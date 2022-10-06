Read full article on original website
valpo.life
NorthShore Health Centers expands endocrinology team, offering expert, affordable care for diabetes and more
According to the CDC, more than 37 million Americans – or about one in 10, have diabetes. For the vast majority of those cases, its type 2, which children, teens, and adults of all ages can develop. It’s often called a silent epidemic, and NorthShore Health Centers is committed to providing the care and resources around the community to address it.
valpo.life
Franciscan Physician Network OBGYN Health Center adds new nurse practitioner
Family nurse practitioner Jean Miller, NP-C, has joined the Franciscan Physician Network OBGYN Health Center in Crown Point. Miller earned her master of science in nursing from Purdue University Northwest in Hammond and her bachelor of science in nursing from Purdue University in West Lafayette. Her clinical interests include women’s...
valpo.life
St. Mary Medical Center launches Intuitive Surgical Ion robotic-assisted program for advanced lung care
St. Mary Medical Center has invested in advanced cancer care solutions and life-enhancing technology with the minimally invasive Ion robotic-assisted bronchoscopy system. “Our goal is to advance screenings and medical care to reduce delays in diagnosis and treatment of lung cancer,” said Janice Ryba, CEO of St. Mary Medical Center. “We are thrilled to offer the Ion system and expect outcomes with this program to be exceptional.”
valpo.life
Certified nurse midwife joins Winfield Health Center
Certified nurse midwife Lori Oxley, CNM, is welcoming new patients after joining the care team at Franciscan Physician Network Winfield Health Center. Oxley received her training at University of Illinois in Chicago. Her clinical interests include well woman visits, natural family planning services, preconception care, comprehensive obstetrical childbirth and postpartum care, health promotion, disease prevention and individualized wellness education.
valpo.life
Lake County Parks and Recreation Fall Fest 2022
Lake County Parks and Recreation held its 44th annual Fall Fest at Buckley Homestead County Park in Lowell, Indiana on October 9, 2022. The fun-filled fest offers its guests activities from horse and pony rides, hay rides, pumpkin painting, candle making and so much more. Admission to the Fall Fest...
valpo.life
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, October 13 – 16
Continue to welcome the fun of October by joining in one of the many awesome, family-friendly events, community get-togethers, and activities in the Region this weekend. You can relax with coffee and conversation, attend a fall festival, learn about fire safety, and even expand on your entrepreneurial knowledge. Take a...
valpo.life
Valparaiso University Giving More Regional Scholars an Opportunity for Education
Valparaiso University President José D. Padilla, J.D. reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to support students throughout the region. At Ivy Tech Community College annual Chancellors’ Scholarship event on Oct. 6, 2022, he informed the 20 Northwest Indiana scholarship recipients that they would receive substantial financial support to attend Valpo, once they completed their associate degree at Ivy Tech.
