Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
younghollywood.com
5 SoCal Haunts to Visit this Fall (that aren't theme parks)!
(Adventures with Ashley/YouTube) With Halloween fast approaching, haunted activities are popping up around every corner in Los Angeles. Every year, tourists and locals alike flock to the city’s most popular attractions, such as Knott’s Scary Farm and Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. Although these events are always a good time, the reality is that they’re expensive and oversaturated with long lines and even longer wait times.
A Powerful Trip Down Memory Lane At This 53 Year Restaurant In Los Angeles
And you can keep the souvenir barrel as wellCredit: @thewarehouserestaurant /Instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - The original Warehouse Restaurant has been welcoming people into their family-friendly space with ship decor and strong drinks since 1969. But, what makes this particular restaurant stand out from the rest?
macaronikid.com
11 Things To Do This Week In & Around Upland/Claremont/La Verne!
Have you created a little Halloween or Fall Fun for the family yet? This is the perfect time to start, with just three weeks until Halloween. Pumpkin patches, festivals and all kinds of Halloween activities are in full swing now, and we have done all the work to find them for you! So bookmark our events page here and our Fall Family Fun Guide, and you won't need to spend time hunting for things to do with the family each week.
Five Best Date Night Restaurants In Long Beach Right Now
If you're looking for a new place to take your significant other on a date night, look no further. We've found five of the best restaurants in Long Beach to help you make that special someone feel extra loved.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego Channel
'Oldies but Goodies': Longtime oldies DJ Art Laboe, 97, dies
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Art Laboe, a pioneering disc jockey who hosted a syndicated oldies show for decades, has died. Laboe is credited with helping end segregation in Southern California by organizing live DJ shows at drive-in eateries that attracted young white people, Black people and Latinos who danced to rock-n-roll.
lagunabeachindy.com
Laguna Beach artist debuts 60-foot sculpture at Irvine’s Skyloft Apartments
Jorg Dubin’s “Mercury Falling” public sculpture spills from rooftop to ground. After five years in the making, Laguna Beach artist Jorg Dubin recently completed a dramatic, 60-foot public sculpture installed outside Irvine’s Skyloft apartments. Aptly named “Mercury Falling,” the project hopes to share an environmental message about climate change.
thelosangelesbeat.com
One of LA’s Best New Dinner Series Takes Place at a Farm in Long Beach
Long Beach’s Heritage Farm celebrates its recent opening with an ongoing dinner series in collaboration with acclaimed local chefs. A charming urban farm and event space, Heritage Farm is owned by Chef Philip Pretty and his sister Lauren. The duo also owns Heritage, the acclaimed zero-waste, fine-dining restaurant. Heritage is one of only five Long Beach eateries to be awarded Michelin Plate status in 2022.
5 Southern California pizza shops ranked best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer them thick and saucy, thin and crispy, loaded with toppings or simply covered in cheese, the definition of the perfect slice of pizza comes in all shapes and sizes. To celebrate International Pizza Month, pie aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 100 Places for Pizza in the U.S. The […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheesecake In California
Here's where you can find it.
easyreadernews.com
Conditions cooperate for Dive N’ Surf Mobster Lobster
Over 200 divers participated in the 42nd Annual Dive N’ Surf Lobster Mobster contest, held on Saturday, the opening day of lobster season. Dive N’ Surf dive manager Alex Stys said the water was warm, conditions glassy, and lobster plentiful. Dakota Blakely, 25, of Long Beach, won the...
foodgressing.com
Halloween in LA 2022: Things to Do, Activities for Los Angeles
Here’s a look at what is happening for Halloween in LA 2022. The Halloween spirit will be in full swing at the L.A. Zoo until October 31 daily from 10 a.m.–4 p.m., where you can enjoy spooktacular sights. Free with paid Zoo admission or GLAZA membership. Weekends are...
Cooler temperatures, chance of showers, thunderstorms expected in SoCal Tuesday
Southern California is going to start feeling like fall with cooler temperatures and a chance of showers and thunderstorms in parts of the region.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTLA.com
There’s a fancy Mexican restaurant hiding on Rodeo Drive
For this week’s Finally Friday, Andy Riesmeyer and Samantha Cortese visit a hidden Mexican steakhouse in Beverly Hills, try fresh uni at Grand Central Market, and share where to bring your Boo Crew to get in the Halloween spirit. The Hideaway in Beverly Hills mixes up traditional SoCal Mexican...
Five Awesome Pizza Places in Orange County Right Now
There is no doubt that pizza is one of the most popular and beloved foods in the world. But, have you tried some of the best pizzas in Orange County?. If you're looking for a great place to grab some pizza in Orange County, you've come to the right place. We've compiled a list of five of the best places to grab pizza in Orange County that we think everyone should check out.
nerdreactor.com
What To See at Shaqtoberfest 2022, Shaq’s Halloween Event
During the Halloween season, Long Beach has been known for its Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor event which takes place inside and near the ship. This year, things are a bit different because Shaquille O’Neal has taken over the event, dubbing it Shaqtoberfest. Additionally, since Queen Mary is under repairs, there weren’t any experiences held inside.
KTLA.com
Video: Heavy rain hits Menifee, sending birthday party guests scrambling
Much of California remains in a historic drought, but on Saturday, Menifee saw rain and winds that seem like they could have come from a hurricane. Menifee resident David Garcia shared footage of intense wind and heavy rain soaking the yard and street in front of his house. While Garcia...
Lynette Romero Reflects on First Day Anchoring Today in LA After KTLA Exit
Watch: Lynette Romero Shares Update on Fired KTLA Co-Anchor Mark Mester. News, weather, traffic and Lynette Romero. On Oct. 10, the former KTLA anchor made her debut working on KNBC's Today in LA morning show. "It's 10/10," Lynette said alongside co-anchor Adrian Arambulo, meteorologist Belen De Leon and traffic anchor...
iebusinessdaily.com
Fitness center chain to open in Loma Linda
A national fitness center chain has leased space at a neighborhood shopping center in Loma Linda. Fitness 19, which has 39 stores throughout California and New Jersey, will occupy 21,100 square feet at Loma Linda Plaza starting early next year, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Progressive...
Major store closures at Burbank Town Center are sign of times, retail experts say
"Obviously, rent's going up, the cost of insurance is going up, labor costs are going up," explained Stuart Waldman with the Valley Industry and Commerce Association. "There's not a lot that businesses can do."
Mega Millions ticket sold in Los Angeles area worth $3.1 million
A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in the Los Angeles area is now worth $3.1 million after hitting five of the six numbers in Friday night’s drawing, the California Lottery announced Saturday. The ticket was sold at the Elks Lodge in Culver City. It was one of two tickets sold across the country that correctly […]
Comments / 0