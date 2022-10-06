ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porter, IN

valpo.life

NorthShore Health Centers expands endocrinology team, offering expert, affordable care for diabetes and more

According to the CDC, more than 37 million Americans – or about one in 10, have diabetes. For the vast majority of those cases, its type 2, which children, teens, and adults of all ages can develop. It’s often called a silent epidemic, and NorthShore Health Centers is committed to providing the care and resources around the community to address it.
LA PORTE, IN
valpo.life

Franciscan Physician Network OBGYN Health Center adds new nurse practitioner

Family nurse practitioner Jean Miller, NP-C, has joined the Franciscan Physician Network OBGYN Health Center in Crown Point. Miller earned her master of science in nursing from Purdue University Northwest in Hammond and her bachelor of science in nursing from Purdue University in West Lafayette. Her clinical interests include women’s...
CROWN POINT, IN
valpo.life

St. Mary Medical Center launches Intuitive Surgical Ion robotic-assisted program for advanced lung care

St. Mary Medical Center has invested in advanced cancer care solutions and life-enhancing technology with the minimally invasive Ion robotic-assisted bronchoscopy system. “Our goal is to advance screenings and medical care to reduce delays in diagnosis and treatment of lung cancer,” said Janice Ryba, CEO of St. Mary Medical Center. “We are thrilled to offer the Ion system and expect outcomes with this program to be exceptional.”
CROWN POINT, IN
valpo.life

Certified nurse midwife joins Winfield Health Center

Certified nurse midwife Lori Oxley, CNM, is welcoming new patients after joining the care team at Franciscan Physician Network Winfield Health Center. Oxley received her training at University of Illinois in Chicago. Her clinical interests include well woman visits, natural family planning services, preconception care, comprehensive obstetrical childbirth and postpartum care, health promotion, disease prevention and individualized wellness education.
WINFIELD, IN
CBS Chicago

'I can help': After a 12-year-old dies by suicide, Chicago mother starts 'Gabriel's Light' to help others

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Monday is World Mental Health Day and one local mom is hoping to shine a light on the mental health crisis facing our youth.Her son died by suicide at just 12 years old.Now she wants others to know the signs to look for when a child is struggling. As CBS 2's Asal Rezai reports, some local teens are helping her in her mission.Gabriel would light up any room he walked into. That's what his mom Carol Deely said, on a day dedicated to shining a light on mental health."He said he was going to go upstairs to do his...
CHICAGO, IL
valpo.life

Valparaiso University Giving More Regional Scholars an Opportunity for Education

Valparaiso University President José D. Padilla, J.D. reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to support students throughout the region. At Ivy Tech Community College annual Chancellors’ Scholarship event on Oct. 6, 2022, he informed the 20 Northwest Indiana scholarship recipients that they would receive substantial financial support to attend Valpo, once they completed their associate degree at Ivy Tech.
VALPARAISO, IN
valpo.life

10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, October 13 – 16

Continue to welcome the fun of October by joining in one of the many awesome, family-friendly events, community get-togethers, and activities in the Region this weekend. You can relax with coffee and conversation, attend a fall festival, learn about fire safety, and even expand on your entrepreneurial knowledge. Take a...
VALPARAISO, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Tiny Tina

(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Tiny Tina!. Tiny Tina is around 2-2.5 years old, so she still...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
valpo.life

Lake County Parks and Recreation Fall Fest 2022

Lake County Parks and Recreation held its 44th annual Fall Fest at Buckley Homestead County Park in Lowell, Indiana on October 9, 2022. The fun-filled fest offers its guests activities from horse and pony rides, hay rides, pumpkin painting, candle making and so much more. Admission to the Fall Fest...
LOWELL, IN
WANE-TV

Indiana man dies kite surfing on Lake Michigan

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WANE) A man taking kite surfing lessons Saturday on Lake Michigan died Monday from a cardiac arrest due to drowning according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement. The incident took place near Washington Park Beach in Michigan City. An investigation determined that...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Chesterton, IN USA

Penny was at the European market in Chesterton Indiana and led me over to a bush where I found this little heart waiting for me to take it. It made my day. I love my little heart, thank you.
CHESTERTON, IN
buildingindiana.com

Three NWI READI Grant Projects Approved for Funding

In Northwest Indiana, thirty-four (34) potential projects were selected by a team representing talent, business development and marketing, infrastructure, quality of place and entrepreneurship and innovation. The Northwest Indiana Forum spearheaded the efforts to secure $50 million in READI grant funding. These selected projects have an additional $550 million of matched spending that will spur development and growth in Northwest Indiana. The Northwest Indiana Forum represents Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Starke and Pulaski counties.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Marshall County man dies after kitesurfing accident on Lake Michigan

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A man from Marshall County died Monday, two days after a kitesurfing accident on Lake Michigan. Douglas Tolle, 56, of Bremen, was taking a kitesurfing lesson near Washington Park Beach at around 6:20 p.m. Saturday when, for an unknown reason, he began struggling in the water, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a statement Tuesday.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

U.S. 30 construction moving to eastbound lanes

Drivers on eastbound U.S. 30 can expect more delays in Dyer. The Indiana Department of Transportation's work is scheduled to shift from the westbound lanes to the eastbound lanes, starting Wednesday. The town says eastbound U.S. 30 will be down to one lane from before Gettler to just past Kahler...
DYER, IN

