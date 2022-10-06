Read full article on original website
Bob Smith
4d ago
$30-42k each for the druggies and criminals. Yes there's a FEW legitimate homeless people, but they're definitely not the majority. Let's continue to take examples from Seattle, way to go Yakima! 🤣 🤣 🤣 Next we'll just let them overrun downtown, police free zones just like Seattle. Anyone walked downtown Seattle at night lately? Capital hill?
3
nbcrightnow.com
2nd Harvest holding three mobile markets this week
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- 2nd Harvest is helping local families experiencing food insecurity by holding three mobile markets across the region this week. Volunteers will be handing out free food boxes to those who need them in College Place, Richland, and Grandview. College Place Wal-Mart. Tuesday, October, 11, 10 a.m. to 12...
nbcrightnow.com
Staff, first responders deal with emergency situation at Yakima hospital
YAKIMA, Wash.- Medical staff, security, and first responders addressed an emergency situation around 10 a.m. at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital on Monday, October, 10. According to a press release, a patient smoked an unknown substance in their room. Staff quickly checked all rooms to confirm that no patients were affected...
ncwlife.com
Gunshot just misses man in his East Wenatchee bedroom
A gunshot apparently fired from a vehicle narrowly missed a man inside his East Wenatchee bedroom late Sunday night. East Wenatchee police said about 9:45 p.m. they received multiple reports of gunfire in the area of 3rd Street Northeast and North James Avenue, with one caller saying their house with five occupants inside had been hit.
KIMA TV
YPD officer, nurses recovering after suspected Fentanyl exposure at Memorial Hospital
YAKIMA -- Firefighters and Yakima Police officers have responded to reports of a HAZMAT incident at Yakima Memorial Hospital. Memorial staff confirming the situation has been resolved. Police say shortly before 10am Monday morning officers were sent to Yakima Memorial to reports of nurses who'd found someone on the third...
Texting 911 in an emergency in Tri-Cities area. What you need to know
“Call if you can. Text if you can’t.”
nbcrightnow.com
YCSO deputy witnesses drive-by shooting
YAKIMA, Wash.- According to a press release from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, a Deputy witnessed a drive-by shooting on S. 1st Street and E. Nob Hill Boulevard around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, October, 9. Deputy Chumley with the YCSO was driving south on 1st when he heard gunshots and...
nbcrightnow.com
Crash shuts down intersection in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 7:33 a.m. According to the Yakima Police Department, the intersection at 40th Avenue and Summitview is reopen for traffic. According to the Yakima Police Department (YPD) a crash has shut down the 40th Avenue and Summitview Avenue intersection. A Honda Civic driving westbound on Summitview was reportedly...
Yakima Herald Republic
Months after Cinco de Mayo shooting, Sunnyside keeps attention on gangs
SUNNYSIDE — For years, a wooden fence on Harrison Avenue was covered by gang graffiti and tags. Today, a painting of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo presides as the center of a mural that stretches along the fence and around the corner. Kahlo’s likeness is surrounded by two words: “Chase...
Chronicle
Helicopter Airlifts More Than 9 Tons of Trash From Abandoned Homeless Camps Along Yakima, Naches Rivers
They were dropped from the sky, huge white trash bags weighing about 250 pounds each. Early Wednesday, a helicopter began airlifting the bags filled with garbage and other debris left behind at abandoned campsites along the Yakima and Naches rivers and dropped them in an open area near Rotary Park just off 18th Street in Terrace Heights.
Yakima Herald Republic
Reader Photos: Central Washington State Fair
Readers share their photos from the 2022 Central Washington State Fair at the State Fair Park in Yakima, Wash. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Yakima teenager crashed pickup into tree trying to evade cops
YAKIMA, Wash. — Life isn’t quite like an action movie. Decisions have consequences and sometimes, they backfire on you. That was the tough lesson learned by a teenager who thought they could avoid the police earlier this week. According to a social media post from the Yakima Police...
Yakima Coroner Urges Parents to Check Halloween Candy
Authorities in Yakima and around the state are concerned about rainbow colored fentanyl ending up in Halloween candy later this month. The drug is now being manufactured to look like colorful candy or sidewalk chalk. It's turning up everywhere. The most recent seizure was recently in Portland Oregon but other arrests have made the news including two arrests this past summer in California of two men from Washington State. The two were caught with 150,000 fentanyl pills worth nearly $750,000.
nbcrightnow.com
"If I cut open my head then that's to the point where I will wear a helmet," safety helmets an after-thought for many young Yakima skaterboarders
YAKIMA, Wash. -- More than half of kids under 18 that get hurt while skateboarding, snowboarding or riding a bike weren't wearing helmets, according to an American Academy of Pediatrics study. Whenever kids buy skateboards, Bonzis Skateboard Shop employees encourage them to buy helmets too, said owner Andy Bonzi. "Since...
Public health officials have not reported this for months about COVID in the Tri-Cities
COVID vaccine and booster shots could be saving more lives, say public health officials.
nbcrightnow.com
Burglary suspect gets away from police by jumping into Yakima River
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a burglary from around 9 a.m. October 6 around E Selah Road, where two suspects got away from police, drones and canines after damaging the homeowner’s truck. The next day, the suspects were identified after YCSO posted pictures of both men on social media.
kpq.com
City of Wenatchee’s “Safe Park” Already Having Positive Impact on Homeless Issue
The City of Wenatchee’s “Safe Park,” which opened at the end of September to assist the area’s homeless population, has proven to be a successful solution to a difficult problem thus far. The park, which is located at 1450 South Wenatchee Avenue next to the Wenatchee...
Yakima Herald Republic
2022 election: Here’s what’s on the ballot in Yakima County
It’s almost time to cast votes in the 2022 general election, the first to elect officials under new voting boundaries. Congressional and state legislative candidates are all running in districts with new boundaries after routine redistricting done each decade. “I really think the federal contests drive turnout in these...
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: William Jennings Bryan brings presidential campaign to Yakima in 1900
William Jennings Bryan was easily one of the great orators of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Bryan, a newspaper editor, attorney and lecturer, also was a three-time candidate for the U.S. presidency, preaching a populist platform railing against American capitalism and imperialism. In 1900, Bryan brought his rhetorical...
nbcrightnow.com
Heritage University recognizes Indigenous Peoples' Day
TOPPENISH, Wash.- Heritage University recognizes National Indigenous Peoples' Day, which is observed on Monday, October, 10, this year. In honor of the day Maxine Brings Him Back Janis, Ed. D. the Presidents Liaison for Native American Affairs at Heritage, released a statement reading in part:. "It is with reverence that...
The Top 4 Most Expensive Restaurant Meals in Yakima
It's bound to happen. You are on a date in a restaurant somewhere and you or your date thinks, "I'll have the most expensive thing on the menu!" Well, maybe once you look over this list you will save up your coins and treat yourself or someone special to one of the most expensive restaurant meals in Yakima!
