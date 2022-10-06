ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

younghollywood.com

5 SoCal Haunts to Visit this Fall (that aren't theme parks)!

(Adventures with Ashley/YouTube) With Halloween fast approaching, haunted activities are popping up around every corner in Los Angeles. Every year, tourists and locals alike flock to the city’s most popular attractions, such as Knott’s Scary Farm and Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. Although these events are always a good time, the reality is that they’re expensive and oversaturated with long lines and even longer wait times.
macaronikid.com

11 Things To Do This Week In & Around Upland/Claremont/La Verne!

Have you created a little Halloween or Fall Fun for the family yet? This is the perfect time to start, with just three weeks until Halloween. Pumpkin patches, festivals and all kinds of Halloween activities are in full swing now, and we have done all the work to find them for you! So bookmark our events page here and our Fall Family Fun Guide, and you won't need to spend time hunting for things to do with the family each week.
'Oldies but Goodies': Longtime oldies DJ Art Laboe, 97, dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Art Laboe, a pioneering disc jockey who hosted a syndicated oldies show for decades, has died. Laboe is credited with helping end segregation in Southern California by organizing live DJ shows at drive-in eateries that attracted young white people, Black people and Latinos who danced to rock-n-roll.
lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Beach artist debuts 60-foot sculpture at Irvine’s Skyloft Apartments

Jorg Dubin’s “Mercury Falling” public sculpture spills from rooftop to ground. After five years in the making, Laguna Beach artist Jorg Dubin recently completed a dramatic, 60-foot public sculpture installed outside Irvine’s Skyloft apartments. Aptly named “Mercury Falling,” the project hopes to share an environmental message about climate change.
thelosangelesbeat.com

One of LA’s Best New Dinner Series Takes Place at a Farm in Long Beach

Long Beach’s Heritage Farm celebrates its recent opening with an ongoing dinner series in collaboration with acclaimed local chefs. A charming urban farm and event space, Heritage Farm is owned by Chef Philip Pretty and his sister Lauren. The duo also owns Heritage, the acclaimed zero-waste, fine-dining restaurant. Heritage is one of only five Long Beach eateries to be awarded Michelin Plate status in 2022.
easyreadernews.com

Conditions cooperate for Dive N’ Surf Mobster Lobster

Over 200 divers participated in the 42nd Annual Dive N’ Surf Lobster Mobster contest, held on Saturday, the opening day of lobster season. Dive N’ Surf dive manager Alex Stys said the water was warm, conditions glassy, and lobster plentiful. Dakota Blakely, 25, of Long Beach, won the...
foodgressing.com

Halloween in LA 2022: Things to Do, Activities for Los Angeles

Here’s a look at what is happening for Halloween in LA 2022. The Halloween spirit will be in full swing at the L.A. Zoo until October 31 daily from 10 a.m.–4 p.m., where you can enjoy spooktacular sights. Free with paid Zoo admission or GLAZA membership. Weekends are...
KTLA.com

There’s a fancy Mexican restaurant hiding on Rodeo Drive

For this week’s Finally Friday, Andy Riesmeyer and Samantha Cortese visit a hidden Mexican steakhouse in Beverly Hills, try fresh uni at Grand Central Market, and share where to bring your Boo Crew to get in the Halloween spirit. The Hideaway in Beverly Hills mixes up traditional SoCal Mexican...
Let's Eat LA

Five Awesome Pizza Places in Orange County Right Now

There is no doubt that pizza is one of the most popular and beloved foods in the world. But, have you tried some of the best pizzas in Orange County?. If you're looking for a great place to grab some pizza in Orange County, you've come to the right place. We've compiled a list of five of the best places to grab pizza in Orange County that we think everyone should check out.
nerdreactor.com

What To See at Shaqtoberfest 2022, Shaq’s Halloween Event

During the Halloween season, Long Beach has been known for its Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor event which takes place inside and near the ship. This year, things are a bit different because Shaquille O’Neal has taken over the event, dubbing it Shaqtoberfest. Additionally, since Queen Mary is under repairs, there weren’t any experiences held inside.
iebusinessdaily.com

Fitness center chain to open in Loma Linda

A national fitness center chain has leased space at a neighborhood shopping center in Loma Linda. Fitness 19, which has 39 stores throughout California and New Jersey, will occupy 21,100 square feet at Loma Linda Plaza starting early next year, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Progressive...
KTLA

Mega Millions ticket sold in Los Angeles area worth $3.1 million

A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in the Los Angeles area is now worth $3.1 million after hitting five of the six numbers in Friday night’s drawing, the California Lottery announced Saturday. The ticket was sold at the Elks Lodge in Culver City. It was one of two tickets sold across the country that correctly […]
CULVER CITY, CA

