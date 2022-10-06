Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Columbia Missourian
CPS board: No public for public comment; bond money gets green light
Few members of the public turned out Monday evening for the Columbia School Board meeting, and none of them addressed the board at its first meeting since the rules for public comment changed. Board member Jeanne Snodgrass reminded listeners and viewers how to submit comments and to address the board...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia no exception as mountain biking gains popularity among Missouri youth
Mountain biking is making waves across Missouri, and Columbia is becoming a hotbed for the sport. As the sun shined and a light breeze drifted over the water, over 300 boys and girls thundered over the finish line Sunday at the Binder Lake Bash in Jefferson City. The race, which was a part of the greater Missouri Interscholastic Cycling League circuit, was the fourth of the season and drew competitors from across Missouri.
Columbia Missourian
Professional and non-professional art displayed at Boone County Art Show
The 63rd annual Boone County Art Show took place this weekend, showcasing art made by both professionals and non-professionals from the area. Within the many categories, a judge evaluated the works and awarded first, second and third place to artists on Friday. Non-professional artist Cheryl Hardy won first place in...
Columbia Missourian
Navajo author discusses reconciliation, her memoir for Indigenous Peoples Day
On the second Monday in October, two holidays are now recognized in many states across the country. Some states celebrate Columbus Day, which commemorates Christopher Columbus’ travel to the Americas. And after a 2021 proclamation by President Biden, many states also celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day, which recognizes the history of many Indigenous tribes in the U.S.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia Missourian
Leland Howard Coonce, Feb. 3, 1931 — Oct. 2, 2022
Leland Howard Coonce, 91, passed away peacefully in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on October 2, 2022. Leland was born to Howard and Leah Coonce on February 3, 1931, in Hartsburg, Missouri. He attended high school at Southern Boone County High in Ashland, MO. After high school he served in the Missouri Air National Guard and was stationed in France.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia mobile home catches fire, causes mass damage on North Wyatt Lane
A structure fire at North Wyatt Lane and East Leisure Drive is creating a traffic hazard, according to a tweet from Boone County Joint Communications (BCJC) posted at 2:54 p.m.
Columbia Missourian
Roots N Blues brings attendees from across Midwest
Joddy Croswhite took a plane and drove more than 10 hours to see Larkin Poe perform Saturday at the Roots N Blues Festival. “Being a slide player, it means she touches my soul,” Croswhite said of Larkin Poe’s Megan Lovell. “We live on the same wavelength.”
Columbia Missourian
What’s going on outside CoMo? Taking a look around the SEC East
Through the first six weeks of the 2022 college football season, Missouri went toe-to-toe with the defending national champion, allowed a win to slip out of its hands in Auburn, twice, and picked up a pair of wins at Memorial Stadium. With the Tigers in action for three hours each...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge softball ends regular season with 31st straight win
Rock Bridge softball won both matchups, against Webb City and Kickapoo, on Saturday in Springfield. In its first game of the doubleheader, Rock Bridge won 15-5 against Webb City.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri’s finishing woes continue in 24-17 loss to Florida
It was difficult not to overhear the boisterous celebrations emanating from Florida’s locker room deep in the bowels of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium as Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz addressed reporters following his team’s 24-17 loss to the Gators on Saturday in Gainesville, Florida. In a linebackers meeting room...
Columbia Missourian
Two picks doom Missouri in loss to Florida
Florida cornerback Jaydon Hill’s eyes must have been as big as a gator’s. Twice. With his team up 17-10 and Missouri at the Florida 16-yard line, Hill lined up to cover Tigers receiver Tauskie Dove. He anticipated that Dove would run an in route shortly past the first-down marker and jumped in front of the receiver. Hill was rewarded for his efforts when Missouri quarterback Brady Cook threw the ball right to him.
Columbia Missourian
Gators chomp Missouri football
Oming off a devastating loss to Georgia in Columbia last week, Missouri looked to rebound against Florida on Saturday in Gainesville, Fla. However, following a turnover on downs in the final three minutes, Missouri took their third straight loss in conference play, as the Florida Gators won 24-17. Missouri quarterback Brady Cook threw for over 200 yards, but had two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. The Missouri defense allowed just three points in the first half, but Florida's halftime adjustments got the better of them, as Florida scored 14 in the second. Missouri moves to 2-4 on the season and next play on Saturday, Oct. 22, when they host Vanderbilt for homecoming in Columbia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Columbia Missourian
MU soccer takes down Florida in SEC East matchup
Missouri clung to a 2-1 lead with 25 minutes to play in Sunday's contest against Florida at Audrey J. Walton Stadium in Columbia when Milena Fischer put the game on ice for the Tigers. After Florida's Ashley Tutas was called for a foul in the Gators' penalty box, Fischer stepped...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri tennis concludes June Stewart Invitational weekend
Missouri tennis’ strong season continues as the June Stewart Invitational concluded Sunday at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee. The Tigers finished with 19 team wins, 14 of them in singles and five in doubles. Because of the tournament format, the Tigers played different opponents in singles and doubles each day.
Columbia Missourian
High school football Week 7 recap: Osage extends winning streak, Fowler carries Hallsville to win
For the first time since 2011, Osage picked up a victory over Boonville. The 40-13 rout Friday in Tri-County Conference play stretched Osage’s winning streak to four after it started the season 0-3. Osage senior Jackson Funderburk led the way with 157 yards rushing and two touchdowns, including scores...
Columbia Missourian
Protesters mark one month to election with abortion-rights rally
Abortion-rights supporters came out Saturday for a rally at the Boone County Courthouse amphitheater. The event was organized by COMO for Choice, an offshoot of local advocacy group CoMo for Progress. It was in partnership with the Roe the Vote tour, by U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis. Bush’s tour aims to rally voters across the country to vote in the upcoming Nov. 8 midterms to protect abortion rights.
Comments / 0