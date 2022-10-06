ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 1

Related
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley, New York Towns Among ‘Most Beautiful’ In America

Two hometowns in the Hudson Valley were just called two of the "most beautiful" in all of the United States. Recently Architectural Digest named "The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America." "From coast to coast, AD (Architectural Digest) ranks the nation’s most visually stunning locales," Architectural Digest states.
TRAVEL
News 8 WROC

Gillibrand announces $60 million federal investment in HEAP for New York State

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As winter approaches, many residents may be wondering how they can plan to pay their heating bills. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced $1 billion secured in emergency supplemental low-income home energy assistance funding, with $60 million dollars specifically for New York State. “As these days get shorter and the weather gets […]
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
WCAX

NY Gov. Hochul makes statement on Sukkot

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday wished Jewish New Yorkers a happy Sukkot. In a statement, Hochul, D-New York, said, in part: “In backyards and on terraces across New York, Jewish New Yorkers are gathering with family and friends inside a Sukkah to share a festive meal in honor of the first night of Sukkot. After the solemnity of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, the harvest festival of Sukkot is a time to joyously celebrate the bounties we have received and can share with others.”
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upstate New York#Yorks#Politics State#New Yorkers
94.3 Lite FM

New: Upstate New York Men Indicted For ‘Unprovoked’ Murder of NY Dad

We've learned more information about the two men charged in the "unprovoked" murder of a New York dad. On Friday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady announced that a Dutchess County Grand Jury voted to indict Roy Johnson and Devin Taylor. The two men with ties to Dutchess County are the two suspects charged in the shooting death of a 53-year-old Long Island father at the Courtyard Marriott Poughkeepsie location. The father was visiting his son during Marist College's Family Weekend.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law

Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
ANGOLA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Two Shockingly Hidden Laws in New York State

Believe it or not, there are new laws that are proposed and either passed or never get off the ground in the State of New York. There are many obstacles that a potential new law needs to get through in order to be signed into law. Most people know the...
POLITICS
96.1 The Eagle

Good Luck Guessing Which Halloween Candy Is #1 In New York State

Whether your trick-or-treat, trunk-or-treat, or just buy bag after bag of the discounted stuff the day after, Halloween is a time for candy. It’s also a time for heated candy opinions. For example, the never-ending candy corn debate – invariably a snide comment from one side or the other will hit my Facebook feed in mid-September and will escalate like a Wild West bar brawl.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
Big Frog 104

New York’s Smallest State Park Is Hidden! Know Where It Is?

According to the Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Department there are 180 State Parks in New York. These parks come in all shapes and sizes. Some are so big it would take several visits to see it all and others are so small you might not have realized you were even in a State Park.
WIBX 950

Harvesting Cash: Here Are New York State’s 11 Most Valuable Crops

With fall, comes harvest season in New York State. Maybe you've already gone out apple or pumpkin picking with friends or family and enjoyed our state's beautiful nature and delicious produce. Touring a farm in the autumn is a great way to get a glimpse of one of New York's most lucrative and important industries. The saying is 100% true: "if you ate today, thank a farmer."
AGRICULTURE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Early Winter Forecast Is Good For New York

As we head into the "winter" months of November and December, the early look winter forecast is looking good for New York State. Forecasters at Accuweather.com are calling for a milder winter compared to last year and it looks like there will be less snow this winter than last year as well.
ENVIRONMENT
94.3 Lite FM

New York DEC Trail Cams Captures Unexpected Predator

Sometimes unexpected visitors are the best kind. A new trail cam set up by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) got more than it bargained for this week when an effort to capture images and hair samples from local bobcats attracted a different razor-toothed predator instead. Wildlife...
POLITICS
Martin Edic

Chip wars and wins, a $100 billion investment in Western NY

Integrated circuitsPhoto by Laura Ockel on Unsplash. Today Democratic Senator Schumer announced that the world’s largest chip manufacturer, Micron Technologies, will invest $100 billion in a massive new plant outside of Syracuse, NY. That price tag may be the largest investment ever by a US manufacturer and could create 50,000 jobs.
SYRACUSE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy