’90s Hip Hop Happy Hour at The Foundry SF
Every second Thursday of the month, join us at The Foundy for a 90s Hip Hop Happy Hour presented by Joel Conway. His deep love and appreciation for a myriad of musical styles come through in his sets, which are rich with texture from his eclectic collection, giving dancefloors much to move about. For the inaugural event, Joel welcomes special guest Osè to his monthly residency.
RAWdance “Step/Song/Story” Live in Salesforce Park (SF)
Step/Song/Story is a live, collaborative storytelling event by RAWdance which brings together Bay Area-based dancers, musicians, and text-based/literary artists for a public cross-disciplinary performance at TJPA’s Salesforce Park. This event is free and open to the public. First come, first served. Event registration is not required, but appreciated so...
Win Tix: “Jagged Little Pill” The Musical + ’90s Night: Live at Golden Gate Theatre (SF)
Win A Pair of Tickets to Jagged Little Pill from FuncheapSF. "Jagged Little Pill" The Musical + '90s Night: Live at Golden Gate Theatre (SF) > Enter your details below including first/last name for the guestlist. Good Luck!. Contest ends at 1:00 pm on Friday, October 14 and winners will...
Hubba Hubba Revue’s “Haunted” Burlesque Show (SF)
See special guests from London, Las Vegas, Denver, and Bay Area favorites, too, all ready to haunt your evening with the top in tease, circus & variety acts! Join us in the main room at DNA Lounge for this special, spectral, Sunday evening edition of San Francisco’s world-famous Hubba Hubba Revue!
“Empowering Womxn of Color” Open Mic + Free Snacks for Volunteers (Berkeley)
The Womxn of Color Open Mic returns once again to La Peña!. This Open Mic event provides a space to celebrate the voices of womxn of color that enact and highlight the beauty of our cultural diversity. This time, we will highlight performances with an emphasis on the experiences of Indigenous womxn in honor of Indigenous Peoples Day. We welcome ALL who experience life through the lens of womxn in body, spirit, or identity – past, present, future, and fluid. Come support local Bay Area talent or get ready to perform yourself!
2022 Asian Pacific-American Arts Festival at Kapwa Gardens (SF)
APAture is Kearny Street Workshop’s annual multidisciplinary arts festival for emerging Asian Pacific American artists in the Bay Area. This year’s theme is “Autonomy”: as we continue to face the challenges of an ongoing pandemic and the cruel realities of socioeconomic disparity, how do our communities find autonomy in our art, in our practices, in our lived experiences. Come celebrate your autonomy at APAture Thrive, our Music, Performing Arts, and Comics, Zines, and Illustrations showcase at Kapwa Gardens (967 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94103) on October 15 from 2PM-6PM! There will be live music and performances and an artist alley of local emerging Asian Pacific American artists!
Free Shark Teeth + Shark Talk (and $4 Drinks) at The White Shark Cafe (SF)
Located in the heart of North Beach, San Francisco, at 901 Columbus Avenue (map) this cafe is displaying great white shark photography through fall and winter of 2022. On the evening of October 21st the venue is hosting a special “beer and sharks” event from 3-10 PM during which the cafe is offering $4 beers and $4 dollar wines. If a patron purchases any three beers or wines they will receive a complimentary shark shirt (see below for samples of the free shirts being featured that night). ‘White Shark Cafe San Francisco’ apparel can be purchased online.
“7th Annual Mutiny Radio Comedy Festival” Block Party (SF)
The 7th Annual Mutiny Radio Comedy Festival is bringing 40 comics for 1 amazing block Party Noon-5pm The final day of the 7th Mutiny Radio Comedy Festival culminates in a noon-5pm block party on 21st between Florida and Bryant st. thanks to “Liveablew City’s Phoenix Day”. with 40 comics from the Bay Area and beyond!
SF’s HellaDesi Comedy Night (Every Sunday)
FREE with RSVP – First 100 people get free tickets. $10 for everyone else, or $15 at door 21+. Donations appreciated – Bring cash… every little bit helps. Every week is a new lineup. Here are some of our favorites you might see…. Ruby Gill-SF Sketchfest. Janesh...
