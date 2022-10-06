ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northville, MI

wcsx.com

Cider Mills – The Top 8 in Cider Mill Madness

Meet your Top 8 Cider Mills in the WCSX Cider Mill Madness. All of our contenders have amazing histories and ciders. Remember, when you vote, you’re looking at the overall experience of the cider mill. It’s definitely about the cider, but it’s also about your overall love or liking of that cider mill. Our cider mills are welcome to take the graphic below and use it for social media. Nothing wrong with rallying your troops and letting them know that you would like their support. There’s a lot on the line!
PLYMOUTH, MI
wcsx.com

MSU PUMPKINFEST 2022

It’s time for Pumpkinfest at MSU Tollgate Farm in Novi. WCSX was there on the beautiful but windy and chilly day to hold it all down. Literally, we forgot to bring some weights and the tent was ready to sail away! But it didn’t stop us from having as much fun as possible.
NOVI, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Haunt Launches Behind-the-Scenes Matinee Tours

The season is here for all things spooky and haunted, and you can see that with all the haunts across Michigan in full swing. But, why should all the fun go to those who venture out late at night? Sure, that’s when vampires and ghosts linger, but scary stuff can happen during the day, too, especially around Halloween.
PONTIAC, MI
wcsx.com

Get Your Weed Pizza Here In Detroit

Who’s ready for some weed pizza in Detroit? Green Peppers, Pepperoni and THC on your slice? Oh it was a matter of time before someone came up with the idea to make “weed pizza” here in Detroit – and Pink Panties Pizza is doing just that.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
whmi.com

Road Commission: Residents Should Shake Their Mailboxes

Residents who have mailboxes on a post adjacent to the road are asked to shake their mailboxes. The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) asks residents with this type of mailbox to prepare for the winter season, by shaking their mailboxes this month. Over time, mailbox posts can rot or become loose.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
wcsx.com

Win Tickets to Classic Seger: Bob Seger’s Greatest Hits Live

With a career spanning over 50 years, and 75 million records sold worldwide including seven multi-platinum, four platinum and two gold album certifications, Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame member Bob Seger And The Silver Bullet Band is one of the best-selling musical acts of all time. Classic Seger is...
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 11

TV5 talks with the Saginaw Arson Watch ahead of Halloween about how to volunteer. TV5 talks with Crime Stoppers about the importance of submitting tips and how they are used. In an 8-to-nothing vote, the Flint City Council approved an updated marijuana ordinance regulating medical and recreational sales ahead of an October 29th deadline, the date a new zoning code will be adopted. Key changes to the ordinance were presented to the council during their October 10th meeting.
FLINT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Hello, Ann Arbor: 2 public health hazards involving human waste; no turning on red lights

Having a quaint downtown to amble through is a blessing. But it’s not always a walk in the park in Ann Arbor. Maintaining a peaceful balance between cars, cyclists and pedestrians can be tricky. This week, Ann Arbor City Council banned red-light turns at 50 intersections in the city in an effort to reduce collisions. Hopefully this makes it a little safer to both drive and walk downtown.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WTOL-TV

Boil advisory for Toledo residents

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Utilities has issued a boil advisory for 86 Toledo residencies. The boil advisory goes into effect at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, and will expire on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. The advisory will affect the following areas of point place:. 308th...
TOLEDO, OH
