Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Apply now to get $500 in stimulus money each monthJake WellsCook County, IL
Do you find old dolls creepy? Then the Chicago History Museum's 'haunted' doll exhibit is for youJennifer GeerChicago, IL
My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and SuburbsChicago Food KingChicago, IL
116 Rescued Dogs and Cats Flown From Florida to Chicago After Being Made Homeless by Hurricane IanToby HazlewoodNaples, FL
Related
9 Hyde Park-Kenwood sites listed for Open House Chicago this weekend
More than 150 architecturally and historically significant sites, including several in and around Hyde Park, will be open to the public this weekend for Open House Chicago. “The Chicago Architecture Center is excited to host the city’s premier exploration experience, Open House Chicago, for the 12th straight year,” said the sponsoring organizations’s chief operating officer, Juanna Blackwell, in a statement. “We encourage Chicagoans to immerse themselves in our 2022 featured neighborhoods through free in-person events and self-guided tours.”
U. of C. welcomes new carillonist Alex Johnson
The Laura Spelman Rockefeller Memorial Carillon at Rockefeller Chapel has had a celebratory year during 2022 – its 90th anniversary and the welcoming of its seventh carillonist, Alex Johnson. Johnson, a new Hyde Park resident, succeeds the University of Chicago’s resident carillonist of seven years, Joey Brink. Excited to...
Martina Hone, city’s former chief engagement officer, stresses long experience in government in 5th Ward aldermanic run
Martina Hone, chief engagement officer for the City of Chicago since 2020, has stepped down from her role to run for 5th Ward alderwoman. An attorney who has spent decades working on Capitol Hill and in City Hall, Hone joins a crowded field of candidates to replace outgoing Ald. Leslie Hairston.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kris Levy says public safety concerns sparked 5th Ward aldermanic run
Kris Levy, a South Shore wine and spirits distributor, is running for 5th Ward alderman, saying he can bring a focus on public safety through economic development and improve funding for local public schools. "I am very sensitive, given that I have three daughters and a wife,” said Levy. “When...
Brave Space Alliance changes leadership; move to South Shore planned in 2024
LaSaia Wade, who founded the South Side LGBTQ center Brave Space Alliance, 1515 E. 52nd Place, in 2017, is out as the nonprofit's CEO. “We are grateful for the time and energy LaSaia dedicated toward making the organization what it is today," said board chair Channyn Lynne Parker, director of strategic partnerships at Howard Brown Health, in a statement. "She will always be known as the founder of this vital community organization.”
Police say similarities between 3 Thursday morning robberies suggest ‘possible pattern’
The University of Chicago Police Department says three robberies that occurred within around 21 minutes of each other morning of Thursday, Sept. 29, in Hyde Park share similar characteristics, thus suggesting a possible pattern. At around 11:30 a.m., a suspect stole the purse of a victim walking to their car...
Cheers to the Hyde Park Herald
Radio and print are here to stay. Thank you for offering Hyde Park a smart, reliable voice. Thanks for giving all of us fair and equal voices. Hyde Park Stories/history enriches, embellishes and enhances all the important news. Long before we moved here, friends brought me to the Harper Theater...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aldermanic candidates of the 4th, 5th and 20th wards
The following individuals are known to have announced aldermanic campaigns in next year’s municipal elections. Candidates who have not yet been profiled will be in the near future. 4th Ward. Prentice Butler, chief of staff for outgoing Ald. Sophia King. Ebony Lucas, real estate attorney, candidate for alderwoman in...
Charles Gilbert Staples, who helped save the old central library building and had a 'deep love for humanity,' dies at 92
Charles (Chuck) Gilbert Staples was born to Harold and Margaret (Smith) Staples in Providence, Rhode Island, on October 6, 1929, and passed away peacefully in his home in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Chicago on August 16, 2022. He was educated at the Moses Brown School in Providence, The Putney (Vermont) School, and at Marlboro College, where he majored in Fine Arts in the first graduating class (1951). He subsequently matriculated at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago where he pursued the development of his considerable talents as an artist and trained as a teacher. He studied under a state-sponsored scholarship at Loyola University and received a masters degree in social work in 1961 from the University of Chicago before embarking on a long and well-respected career of twenty-five years with the Chicago Public Schools. He met his dear wife, best friend, and life partner, Joan Leah Hobbs, at a Valentine-themed dance sponsored by the Hyde Park Co-op at the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club. They married in 1963 and have resided in Hyde Park for the past 59 years.