Nuthouse at The Golden Squirrel: No-Cover Comedy Show (Oakland)
Nuthouse at The Golden Squirrel: No-Cover Comedy Show (Oakland) Every Saturday at 8:30 and Wednesday at 8:00, be entertained by some of the best local and touring comedians at Rockridge’s favorite gastropub, The Golden Squirrel. Past comics have been featured on Netflix, Comedy Central, HBO, Amazon Prime, Conan, James Corden, and more. The show proudly features a different lineup of comedians every week. Don’t miss it.
SF’s Annual German Day Festival in Golden Gate Park (2022)
Please join us for German Day in Golden Gate Park 2022 (sfgermanday2022), where we will bring together a variety of San Francisco Bay Area German organizations to celebrate and promote German culture and music. The event will take place on Sunday, October 16, 2022, from 11 am until 4 pm...
Unique Waterfront Art Crawl in 10 Floating Homes (Sausalito)
The work of 18 artists, in 10 floating homes, will be exhibited and for sale in a free celebration of art, waterfront living, and creativity. Glass, jewelry, painting, photography, ceramics, and sculpture will be featured. The floating homes community in Sausalito boasts a rich history as an art colony, beginning...
Bi-Annual “Children’s Business Fair 2022” w/ 65+ Kidpreneurs (Redwood City)
FREE EVENT: Come support the young entrepreneurs at the Children’s Business Fair!. Join us at our bi-annual Children’s Business Fair presented by Acton Academy Silicon Valley on Oct 15th from 10:30 am – 1:00 pm at the Redwood City Courthouse Square!. Over 60 kidpreneurs develop a brand,...
40% Off Tix: San Francisco Playhouse’s “Indecent” by Paula Vogel (Sept. 22-Nov. 5)
Indecent is a Tony-winning play by Paula Vogel based on the real-life events surrounding the scandalous Broadway debut of Sholem Asch’s ‘God of Vengeance,’ considered to be a seminal work of Yiddish theatre by some, and a piece of traitorous libel by others. With a klezmer-infused score...
$40 Tix to “Jagged Little Pill” Live: Opening Week in SF (Oct. 11-15)
$40 Tix to “Jagged Little Pill” Live: Opening Week in SF (Oct. 11-15) Alanis Morrisette’s era-defining album Jagged Little Pill hit record stores in 1995, sold over 33 million copies, and spoke directly to the moment. Saturday, October 15th is NINETIES NIGHT! Come dressed in your best...
SF’s Haunted Haight Pub Crawl 2022 (Oct. 14 – Nov. 12)
SF’s Haunted Haight Pub Crawl 2022 (Oct. 14-Nov. 12) Haunted Haight Walking Tours will be offering the Haunted Haight Pub Crawl exclusively for 21 and older this Halloween Season 2022. Tours are limited to 16 people maximum and will sell out quickly. Don’t miss out on this exclusive Halloween...
Win VIP Tix to SF’s Epic “Breakaway Festival (Oct. 14-15)
Set for Friday, October 14 & Saturday, October 15, Breakaway Music Festival is debuting in the Bay Area with a multi-stage spectacle at newly-announced venue, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in SF. The west coast Breakaway will feature live music from Gryffin, Louis The Child, Big Wild, Said The Sky, Tycho and more.
“Slammin’ Sunday” $5 Roller Skate Party at Liberation Park (Oakland)
“Slammin’ Sunday” $5 Roller Skate Party at Liberation Park (Oakland) We’re back for another Slammin’ Sunday Skate at Umoja Roller Rink! We’ve got DJ KG curating the sounds for you to skate to. All you need is $5 and you’re admitted and can borrow skates if needed. Skaters 9 and under skate for free. You can even purchase tickets online at TinyUrl.Com/SlamminSundaySkate. So join us at 4pm and remember on Sundays, we skate.
“Drink Historically” Harvest Festival (Oakland)
Come to our annual(ish) harvest festival event at the Cohen Bray house! There will be live music, a taco truck, local craft beer, lawn games, and tours of the house. Great outdoor event for adults and kids. Well-behaved dogs on leashes welcome. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the...
4th Annual “Rooted in Funny” Oakland Comedy Festival 2022 (Oct. 14-16)
3 days, 8 venues, and lots of laughs! Get your tickets now at OaklandCF.com!. Every year, the festival donates a portion of ticket sales to a selected nonprofit. This year, we will donate to Access Reproductive, a grassroots organization that removes barriers and builds the power of Californians to achieve reproductive justice.
