Read full article on original website
Related
Freezing ‘Cold, Snowy’ Winter Expected For New York State
Weather experts believe a freezing "cold" and "snowy" winter is coming soon to New York State. Winter is inching closer and weather experts who are correct "80 percent" of the time believe New York is in for a cold and snowy winter. "For 231 years, The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac...
Columbus Day Going Away? This New York State Bill May Have It Replaced
It's Columbus Day in the Capital Region; that's a statement that we may not be able to say much longer. The holiday was first celebrated in 1792, and it originated in the Empire State, when the Columbian Order of New York organized an event to celebrate the 300th year anniversary of Christopher Columbus' voyage to the Americas in 1492.
Hudson Valley, New York Towns Among ‘Most Beautiful’ In America
Two hometowns in the Hudson Valley were just called two of the "most beautiful" in all of the United States. Recently Architectural Digest named "The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America." "From coast to coast, AD (Architectural Digest) ranks the nation’s most visually stunning locales," Architectural Digest states.
Gillibrand announces $60 million federal investment in HEAP for New York State
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As winter approaches, many residents may be wondering how they can plan to pay their heating bills. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced $1 billion secured in emergency supplemental low-income home energy assistance funding, with $60 million dollars specifically for New York State. “As these days get shorter and the weather gets […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New ‘Wordle-Like Game’ About New York Housing Shocking Nation
A new online game about the New York housing market is sweeping the nation and leaving out-of-towners shocked. NBC 4 New York called "Lord of the Rent" a new "World-like" game. This online game tests how much you know about real estate in New York. New Wordle-Like Game Is About...
How A New York Man Caught A Record-Breaking ‘Monster’ Fish
A young New York fisherman reeled in a "monster" catfish which broke a New York State record. Here's how he caught it. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos recently announced that the New York State catfish record was broken. "New York has an abundance...
WCAX
NY Gov. Hochul makes statement on Sukkot
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday wished Jewish New Yorkers a happy Sukkot. In a statement, Hochul, D-New York, said, in part: “In backyards and on terraces across New York, Jewish New Yorkers are gathering with family and friends inside a Sukkah to share a festive meal in honor of the first night of Sukkot. After the solemnity of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, the harvest festival of Sukkot is a time to joyously celebrate the bounties we have received and can share with others.”
These Are The 11 Most Populated Counties In New York State
New York State has the fourth biggest population in the United States, only behind California, Texas, and Florida. According to Info Please, based on 2020 U.S. Census data, California has almost twice the population of New York - 39,538,223 (11.91% of the population) compared to 20,201,249 (5.86% of the population).
IN THIS ARTICLE
New: Upstate New York Men Indicted For ‘Unprovoked’ Murder of NY Dad
We've learned more information about the two men charged in the "unprovoked" murder of a New York dad. On Friday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady announced that a Dutchess County Grand Jury voted to indict Roy Johnson and Devin Taylor. The two men with ties to Dutchess County are the two suspects charged in the shooting death of a 53-year-old Long Island father at the Courtyard Marriott Poughkeepsie location. The father was visiting his son during Marist College's Family Weekend.
New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law
Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
Two Shockingly Hidden Laws in New York State
Believe it or not, there are new laws that are proposed and either passed or never get off the ground in the State of New York. There are many obstacles that a potential new law needs to get through in order to be signed into law. Most people know the...
Good Luck Guessing Which Halloween Candy Is #1 In New York State
Whether your trick-or-treat, trunk-or-treat, or just buy bag after bag of the discounted stuff the day after, Halloween is a time for candy. It’s also a time for heated candy opinions. For example, the never-ending candy corn debate – invariably a snide comment from one side or the other will hit my Facebook feed in mid-September and will escalate like a Wild West bar brawl.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Author To Release Second Book On Central New York Snow This Month
FULTON – After hearing there were bigger winter storms than the Blizzard of 1966, including ones from 1947 and 1958, Jim Farfaglia, a Fulton-based writer, penned his second book on Central New York snow. “Historic Snowstorms of Central New York,” coming out later this month, is a collection of...
New York’s Smallest State Park Is Hidden! Know Where It Is?
According to the Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Department there are 180 State Parks in New York. These parks come in all shapes and sizes. Some are so big it would take several visits to see it all and others are so small you might not have realized you were even in a State Park.
Harvesting Cash: Here Are New York State’s 11 Most Valuable Crops
With fall, comes harvest season in New York State. Maybe you've already gone out apple or pumpkin picking with friends or family and enjoyed our state's beautiful nature and delicious produce. Touring a farm in the autumn is a great way to get a glimpse of one of New York's most lucrative and important industries. The saying is 100% true: "if you ate today, thank a farmer."
Early Winter Forecast Is Good For New York
As we head into the "winter" months of November and December, the early look winter forecast is looking good for New York State. Forecasters at Accuweather.com are calling for a milder winter compared to last year and it looks like there will be less snow this winter than last year as well.
New York DEC Trail Cams Captures Unexpected Predator
Sometimes unexpected visitors are the best kind. A new trail cam set up by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) got more than it bargained for this week when an effort to capture images and hair samples from local bobcats attracted a different razor-toothed predator instead. Wildlife...
Chip wars and wins, a $100 billion investment in Western NY
Integrated circuitsPhoto by Laura Ockel on Unsplash. Today Democratic Senator Schumer announced that the world’s largest chip manufacturer, Micron Technologies, will invest $100 billion in a massive new plant outside of Syracuse, NY. That price tag may be the largest investment ever by a US manufacturer and could create 50,000 jobs.
Another Challenge to New York’s Gun Law: Sheriffs Who Won’t Enforce It
LYONS, N.Y. — Robert Milby, Wayne County’s new sheriff, has been in law enforcement most of his adult life, earning praise and promotions for conscientious service. But recently, Milby has attracted attention for a different approach to the law: ignoring it.
How Does New York State Define Trespassing? Are You Guilty of It?
New York has interesting definitions, and legal definitions, for many things. When I couldn't get someone to keep their dogs out of my yard, it got me to thinking, is this a form of trespassing? Or am I just tired of cleaning up someone else's dog poo?. What does New...
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 1