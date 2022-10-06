ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SF’s Annual Pumpkin Patch 2022 at Fort Mason (Oct. 13-23)

Please join us at Fort Mason in San Francisco on October 13 to 23, 2022. to help support Bay Area at-risk youth. Come to Fort Mason in San Francisco to pick up your pumpkin and give back to the Bay Area at the same time. String lights, Halloween movies and music, and even an old farm truck will surely put you in the fall spirit. Come during the day for pumpkin-based treats, or come at night for live music and beverages.
Meet Filmmakers in Berkeley’s Superfest Disability Film Festival (Oct. 20-23)

Superfest Disability Film Festival is coming soon, and whether you are joining them in person in the Bay Area or online anywhere in the world, you need to be a part of it! Superfest is the longest running disability film festival in the world. Since 1970, it has celebrated cinema that portrays disability through a diverse, unabashed and engaging lens, and we can’t wait to come together as a community to take in this much-loved disability cultural event for its 36th festival, hybrid for the very first time, with new levels of access.
SF’s Annual German Day Festival in Golden Gate Park (2022)

Please join us for German Day in Golden Gate Park 2022 (sfgermanday2022), where we will bring together a variety of San Francisco Bay Area German organizations to celebrate and promote German culture and music. The event will take place on Sunday, October 16, 2022, from 11 am until 4 pm...
’90s Hip Hop Happy Hour at The Foundry SF

Every second Thursday of the month, join us at The Foundy for a 90s Hip Hop Happy Hour presented by Joel Conway. His deep love and appreciation for a myriad of musical styles come through in his sets, which are rich with texture from his eclectic collection, giving dancefloors much to move about. For the inaugural event, Joel welcomes special guest Osè to his monthly residency.
2022 Asian Pacific-American Arts Festival at Kapwa Gardens (SF)

APAture is Kearny Street Workshop’s annual multidisciplinary arts festival for emerging Asian Pacific American artists in the Bay Area. This year’s theme is “Autonomy”: as we continue to face the challenges of an ongoing pandemic and the cruel realities of socioeconomic disparity, how do our communities find autonomy in our art, in our practices, in our lived experiences. Come celebrate your autonomy at APAture Thrive, our Music, Performing Arts, and Comics, Zines, and Illustrations showcase at Kapwa Gardens (967 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94103) on October 15 from 2PM-6PM! There will be live music and performances and an artist alley of local emerging Asian Pacific American artists!
Free Shark Teeth + Shark Talk (and $4 Drinks) at The White Shark Cafe (SF)

Located in the heart of North Beach, San Francisco, at 901 Columbus Avenue (map) this cafe is displaying great white shark photography through fall and winter of 2022. On the evening of October 21st the venue is hosting a special “beer and sharks” event from 3-10 PM during which the cafe is offering $4 beers and $4 dollar wines. If a patron purchases any three beers or wines they will receive a complimentary shark shirt (see below for samples of the free shirts being featured that night). ‘White Shark Cafe San Francisco’ apparel can be purchased online.
SF’s Haunted Haight Pub Crawl 2022 (Oct. 14 – Nov. 12)

SF’s Haunted Haight Pub Crawl 2022 (Oct. 14-Nov. 12) Haunted Haight Walking Tours will be offering the Haunted Haight Pub Crawl exclusively for 21 and older this Halloween Season 2022. Tours are limited to 16 people maximum and will sell out quickly. Don’t miss out on this exclusive Halloween...
Open Mic Tuesdays + 2-for-1 Drinks (Oct. 18-Nov 1)

Open Mic Tuesdays + 2-for-1 Drinks (Oct. 18-Nov 1) Come to OMG! every Tuesday at 6pm for comedy! Get off work and stop by 6th street before you BART home to enjoy 2 for 1 well drinks with your Eventbrite free ticket! These hilarious comics perform at Punch Line, Cobb’s, Alameda Comedy and more, but you can see them for free as they work out new material. Hosted by Mutiny Radio’s Pam Benjamin, Jared Sena and Abby LaPorte on Tuesday’s all summer long!
SF’s International Archaeology Day (The Presidio)

Bring your family to the Presidio of San Francisco to learn about the layered history of this special place! Enjoy guided tours of the live archaeology dig site of El Presidio and the Presidio Archaeology Lab. Activities include exploring the Presidio Officers’ Club, learning from archaeologists working in the field, making adobe bricks, and other crafts and family fun both indoors and out.
“Drink Historically” Harvest Festival (Oakland)

Come to our annual(ish) harvest festival event at the Cohen Bray house! There will be live music, a taco truck, local craft beer, lawn games, and tours of the house. Great outdoor event for adults and kids. Well-behaved dogs on leashes welcome. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the...
“Slammin’ Sunday” $5 Roller Skate Party at Liberation Park (Oakland)

“Slammin’ Sunday” $5 Roller Skate Party at Liberation Park (Oakland) We’re back for another Slammin’ Sunday Skate at Umoja Roller Rink! We’ve got DJ KG curating the sounds for you to skate to. All you need is $5 and you’re admitted and can borrow skates if needed. Skaters 9 and under skate for free. You can even purchase tickets online at TinyUrl.Com/SlamminSundaySkate. So join us at 4pm and remember on Sundays, we skate.
SF’s HellaDesi Comedy Night (Every Sunday)

FREE with RSVP – First 100 people get free tickets. $10 for everyone else, or $15 at door 21+. Donations appreciated – Bring cash… every little bit helps. Every week is a new lineup. Here are some of our favorites you might see…. Ruby Gill-SF Sketchfest. Janesh...
RAWdance “Step/Song/Story” Live in Salesforce Park (SF)

Step/Song/Story is a live, collaborative storytelling event by RAWdance which brings together Bay Area-based dancers, musicians, and text-based/literary artists for a public cross-disciplinary performance at TJPA’s Salesforce Park. This event is free and open to the public. First come, first served. Event registration is not required, but appreciated so...
“Empowering Womxn of Color” Open Mic + Free Snacks for Volunteers (Berkeley)

The Womxn of Color Open Mic returns once again to La Peña!. This Open Mic event provides a space to celebrate the voices of womxn of color that enact and highlight the beauty of our cultural diversity. This time, we will highlight performances with an emphasis on the experiences of Indigenous womxn in honor of Indigenous Peoples Day. We welcome ALL who experience life through the lens of womxn in body, spirit, or identity – past, present, future, and fluid. Come support local Bay Area talent or get ready to perform yourself!
Win VIP Tix to SF’s Epic “Breakaway Festival (Oct. 14-15)

Set for Friday, October 14 & Saturday, October 15, Breakaway Music Festival is debuting in the Bay Area with a multi-stage spectacle at newly-announced venue, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in SF. The west coast Breakaway will feature live music from Gryffin, Louis The Child, Big Wild, Said The Sky, Tycho and more.
Brand New Pop-Up Beer Garden Opens in Golden Gate Park

After much controversy and debate (there were nine hours of non-stop public comment during the Board of Supervisors meeting), JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park was recently officially declared permanently “car-free.”. The San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department is working to turn JFK Drive into a Golden Mile. One...
Oakland’s “Howlaween for Hounds” w/ Dog Costume Contest (Jack London Square)

Howloween for Hounds, a Fundraiser & Dog Costume Contest. Benefiting Nobody’s Perfekt rescue. Looking for an excuse to wrangle a costume onto your pup AND support a rescue organization that does amazing work? Join Sandy Cruz Realty, Amores Perros Professional Dog Wranglers and Diamond Dogs Pet Boutique & Treatery for a family friendly night of fundraising for Nobody’s Perfekt!
