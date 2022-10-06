ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuyler County, NY

Comments / 1

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

NY churches file lawsuit against state's gun laws

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After the Concealed Carry Improvement Act was approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul in July prohibiting concealed weapons from being carried in “sensitive locations,” including houses of worship, churches throughout New York state are joining together in protest of their safety. “Essentially Gov. Hochul has...
RELIGION
wskg.org

Tom Dinapoli New York State Budget Update

DAN CLARK: We are about six months after the state budget was passed in April. You are the state’s money manager. In that time, we’re halfway through the fiscal year of the state. How are we doing right now in terms of finances?. TOM DINAPOLI: The budget is...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
County
Schuyler County, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Schuyler County, NY
Government
City
Watkins Glen, NY
News 8 WROC

Gillibrand announces $60 million federal investment in HEAP for New York State

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As winter approaches, many residents may be wondering how they can plan to pay their heating bills. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced $1 billion secured in emergency supplemental low-income home energy assistance funding, with $60 million dollars specifically for New York State. “As these days get shorter and the weather gets […]
UTICA, NY
WCAX

NY Gov. Hochul makes statement on Sukkot

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday wished Jewish New Yorkers a happy Sukkot. In a statement, Hochul, D-New York, said, in part: “In backyards and on terraces across New York, Jewish New Yorkers are gathering with family and friends inside a Sukkah to share a festive meal in honor of the first night of Sukkot. After the solemnity of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, the harvest festival of Sukkot is a time to joyously celebrate the bounties we have received and can share with others.”
POLITICS
waynetimes.com

Sodus Town Board takes the low road

They did it under the auspices of “circulation and cost of legal notices”. Of course, that was just a cover for the real reason. At their last meeting, the Sodus Town Board voted to change their town legal newspaper designation from the Times of Wayne County to the Lakeshore News.
SODUS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Guns#New Laws#Gun Laws#Gun Violence#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Schuyler Co#District Court
WIBX 950

New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law

Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
ANGOLA, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Sheriffs’ Showdown returns to Watkins Glen

On Thursday, October 13, Sheriffs from 27 counties throughout New York State will compete in the Sheriffs’ Showdown 2 at Watkins Glen International racetrack. All proceeds from this friendly competition on wheels benefit the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute Summer Camp on the shores of Keuka Lake in Penn Yan. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. General admission is free and concessions will be available.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WRGB

DEC lifts drought watch on much of New York state

NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has lifted the drought watch for much of the state, citing recent rainfall and higher levels of ground and surface water. The following counties will return to Normal designations: Albany, Broome, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chenango, Columbia,...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
fox5ny.com

New York State Police superintendent resigns amid probe

NEW YORK - Just days after the revelation that he was being investigated, the superintendent of the New York State Police announced on Friday that he is resigning. Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen will step down on Oct. 19 after more than 20 years with the State Police. "I thank him...
PUBLIC SAFETY
localsyr.com

Fugitive of the week: Brandon Hammond

(WSYR-TV)- The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for Brandon Hammond who is a level 3 Predicate Sex Offender and has been required to maintain his registration for life. Hammond was due to provide the Syracuse Police Department with a current address on...
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Places with the most expensive homes in Steuben County

(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Steuben County, NY using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of August 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 7 cities and […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Scam Alert: New York State Police Warn Residents About Fundraising Scam

The New York State Police are warning New Yorkers of a new scam involving the agency. NYSP says that the Police Benevolent Association does not call people to ask for donations. There have been reports that a person from a 607 area code has been contacting people via telephone to ask for donations. If you receive a call from this area code and someone asks you to make a donation to the PBA, do not give any personal information and hang up.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy