The Womxn of Color Open Mic returns once again to La Peña!. This Open Mic event provides a space to celebrate the voices of womxn of color that enact and highlight the beauty of our cultural diversity. This time, we will highlight performances with an emphasis on the experiences of Indigenous womxn in honor of Indigenous Peoples Day. We welcome ALL who experience life through the lens of womxn in body, spirit, or identity – past, present, future, and fluid. Come support local Bay Area talent or get ready to perform yourself!

BERKELEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO