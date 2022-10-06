Sean O’Malley is ready to step up and be the superstar the UFC fans want. The UFC is filled with the best fighters from all around the world. The best men and women are signed to this promotion and they have the opportunity to make themselves stars in the world of MMA. Why is it though that some do not make the level of stardom that others do? Some have just a few fights and get released, and some are in the UFC for years but are never really well-known in the mainstream. There could be many reasons for this, lack of skills, lack of personality, or consciously not wanting to step into the limelight. None of these can be said about Sean O’Malley.

UFC ・ 12 HOURS AGO