Eight people cast into water after five boats flip over on Lake Michigan in Evanston
EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Eight people ended up in the water Thursday evening after five boats capsized on Lake Michigan offshore from Evanston.
Several people had to be rescued, after the boats flipped over near a breakwater in the lake at Dempster Street. Others got to shore on their own.
The Evanston Fire Department said the boats capsized following a "sudden change in weather and lake conditions."
Everyone was accounted for and all are okay. No one had to be hospitalized.
Investigators believe they may have been part of a sailing club.
