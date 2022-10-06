ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

timesnewspapers.com

Kirkwood High Named A Blue Ribbon School

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven visited Kirkwood High School on Thursday, Sept. 29, to celebrate it selection as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon school. Kirkwood High School is one of only eight schools in Missouri to earn the National Blue Ribbon.
KIRKWOOD, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Missouri

If you happen to live in Missouri and you also love eating burgers with your friends from time to time, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing burger spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

Roots N Blues brings attendees from across Midwest

Joddy Croswhite took a plane and drove more than 10 hours to see Larkin Poe perform Saturday at the Roots N Blues Festival. “Being a slide player, it means she touches my soul,” Croswhite said of Larkin Poe’s Megan Lovell. “We live on the same wavelength.”
BOONVILLE, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

What Foods Are Missouri Best Known For? Perhaps These 11 Items

When I first arrived in Sedalia, I was encouraged to try as many local restaurants as I could. That is usually a safe bet to gauge what foods are best and what a town is known for. It got me to thinking, what foods are Missouri known for? To compare, my own state of Illinois, I would say Deep Dish pizza, Italian beef, Polish sausage and Chicago Hot Dogs. From a little research, these 11 items would be mentioned for Missouri. See if you agree.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

Reba Nelson Cassin April 17, 1928 – Sept. 30, 2022

Reba Mae Nelson Cassin, 94, of Columbia, died September 30, peacefully at home with her family members at her side. She was born April 17, 1928, in Liberal, Missouri, to Chester A. and Blanche Runyan Nelson. She graduated from high school in Ottawa, Illinois, and earned a BA in English at the University of Missouri. She married her college sweetheart, Eugene Paul Cassin on February 1, 1950. They lived in various cities on the East Coast until moving back to Columbia in 1966.
COLUMBIA, MO
KSDK

Today in St. Louis' top 5 weekend event favorites

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — If you're looking for a good way to spend this chilly fall weekend, Today In St. Louis has got you covered!. Here are five of our favorite fall events going on in the St. Louis region this weekend, Oct. 7-9: Soulard Oktoberfest:. Break out the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Columbia Missourian

Columbia no exception as mountain biking gains popularity among Missouri youth

Mountain biking is making waves across Missouri, and Columbia is becoming a hotbed for the sport. As the sun shined and a light breeze drifted over the water, over 300 boys and girls thundered over the finish line Sunday at the Binder Lake Bash in Jefferson City. The race, which was a part of the greater Missouri Interscholastic Cycling League circuit, was the fourth of the season and drew competitors from across Missouri.
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

One Missouri Town Makes America’s Beautiful Small Towns List

Architectural Digest's website just published its list of 55 beautiful small towns, and the first town on the list is one you've probably driven by many, many, times. I'm talking about Rocheport. Ya know, the town where Interstate 70 crosses the Missouri River, about two hours from both Kansas City and St. Louis. The town is some great company too. Other towns, perhaps a little more known than Rocheport that make the list include Galena, Illinois; Mystic, Connecticut; Deadwood, South Dakota; Big Sky, Montana; St. Augustine, Florida; Marfa, Texas; Holland, Michigan; and Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.
ROCHEPORT, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Ear, Nose & Throat Care Available at St. Louis ENT Health

St. Louis ENT Health, the physician practice of board-certified otolaryngologists Sean Bailey MD FACS, Rebecca Brandsted MD, Fred Pugliano MD FACS, and Tara Ramachandra MD, moved back to Kirkwood this summer. The practice was previously located in Kirkwood at the former St. Joseph Hospital location. When the hospital closed, they...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Columbia Missourian

Professional and non-professional art displayed at Boone County Art Show

The 63rd annual Boone County Art Show took place this weekend, showcasing art made by both professionals and non-professionals from the area. Within the many categories, a judge evaluated the works and awarded first, second and third place to artists on Friday. Non-professional artist Cheryl Hardy won first place in...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Navajo author discusses reconciliation, her memoir for Indigenous Peoples Day

On the second Monday in October, two holidays are now recognized in many states across the country. Some states celebrate Columbus Day, which commemorates Christopher Columbus’ travel to the Americas. And after a 2021 proclamation by President Biden, many states also celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day, which recognizes the history of many Indigenous tribes in the U.S.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Joella A. Henry Feb. 7, 1926 — Oct. 5, 2022

Joella A. Henry passed away October 5, 2022 at her home, she was 97 years old. She was born February 7, 1925 in Columbia, the daughter of C.H. and Reta Homsley Sapp. She worked for the University Extension Service as a Soil technician. She married A. Donald Henry in 1944 in Columbia and he preceded her in death. Joella was a 75 year member of Little Bonne Femme Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School.
COLUMBIA, MO

