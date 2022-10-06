Read full article on original website
wcsx.com
Cider Mills – The Top 8 in Cider Mill Madness
Meet your Top 8 Cider Mills in the WCSX Cider Mill Madness. All of our contenders have amazing histories and ciders. Remember, when you vote, you’re looking at the overall experience of the cider mill. It’s definitely about the cider, but it’s also about your overall love or liking of that cider mill. Our cider mills are welcome to take the graphic below and use it for social media. Nothing wrong with rallying your troops and letting them know that you would like their support. There’s a lot on the line!
wcsx.com
MSU PUMPKINFEST 2022
It’s time for Pumpkinfest at MSU Tollgate Farm in Novi. WCSX was there on the beautiful but windy and chilly day to hold it all down. Literally, we forgot to bring some weights and the tent was ready to sail away! But it didn’t stop us from having as much fun as possible.
wcsx.com
Michigan Haunt Launches Behind-the-Scenes Matinee Tours
The season is here for all things spooky and haunted, and you can see that with all the haunts across Michigan in full swing. But, why should all the fun go to those who venture out late at night? Sure, that’s when vampires and ghosts linger, but scary stuff can happen during the day, too, especially around Halloween.
wcsx.com
Get Your Weed Pizza Here In Detroit
Who’s ready for some weed pizza in Detroit? Green Peppers, Pepperoni and THC on your slice? Oh it was a matter of time before someone came up with the idea to make “weed pizza” here in Detroit – and Pink Panties Pizza is doing just that.
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
whmi.com
Road Commission: Residents Should Shake Their Mailboxes
Residents who have mailboxes on a post adjacent to the road are asked to shake their mailboxes. The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) asks residents with this type of mailbox to prepare for the winter season, by shaking their mailboxes this month. Over time, mailbox posts can rot or become loose.
Open Letter to Genesee County: No More Holiday Inflatables!
It's time to issue a warning for the holiday season. This isn't about checking Halloween candy or being aware of the latest gift card scam. No, this is... much more important:. Stop putting inflatables in your yard for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas!. NOTHING says "I'm lazy" or "that'll do" quite...
wcsx.com
Win Tickets to Classic Seger: Bob Seger’s Greatest Hits Live
With a career spanning over 50 years, and 75 million records sold worldwide including seven multi-platinum, four platinum and two gold album certifications, Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame member Bob Seger And The Silver Bullet Band is one of the best-selling musical acts of all time. Classic Seger is...
ClickOnDetroit.com
49-year-old man drowns at Monroe park after jumping into water to get remote controlled boat
MONROE, Mich. – A 49-year-old man drowned at a Monroe park after he jumped into the water to retrieve a remote controlled boat, officials said. Frenchtown Township firefighters and Monroe County deputies were called at 7:18 p.m. Monday (Oct. 10) to a swimming area in the Sterling State Park in Monroe.
WNEM
TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 11
TV5 talks with the Saginaw Arson Watch ahead of Halloween about how to volunteer. TV5 talks with Crime Stoppers about the importance of submitting tips and how they are used. In an 8-to-nothing vote, the Flint City Council approved an updated marijuana ordinance regulating medical and recreational sales ahead of an October 29th deadline, the date a new zoning code will be adopted. Key changes to the ordinance were presented to the council during their October 10th meeting.
Hello, Ann Arbor: 2 public health hazards involving human waste; no turning on red lights
Having a quaint downtown to amble through is a blessing. But it’s not always a walk in the park in Ann Arbor. Maintaining a peaceful balance between cars, cyclists and pedestrians can be tricky. This week, Ann Arbor City Council banned red-light turns at 50 intersections in the city in an effort to reduce collisions. Hopefully this makes it a little safer to both drive and walk downtown.
WTOL-TV
Boil advisory for Toledo residents
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Utilities has issued a boil advisory for 86 Toledo residencies. The boil advisory goes into effect at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, and will expire on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. The advisory will affect the following areas of point place:. 308th...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Get an authentic taste of Mexico at this restaurant that started at home
Be it tasty tacos, or some traditional birria, Jose de Jesus Lopez knows how to keep people coming back to Taqueria Mi Pueblo. “Mi pueblo means ‘my town,’” explains Lopez. “Instead of putting Jalisco, where my state is, I said well, it’s for everybody, my town.”
Carvana dealer has license suspended by state of Michigan
NOVI, MI – As of Oct 7, the Michigan Department of State (MDOS) has suspended the license of an Oakland County vehicle dealer for what it is calling imminent harm to the public. Carvana LLC, located at 26890 Adell Center Drive in Novi and owned by Paul W. Breaux,...
Arson suspected in fire that destroyed vacant $2.5M house next to Little Caesars Arena
Investigators suspect arson in a fire this summer that destroyed a vacant and run-down house next to Little Caesars Arena that was listed for sale for $2.5 million. Detroit Fire Chief of Communications James Harris said Friday that the fire department's investigation has concluded and no precise cause of the fire was discovered. "There’s no suspects,...
Is It Illegal to Drive with Snow on Your Car Roof in Michigan?
It's frightening to type these words, let alone thing them: Winter Is Coming! No, I'm not referring to some special Game of Thrones re-hash where that final season is rumored to be scrapped and remade--that'll never happen. Actual winter is coming to Michigan very soon. Somehow, the first few snowstorms...
Hampton Inn: Dearborn fatal shooting was not caused by billing dispute
The fatal shooting Thursday at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn was not sparked by a billing dispute, the hotel chain said in a late-night statement Friday evening, contrary to the narrative thus far by police who have yet to conclude their investigation. "We can confirm that we lost one of our associates yesterday...
Michigan Has Four of the Top 20 Most Violent Cities in the Nation
This comes as somewhat of a shock but not surprising at all. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation. Can you believe that Lansing, Michigan, is on the list as one of the most violent cities? This totally shocks me personally. I've lived in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Unidentified: Fisherman found body of headless woman floating in St. Clair River 19 years ago
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The body of a woman who had been decapitated was found floating in the middle channel of the St. Clair River 19 years ago. A fisherman found her body on Oct. 7, 2003, in Clay Township in St. Clair County. Her head was never recovered. She is believed to be a white woman between the ages of 30 and 50.
'A puppy, candy and popsicles': Parents describe stranger-danger incident
Deputies from the Oakland County Sheriffs Office are patrolling Highland Township after reports of a man attempting to abduct two 10-year-old boys Thursday afternoon.
