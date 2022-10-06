Read full article on original website
valpo.life
NorthShore Health Centers expands endocrinology team, offering expert, affordable care for diabetes and more
According to the CDC, more than 37 million Americans – or about one in 10, have diabetes. For the vast majority of those cases, its type 2, which children, teens, and adults of all ages can develop. It’s often called a silent epidemic, and NorthShore Health Centers is committed to providing the care and resources around the community to address it.
valpo.life
Franciscan Physician Network OBGYN Health Center adds new nurse practitioner
Family nurse practitioner Jean Miller, NP-C, has joined the Franciscan Physician Network OBGYN Health Center in Crown Point. Miller earned her master of science in nursing from Purdue University Northwest in Hammond and her bachelor of science in nursing from Purdue University in West Lafayette. Her clinical interests include women’s...
valpo.life
St. Mary Medical Center launches Intuitive Surgical Ion robotic-assisted program for advanced lung care
St. Mary Medical Center has invested in advanced cancer care solutions and life-enhancing technology with the minimally invasive Ion robotic-assisted bronchoscopy system. “Our goal is to advance screenings and medical care to reduce delays in diagnosis and treatment of lung cancer,” said Janice Ryba, CEO of St. Mary Medical Center. “We are thrilled to offer the Ion system and expect outcomes with this program to be exceptional.”
valpo.life
Certified nurse midwife joins Winfield Health Center
Certified nurse midwife Lori Oxley, CNM, is welcoming new patients after joining the care team at Franciscan Physician Network Winfield Health Center. Oxley received her training at University of Illinois in Chicago. Her clinical interests include well woman visits, natural family planning services, preconception care, comprehensive obstetrical childbirth and postpartum care, health promotion, disease prevention and individualized wellness education.
Why This Winter Could Be Pivotal Moment in the Pandemic, According to Chicago Doctor
As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third winter, many Americans have resumed pre-pandemic activities and many mitigation measures that were a mainstay of the early days of the pandemic are no longer in place. After the winter of 2021 saw a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the then-recently spread...
'I can help': After a 12-year-old dies by suicide, Chicago mother starts 'Gabriel's Light' to help others
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Monday is World Mental Health Day and one local mom is hoping to shine a light on the mental health crisis facing our youth.Her son died by suicide at just 12 years old.Now she wants others to know the signs to look for when a child is struggling. As CBS 2's Asal Rezai reports, some local teens are helping her in her mission.Gabriel would light up any room he walked into. That's what his mom Carol Deely said, on a day dedicated to shining a light on mental health."He said he was going to go upstairs to do his...
$500 A Month Of Basic Income Will Go To These Low-Income Families
A new guaranteed income pilot program is set to provide thousands of low-income residents with a set amount of money each month in Cook County, Illinois. It’s the largest publicly funded basic income pilot in the country. Here’s everything you need to know. What is this new basic...
Gary mayor presents $1.5M check to YWCA of Northwest Indiana at annual Circle of Friends gala
ABC7's Samantha Chatman and her father DJ Sam Chatman hosted the event at the Hard Rock Casino.
valpo.life
Valparaiso University Giving More Regional Scholars an Opportunity for Education
Valparaiso University President José D. Padilla, J.D. reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to support students throughout the region. At Ivy Tech Community College annual Chancellors’ Scholarship event on Oct. 6, 2022, he informed the 20 Northwest Indiana scholarship recipients that they would receive substantial financial support to attend Valpo, once they completed their associate degree at Ivy Tech.
valpo.life
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, October 13 – 16
Continue to welcome the fun of October by joining in one of the many awesome, family-friendly events, community get-togethers, and activities in the Region this weekend. You can relax with coffee and conversation, attend a fall festival, learn about fire safety, and even expand on your entrepreneurial knowledge. Take a...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Tiny Tina
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Tiny Tina!. Tiny Tina is around 2-2.5 years old, so she still...
valpo.life
Lake County Parks and Recreation Fall Fest 2022
Lake County Parks and Recreation held its 44th annual Fall Fest at Buckley Homestead County Park in Lowell, Indiana on October 9, 2022. The fun-filled fest offers its guests activities from horse and pony rides, hay rides, pumpkin painting, candle making and so much more. Admission to the Fall Fest...
Cook County guaranteed income program gives $12,000 to select residents
Government officials from Cook County, Illinois just announced a guaranteed income program that will give $12,000 to select residents. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said the Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot program will assist in bringing economic stability and independence to thousands of Cook County residents.
WANE-TV
Indiana man dies kite surfing on Lake Michigan
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WANE) A man taking kite surfing lessons Saturday on Lake Michigan died Monday from a cardiac arrest due to drowning according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement. The incident took place near Washington Park Beach in Michigan City. An investigation determined that...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Chesterton, IN USA
Penny was at the European market in Chesterton Indiana and led me over to a bush where I found this little heart waiting for me to take it. It made my day. I love my little heart, thank you.
Why Valparaiso is being called the most romantic spot for a Hoosier getaway
VALPARAISO, Ind. — For a lot of Americans, something about the fall air and the vivid landscape of fall leaves evokes feelings of romance. Travel + Leisure went coast to coast to find the most “romantic place for a getaway” in all 50 states, and for Hoosiers in the mood for love, they’ll have to […]
Apply now: $12K possible for selected Cook Co. residents through new program
COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Thousands of Cook County residents will receive $12,000 over the course of two years through the “Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot” program. The program is currently accepting applications through October 21, 2022. Applications will then be vetted for eligibility. Those which qualify will be entered into a lottery and 3,250 […]
buildingindiana.com
Three NWI READI Grant Projects Approved for Funding
In Northwest Indiana, thirty-four (34) potential projects were selected by a team representing talent, business development and marketing, infrastructure, quality of place and entrepreneurship and innovation. The Northwest Indiana Forum spearheaded the efforts to secure $50 million in READI grant funding. These selected projects have an additional $550 million of matched spending that will spur development and growth in Northwest Indiana. The Northwest Indiana Forum represents Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Starke and Pulaski counties.
WISH-TV
Marshall County man dies after kitesurfing accident on Lake Michigan
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A man from Marshall County died Monday, two days after a kitesurfing accident on Lake Michigan. Douglas Tolle, 56, of Bremen, was taking a kitesurfing lesson near Washington Park Beach at around 6:20 p.m. Saturday when, for an unknown reason, he began struggling in the water, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a statement Tuesday.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
U.S. 30 construction moving to eastbound lanes
Drivers on eastbound U.S. 30 can expect more delays in Dyer. The Indiana Department of Transportation's work is scheduled to shift from the westbound lanes to the eastbound lanes, starting Wednesday. The town says eastbound U.S. 30 will be down to one lane from before Gettler to just past Kahler...
