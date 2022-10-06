ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyde Park Herald

9 Hyde Park-Kenwood sites listed for Open House Chicago this weekend

More than 150 architecturally and historically significant sites, including several in and around Hyde Park, will be open to the public this weekend for Open House Chicago. “The Chicago Architecture Center is excited to host the city’s premier exploration experience, Open House Chicago, for the 12th straight year,” said the sponsoring organizations’s chief operating officer, Juanna Blackwell, in a statement. “We encourage Chicagoans to immerse themselves in our 2022 featured neighborhoods through free in-person events and self-guided tours.”
Hyde Park Herald

U. of C. welcomes new carillonist Alex Johnson

The Laura Spelman Rockefeller Memorial Carillon at Rockefeller Chapel has had a celebratory year during 2022 – its 90th anniversary and the welcoming of its seventh carillonist, Alex Johnson. Johnson, a new Hyde Park resident, succeeds the University of Chicago’s resident carillonist of seven years, Joey Brink. Excited to...
Hyde Park Herald

Brave Space Alliance changes leadership; move to South Shore planned in 2024

LaSaia Wade, who founded the South Side LGBTQ center Brave Space Alliance, 1515 E. 52nd Place, in 2017, is out as the nonprofit's CEO. “We are grateful for the time and energy LaSaia dedicated toward making the organization what it is today," said board chair Channyn Lynne Parker, director of strategic partnerships at Howard Brown Health, in a statement. "She will always be known as the founder of this vital community organization.”
Hyde Park Herald

Cheers to the Hyde Park Herald

Radio and print are here to stay. Thank you for offering Hyde Park a smart, reliable voice. Thanks for giving all of us fair and equal voices. Hyde Park Stories/history enriches, embellishes and enhances all the important news. Long before we moved here, friends brought me to the Harper Theater...
Hyde Park Herald

Aldermanic candidates of the 4th, 5th and 20th wards

The following individuals are known to have announced aldermanic campaigns in next year’s municipal elections. Candidates who have not yet been profiled will be in the near future. 4th Ward. Prentice Butler, chief of staff for outgoing Ald. Sophia King. Ebony Lucas, real estate attorney, candidate for alderwoman in...
Hyde Park Herald

Charles Gilbert Staples, who helped save the old central library building and had a 'deep love for humanity,' dies at 92

Charles (Chuck) Gilbert Staples was born to Harold and Margaret (Smith) Staples in Providence, Rhode Island, on October 6, 1929, and passed away peacefully in his home in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Chicago on August 16, 2022. He was educated at the Moses Brown School in Providence, The Putney (Vermont) School, and at Marlboro College, where he majored in Fine Arts in the first graduating class (1951). He subsequently matriculated at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago where he pursued the development of his considerable talents as an artist and trained as a teacher. He studied under a state-sponsored scholarship at Loyola University and received a masters degree in social work in 1961 from the University of Chicago before embarking on a long and well-respected career of twenty-five years with the Chicago Public Schools. He met his dear wife, best friend, and life partner, Joan Leah Hobbs, at a Valentine-themed dance sponsored by the Hyde Park Co-op at the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club. They married in 1963 and have resided in Hyde Park for the past 59 years.
Hyde Park Herald

'Hypocrisy of Justice' concert and symposium to explore systemic inequality in the city this weekend

Richard Wright's 1940 novel "Native Son" tells the story of a young Black man living in poverty on Chicago's South Side in the 1930s, exploring rampant systemic injustices such as housing discrimination, displacement and racist policing - many of which still persist. In a continuation of Wright’s work, several Chicago journalists, scholars, activists and musicians will convene this weekend for a series of discussions and performances centered on these themes of injustice and strategies for change.
Hyde Park Herald

Vote yes for the Cook County Forest Preserves

We have the chance this November to secure and enhance a magnificent resource that we all can enjoy—that is, the Cook County Forest Preserves. We can do this by voting yes on the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Wildlife referendum on your ballot this fall, investing additional resources in our beloved forest preserves!
Hyde Park Herald

Suspect in custody after Drexel Boulevard alley shooting

The University of Chicago Police Department reports that the Chicago Police Department took a suspect into custody for allegedly shooting another person in the leg and hand during a domestic dispute Tuesday in an alley behind 4601 S. Drexel Blvd. Police responded to calls of shots fired around 2:35 p.m....
Hyde Park Herald

Bon Voyage, Bon Jour

As reported in the Herald on September 2022, the owner of the only French bakery in Hyde Park, Bon Jour, will close that bakery and coffee restaurant in February. Do the Herald readers know of anyone who can assume the ownership of that bakery and continue providing Hyde Parkers and guests with the outstanding bakery creations that Bon Jour has provided?
Hyde Park Herald

Sunday afternoon's a drag on Promontory Point

After a string of performances at LGBTQ-frequented Hollywood Beach in Edgewater this summer, performance collective Drag 'N Drop did a show at Promontory Point on Sunday, with Hyde Parker Lynzo the Heartthrob headlining. "Drag plays the role in my life of high conceptual art," Lynzo said in an interview. "In...
Hyde Park Herald

Theaster Gates named U. of C. special arts advisor

University of Chicago Visual Arts Professor and head of the Rebuild Foundation Theaster Gates has been named special advisor for arts initiatives to the school's president, Paul Alivisatos. Gates will be responsible for building partnerships and planning infrastructure for various arts initiatives, including ones off-campus. Gates has fundraised more than...
Hyde Park Herald

The Hyde Park Herald, Chicago's oldest community newspaper since 1882.

