Eight people cast into water after five boats flip over on Lake Michigan in Evanston

By CBS Chicago Team
 3 days ago

Five boats capsize on Lake Michigan in Evanston 00:15

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Eight people ended up in the water Thursday evening after five boats capsized on Lake Michigan offshore from Evanston.

Several people had to be rescued, after the boats flipped over near a breakwater in the lake at Dempster Street. Others got to shore on their own.

Eight people ended up in the water Thursday evening after three boats capsized on Lake Michigan offshore from Evanston. Evanston Fire Department

The Evanston Fire Department said the boats capsized following a "sudden change in weather and lake conditions."

Everyone was accounted for and all are okay. No one had to be hospitalized.

Investigators believe they may have been part of a sailing club.

Comments / 2

Michael Alen Henley
2d ago

I have a boat and I've been on the water for 40 plus years so why would they even be on Lake Michigan on a day like yesterday and I also know they was predicting this weather change for the last week they should be charged with their rescue

Reply(1)
2
 

City