UniverSoul Circus Returns to Washington Park with high-flying stunts and family fun
“When I say big top, you say circus,” shouted Sifiso the “Whistle Man” as he warmed up an eager crowd at a UniverSoul Circus Saturday morning show. After a two-year pandemic break and straight from Washington, D.C., the traveling circus’ big top tent returned to Washington Park, 51st Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, for their 29th season.
'Hypocrisy of Justice' concert and symposium to explore systemic inequality in the city this weekend
Richard Wright's 1940 novel "Native Son" tells the story of a young Black man living in poverty on Chicago's South Side in the 1930s, exploring rampant systemic injustices such as housing discrimination, displacement and racist policing - many of which still persist. In a continuation of Wright’s work, several Chicago journalists, scholars, activists and musicians will convene this weekend for a series of discussions and performances centered on these themes of injustice and strategies for change.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jackson Park traffic to be reconfigured for 3 weeks for construction of new underpasses
Some changes to Hayes and Cornell drives and DuSable Lake Shore Drive will begin on Monday, Oct. 3, and last for around three weeks to accommodate construction of two pedestrian underpasses at the intersection of Hayes and Cornell in Jackson Park. Hayes between Stony Island Avenue and Cornell will be...
Lowry urges yes vote on property tax increase for Cook County Forest Preserves
Cook County commissioners of both parties voted unanimously in June 2021 to put a property tax increase on the ballot this November to support the Cook County Forest Preserves. With this referendum, voters are being asked to raise property taxes 0.025% to 0.076% to support 70,000 acres of woods, waters, open space, trails and campgrounds.
Man in critical condition after being shot in East Hyde Park
A 44-year-old man was shot in the head Tuesday night, Sept. 27 in East Hyde Park. The man was sitting in the driver's seat of a parked car when another man approached on foot and fired shots. Emergency responders took the victim to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
Vote yes for the Cook County Forest Preserves
We have the chance this November to secure and enhance a magnificent resource that we all can enjoy—that is, the Cook County Forest Preserves. We can do this by voting yes on the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Wildlife referendum on your ballot this fall, investing additional resources in our beloved forest preserves!
Suspect in custody after Drexel Boulevard alley shooting
The University of Chicago Police Department reports that the Chicago Police Department took a suspect into custody for allegedly shooting another person in the leg and hand during a domestic dispute Tuesday in an alley behind 4601 S. Drexel Blvd. Police responded to calls of shots fired around 2:35 p.m....
Bon Voyage, Bon Jour
As reported in the Herald on September 2022, the owner of the only French bakery in Hyde Park, Bon Jour, will close that bakery and coffee restaurant in February. Do the Herald readers know of anyone who can assume the ownership of that bakery and continue providing Hyde Parkers and guests with the outstanding bakery creations that Bon Jour has provided?
Sunday afternoon's a drag on Promontory Point
After a string of performances at LGBTQ-frequented Hollywood Beach in Edgewater this summer, performance collective Drag 'N Drop did a show at Promontory Point on Sunday, with Hyde Parker Lynzo the Heartthrob headlining. "Drag plays the role in my life of high conceptual art," Lynzo said in an interview. "In...
Theaster Gates named U. of C. special arts advisor
University of Chicago Visual Arts Professor and head of the Rebuild Foundation Theaster Gates has been named special advisor for arts initiatives to the school's president, Paul Alivisatos. Gates will be responsible for building partnerships and planning infrastructure for various arts initiatives, including ones off-campus. Gates has fundraised more than...
Hyde Park Herald
Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT
The Hyde Park Herald, Chicago's oldest community newspaper since 1882.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0