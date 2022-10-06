Read full article on original website
Webinar on school transportation issues, Buford reconfiguration
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- City residents are invited to attained a webinar this week about ongoing school transportation issues and the Buford renovation project. The webinar, which is being put on by Charlottesville United for Public Education, will take place Wednesday beginning at 7:30 p.m. Hundreds of Charlottesville City...
Bridgewater College receives regional recognition from Washington Monthly, Princeton Review
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Bridgewater College has received multiple regional awards for its continued dedication to welcoming and graduating a large number of those who were economically-disadvantaged students, research initiatives, and affordability for all students. Bridgewater is ranked among the top 200 Liberal Arts Colleges in Washington Monthly’s 2022...
Venture Central gets funding for new entrepreneurial project
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based nonprofit has received money to help support a new entrepreneurial project. According to a release, the U.S. Economic Development Administration awarded nearly $300,000 to Venture Central. The nonprofit is dedicated to serving Central Virginia’s entrepreneurial community as part of the 2022 Build to...
Banning books controversy in Madison County
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Madison County School Board's proposed book banning policy received lots of feedback from locals at their usual meeting. Earlier this fall the School Board proposed a policy to remove all books containing what they deem as sexually explicit material from the high school library. This...
United Way, Minority Business Alliance announce grant recipients
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Ten area businesses have received grants from the United Way of Greater Charlottesville and the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Minority Business Alliance. According to a release, the recipients of the 2022 Minority Enterprise Grants are each getting $5,000 that will be used toward...
UVA received $3.6 million to continue treating chronic disease
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA has received $3.6 million to continue its efforts to better treat chronic disease. About 3 million people suffer from Crohn's disease, and there is only one medication available for them. UVA has realized that in this instance one size does not fit all. They...
Two events looking ahead to potential midterm results
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two events this week are taking a look ahead to next month’s midterm elections. On Thursday, the Lodge at Old Trail is bringing back its Third Thursday events. This month’s presentation will come from William Antholis, the director and CEO of the University of...
Gas prices up 21 cents in Charlottesville in the past week
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --After 113 days of gas prices dropping consistently, gas prices have risen 18 cents within the last week in Virginia, and up 21 cents in Charlottesville. Morgan dean with triple-a shares why gas prices are rising. “There are a couple of different factors that are really...
Nighttime lane closures coming up on 250 Bypass
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the rest of the month, drivers will see overnight lane closures on the Route 250 Bypass. According to a release, these closures will take place over Rugby Avenue, the Norfolk Southern Railroad, and Emmet Street. For Rugby Avenue, the lane closures will take place...
Runaway juveniles have been found
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department reports two missing juveniles have been found and are safe. Police say 15-year-old Abigail Garfield and 16-year-old Landon Peery were located on Monday. Garfield was reported as a runaway on Oct. 3, while Peery was reported as a runaway...
JMU football ranked on AP Top 25 for first time ever
HARRISONBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the first time in program history, James Madison University’s football team has been ranked on the Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll. The team has posted a 5-0 start to its first season at the FBS level and is currently ranked 25th.
UVA field hockey takes down Miami to remain undefeated at home
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- UVA Field hockey moves on to 7-0 at home as they take down Miami University 2-1. Virginia would strike first midway in the first quarter. Sophomore Taryn Tkachuk connected to junior Anneloes Knol who scooped up the ball and knocked it into the goal 10:35 into the game.
Candidate's campaign raises concerns about voter intimidation, incorrect information
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A candidate for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives says there have been instances of voter intimidation taking place. Fifth Congressional District Democratic candidate Josh Throneburg says it has been taking place since early voting got underway. In a statement, he says intimidation...
Fall Arts and Crafts Festival at Crozet Park
CROZET, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There was a great turnout at Claudius Crozet Park for the Crozet Fall Arts and Crafts Festival. This was a family-friendly event where 120 vendors shared their work. This was the 42nd year for the festival, which features food, live music, and vendors sharing art,...
Albemarle County Fire and Rescue gives advice during Fire prevention week
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Today starts National Fire Prevention week. This year's theme is "Fire won’t wait, plan your escape." Today's homes burn faster than ever before, which is why firefighters are trying to help everyone prepare in case there's a fire in their homes. Firefighters are partnering...
Adoption special on large adult dogs all this week
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- This week, the large adult dogs can be adopted for free at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA. According to a release, the CASPCA is waiving adoption fees for all dogs that are more than a year old and weigh more than 40 pounds through Oct. 16.
Greene County man arrested in major narcotics investigation
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Greene County has been arrested as part of a narcotics investigation. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Operation Barbeque Sauce was a joint investigation involving the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Charlottesville Post, the RUSH Drug Task Force, and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s offices in Greene County and Charlottesville.
