Charlottesville, VA

cbs19news

Adoption special on large adult dogs all this week

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- This week, the large adult dogs can be adopted for free at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA. According to a release, the CASPCA is waiving adoption fees for all dogs that are more than a year old and weigh more than 40 pounds through Oct. 16.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

UVA received $3.6 million to continue treating chronic disease

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA has received $3.6 million to continue its efforts to better treat chronic disease. About 3 million people suffer from Crohn's disease, and there is only one medication available for them. UVA has realized that in this instance one size does not fit all. They...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Gas prices rising across Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are rising in Virginia. According to AAA, the average price is currently $3.49 a gallon. That’s up $0.18 from this time last week. The local bargain is Louisa County, where you’ll pay around $3.39. Nationally, AAA says the average is creeping closer...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Banning books controversy in Madison County

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Madison County School Board's proposed book banning policy received lots of feedback from locals at their usual meeting. Earlier this fall the School Board proposed a policy to remove all books containing what they deem as sexually explicit material from the high school library. This...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
breezejmu.org

Armed robbery in JMU parking lot, student safe

An armed robbery occurred in the R-16 parking lot this morning, according to a message sent out by the JMU Police Department (JMUPD). The R-16 parking lot is a commuter and resident parking lot between the JMU Studio Center and Grace Street Apartments. The incident occurred underneath the Martin Luther King Jr. Way overpass, in which a student used GroupMe to get a ride from an unknown individual. The individual, driving a blue Kia Sedan, produced a firearm then took the student’s backpack and struck the student. The student is currently safe.
HARRISONBURG, VA
PhillyBite

Virginia's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
VIRGINIA STATE
pagevalleynews.com

A&P reopens as Super Fresh

October 9, 1986 — A&P’s Luray store will officially reopen today (Thursday) as Super Fresh Food Market. Super Fresh is a wholly- owned subsidiary of the Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company (A&P). The store located in the East Luray Shopping Center has been closed since 9 p.m....
LURAY, VA
theflucobeat.com

The New Law at FCHS

Fluvanna County High School has a new school resource officer (SRO), Carter Henley. If you are interested in law enforcement, she is someone you can definitely talk to. Henley was an eighth grade English teacher last year. This is her second year at Fluvanna, and her first year being an SRO at Fluvanna County High School.
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Possibility of "twindemic" this flu season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Local health officials are calling for a possible "twindemic," which is an abnormally high flu season mixed with COVID outbreaks. UVA Health doctors talked about both viruses in today's weekly health briefing. Hospital Epidemiologist Dr. Costi Sifri said it's time to get your flu shot...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

UVA Health hosts Latinx health fair

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Health System teamed up with several community resources to be a bridge between the health care system and the Latino community. “Today we are celebrating the Hispanic Heritage Month, which is celebrated between Sept. 15 until Oct. 15. Part of the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg’s oldest diner busting inflation one hot dog at a time

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Hot diggity dog! Lynchburg’s oldest restaurant is celebrating its 87th anniversary on Tuesday, October 11. Texas Inn or as locals like to say the “T Room” will be celebrating by “busting inflation”, selling 87-cent hotdogs. Hot dogs will be sold from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a limit of six per person.
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Runaway juveniles have been found

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department reports two missing juveniles have been found and are safe. Police say 15-year-old Abigail Garfield and 16-year-old Landon Peery were located on Monday. Garfield was reported as a runaway on Oct. 3, while Peery was reported as a runaway...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Venture Central gets funding for new entrepreneurial project

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based nonprofit has received money to help support a new entrepreneurial project. According to a release, the U.S. Economic Development Administration awarded nearly $300,000 to Venture Central. The nonprofit is dedicated to serving Central Virginia’s entrepreneurial community as part of the 2022 Build to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Bear at Bixler’s

October 10, 1889 — Early last Sunday, in the neighborhood of Bixler’s Ferry, while several boys were going to their rabbit traps they were confronted by a large black bear near Mr. G.W. Sedwick’s, which at first showed signs of fight, but was finally routed and hotly pursued for many hours by a party of men and boys.
LURAY, VA

