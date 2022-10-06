ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

UPS holding job fairs for holiday season in Philadelphia area

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fo0RD_0iPDq4OG00

UPS hiring for 2022 holiday season 00:22

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- UPS is hiring for the holiday season. Some 7,000 seasonal workers are needed in Philadelphia alone.

The company is hosting several job fairs in the area Friday and Saturday.

The starting salary for package car drivers and tractor-trailer positions begins at $21 per hour.

Friday's job fairs are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. are being held Friday at:

  • Lawnside, New Jersey at 301 East Oak Ave
  • The Philadelphia air hub at 1 Hog Island Road
  • Willow Grove at 1 Electronic Drive in Horsham
  • West Chester at 1200 Ward Ave

Another job fair will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 15 E. Oregon Ave. in Philadelphia on Friday.

UPS will hold job fairs on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the same Landside and Willow Grove locations.

Then on Sunday, the final one will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Philadelphia air hub and Oregon Avenue location.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Philly

Flyers at Adventure Aquarium, Insomnia Cookies ahead of season opener

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Happening Monday, the Flyers are giving fans the chance to hang out with team members and meet their beloved mascot Gritty.It's all in celebration of Thursday's season opener against the New Jersey Devils.Monday morning from 10:45 until noon, they'll be out at Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey.And if you can't make it then, they'll also be at the Insomnia Cookies Cookie Lab on Wharton Street in Philadelphia Monday night from 6 to 7.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day for 2nd year as official holiday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The City of Philadelphia celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday. In 2021, President Joe Biden signed a presidential proclamation to formally recognize the holiday. It was a lively celebration marking the sixth annual Indigenous Peoples Day Philly. The event was held at Penn Treaty Park, which is the birthplace of treaties between the Lenape and Quaker settlers. "We are here to not harm, but to heal," said Jeanie Hall, a Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape. Lynne Dyer, also a member of the Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape, also talked about the day. "There's a lot of energy in here and we're happy to see so many people...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

‘We need to be represented:’ Philly group is encouraging Black men to run

Black Men Run Philly - Making space for Black health (Marcus Biddle and Anthony Beltran Rivera) from newsroom on Vimeo. George Morse woke up on a brisk, sunny Saturday morning to meet his friends and fellow runners at the intersection of 33rd and Diamond Street for a 5 mile distance run. Morse has been an avid runner since his younger days at John Bartram High School in Southwest Philadelphia, but this morning’s run was special.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hammonton Gazette

Classic subs, fresh ingredients and a taste of home

Located in Broadway Square off of the White Horse Pike, PrimoHoagies offers a taste of Philly with their hoagies and subs. Famous for Italian hoagies, the original PrimoHoagies was founded on Ritner Street in South Philadelphia. Since it’s initial launch, PrimoHoagies has been expanding, with nearly 100 locations currently. John Perrotta, the owner of the Hammonton location, was excited about new locations popping up in state as well as out of state.
HAMMONTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Horsham, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Willow Grove, PA
City
West Chester, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Business
everything-everywhere.com

The Kidnapping of Charley Ross

Apple | Google | Spotify | Amazon | Player.FM | TuneIn. Castbox | Stitcher | Podcast Republic | RSS | Patreon | Podvine. Most children growing up are admonished not to take candy from strangers. It is good advice, but it isn’t advice that comes from nowhere. It comes from...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia commemorates Indigenous Peoples Day, keeps Columbus statue covered

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The City of Philadelphia on Monday commemorated Indigenous Peoples Day. Philadelphia has tried to reframe the annual celebration and no longer recognizes the day as Columbus Day but rather Indigenous Peoples Day. At Penn Treaty Park in Fishtown, the celebration for Indigenous Peoples Day kicked off around noon. There are vendors, children on field trips and several other members of the community.Organizers say they want Monday to be a reminder of this country's history and the contributions of Indigenous peoples.Last year, Mayor Jim Kenney declared that the holiday, formerly called Columbus Day, would be known as Indigenous...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Museum of Art employees remain on strike as no agreement has been reached

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As of Monday morning, an agreement still has not been reached between the Philadelphia Museum of Art and its employees.They have been on strike since mid-September.Union members told Eyewitness News when the strike began that they've been in negotiations with museum management since October 2020.The museum also took to social media and says, "we look forward to reaching a fair and appropriate resolution to the collective bargaining process soon and welcoming our colleagues back to work."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Darren Daulton Foundation hosts 9th Annual Celebrity Bartending fundraising event

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies alumni and fans attended a fundraiser for the Darren Daulton Foundation over the weekend. It was the 9th Annual Celebrity Bartending event at Live Hotel and Casino in South Philly.Drinks were poured as stories were shared about Daulton's life and legacy. He was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2013 and passed in 2017 at the age of 55.The foundation helps provide financial assistance to those suffering from brain tumors. Daulton was a catcher on the 1993 NL Championship Phillies team.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Fairs#Holiday Season#Ups#East Oak
CBS Philly

