On Making UFC Octagon Return
Paddy Pimblett knows exactly when he wants to fight in the UFC again. Pimblett is one of the UFC’s fastest rising stars at the moment and fans are itching to see him back in action. Speaking as a guest commentator at Cage Warriors 144, Pimblett was interviewed about his...
(Video) UFC, NFL Veteran Greg Hardy Wins Boxing Debut By Knockout
Greg Hardy was able to accomplish the task this weekend. He won his first professional boxing match by knockout in the second round. And no, it wasn’t in MMA. The former UFC fighter would snap his three-fight skid inside the boxing ring. Hardy would make his professional boxing debut on Saturday at Delray Fight Night IV. There, he would knock out his much smaller opponent Michael Cook in devastating fashion.
Aljamain Sterling And Petr Yan Tease Trilogy Bout in Friendly Encounter Ahead of UFC 280
The longstanding rivalry between UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and former titleholder Petr Yan appears to be over. For now, at least. The pair were first matched up at UFC 259 in March 2021 with Yan walking into the bout as the UFC’s bantamweight champion. Backed by a 10-fight win streak, he faced Sterling as the top contender in a bout that would make UFC history, though for a rather unfortunate reason. With just 31-seconds left in the fourth round, Yan landed a blatantly illegal knee on Sterling forcing a pause to the action.
Rener Gracie Tells Funny Story About UFC 1 And Missing Out On Being An ‘Original Blood Boy’
Rener Gracie shared a funny story from his youth with Paddy Pimblett on his YouTube channel. The UFC has been going strong since 1993. In the early days, the events were a no-rules mess of all different kinds of fighters and different kinds of disciplines. The events were crazy and the UFC began to catch a bad rap as some people referred to it as “human cock fighting.” People either loved it or hated it and despite the haters, the promotion quickly grew a cult following. The very first UFC event is now looked back on by avid fans with awe due to the raw setup and crazy outcomes.
Watch: Hungarian MMA Fighter Taps Opponent Via Vicious Neck Crank Submission
Hungary’s Istvan Vereb finished his opponent via a first-round neck crank. Vereb fought Ben Askren in a 2008 Olympics wrestling match. Middleweight fighter Istvan Vereb is making waves on the internet recently after pulling off one of the most painful submissions as of late. The Hungarian needed only one round to submit his opponent, Zarko Golubovic via neck crank at RFA 4 in Kosice, Slovakia.
Sean Strickland Issues Cryptic Message After Guesting On Brendan Schaub Podcast: ‘I’m Not Stable Enough To Speak’
Sean Strickland made a shocking revelation about his state of mind. “Tarzan” said he might not do any talk shows or interviews at the moment. Despite the upset first-round KO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 276, Sean Strickland remains a relevant fighter in the middleweight division. The 31-year-old would try to get back to the win column when he faces former title contender Jared Cannonier at UFC Fight Night 216 in December.
Bobby Green Slapped With 6-Month USADA Suspension For Over-The-Counter Supplement With Banned Substance
USADA handed Bobby Green a six-month suspension for banned substance. “King” revealed that his last fight was canceled due to another failed drug test. UFC lightweight Bobby Green seems to have been dealing with issues with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency in recent times. Last month, Green revealed that his UFC 276 bout with Jim Miller was scrapped due to a failed drug test with USADA. The 36-year-old is eligible to return to fighting on Nov. 16. However, he failed another drug test and is slapped with a six-month suspension instead.
Sean O’Malley Recalls Meeting Shaquille O’Neal And Other Celebrities: ‘He Just Seems Like He Hurts’
Sean O’Malley has been among the stars since he landed in Abu Dhabi. The bantamweight fighter is in town for his UFC 280 fight against Petr Yan, which takes place on Oct. 22. Though, prepping for the former champ hasn’t been everything that O’Malley has done while he’s in the UAE.