It's going to cost you to go to the first Phillies home playoff game in 11 years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you want to see the Philadelphia Phillies in person Friday when the National League Divisional Series comes to Philadelphia, it will cost you. Tickets for Friday's Game 3 and Saturday's Game 4 if necessary are both sold out.Of course, there are tickets available on the secondary market like StubHub.We checked the cheapest ticket for Game 3 at the time of publishing starts at $201. You can get a seat for Game 4 for $179.  Game 1 in Atlanta is Tuesday at 1:07 p.m. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS3 Pet Project: Let your dog sniff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This brisk weather is great to get outside and exercise. Dogs really enjoy their walks, but there are times when they need to slow down and use their nose. Animal advocate Carol Erickson from the Pennsylvania SPCA says recent research shows that letting your dog sniff can lower their pulse rate. Researchers were looking at dogs on walks and how much calmer they were if they were allowed to sniff. The more intensely they sniff, the more their pulse rates went declined. The length of the leash influenced the amount of time that they spent sniffing. Dogs on a 16-foot leash sniffed longer than dogs on a 5-foot leash. Those dogs running around by themselves were able to sniff the most and get the pulse rate down the most. It's apparently very calming for them to check out their environment through sniffing. So let them sniff. Watch the entire interview with Erickson in the video above.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
CBS Philly

National Brain Tumor Society hosts fundraising event at Philadelphia Navy Yard

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The National Brain Tumor Society is receiving a big boost. Saturday, the annual Race for Hope was held at the Navy Yard in South Philadelphia.The run raises funds that go toward research as well as helping families and caregivers.This was the first time the race was held since 2019, following two years of virtual events."Everyone's zoomed out," David Arons, president and CEO of the National Brain Tumor Society, said. "So, to be here, in person, where we can hug, we can smile at each other or we can be like one big family, so many people know each other, and this is … it's amazing to get together."The organization's goal is to provide a voice for people impacted by brain tumors.This event raised more than $530,000.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Fetterman, Oz on campaign trail in South Philadelphia, Bristol

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – We are now less than a month away from election day. The Pennsylvania candidates for U.S. Senate continue stumping along the campaign trail before voters go to the polls on Nov. 8, 2022.On Sunday, Republican Mehmet Oz made a stop at the Italian American Heritage Festival in South Philadelphia.He told supporters, if elected, he will fight to bring high-paying jobs to the city.Doctor Oz also said he will work alongside Democrats to tackle problems across the state.Meanwhile, Democrat and current Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman rallied supporters in Bristol, Bucks County.Lt. Gov. Fetterman said he will work to eliminate the filibuster in the senate and raise the federal minimum wage if elected.On Monday, Fetterman joined labor leaders in Torresdale. He was there to help launch Get Out The Vote Effort for candidates supported by unions. The crowd cheered when Fetterman said he is running for "the Union way of life."Oz and Fetterman are scheduled to debate later this month.Be sure to stick with CBS3 on air and online for continuing election coverage.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Local outreach program helping Pine Hill residents displaced by fire

PINE HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- Some families forced out after a two-alarm apartment fire over the weekend say they're still having problems rebuilding their lives.Pine Hill residents stood outside of their burned apartment building and tried to figure out their next move after losing everything."From here, where do we go?" Bobby Williams said. "What else do we do?"Flames swarmed one of the buildings at Mansion Apartments on West Branch Avenue last Friday.Investigators say an improperly discarded cigarette caused the fire. The roof is caved in and the walls collapsed which left the apartments exposed."That was home, you know, everybody else...
PINE HILL, NJ
CBS Philly

Hundreds of Phillies fans attend celebrity bartending event for Darren Daulton Foundation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies fever is growing after the team's big clinching victory in the wild card round Saturday night.  From City Hall to South Philly, people are ecstatic after the Phillies swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the first round of the playoffs.     "Eleven years and a day to the date that we lost to the Cardinals, being able to come back and avenge that," Philip Carol, a Phillies fan, said.  "They ended kind of a golden period for us and we ended a golden period for them with some of their players." At Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, hundreds...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

2 Cars Hit By Gunfire On I-95 In Philadelphia: Report

Two cars were struck by gunfire on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia, CBS News reported. A car was struck by gunfire at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 on I-95, the outlet said. On Sunday, Oct. 9, another vehicle was struck by gunfire on I-95. The driver was taken to Thomas Jefferson Hospital, the outlet said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police release surveillance video of bike shop robbery in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police need your help finding two burglars. Just released surveillance video shows one of them breaking into a bike shop on the 3900 block of Lancaster Avenue in the Powelton neighborhood.The burglary happened last month.Police say one of the criminals took the cash register containing several hundred dollars and the other acted as a lookout.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
95K+
Followers
23K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy