Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Creeslough: Nine dead after Donegal explosion
Nine people are now confirmed to have died after a huge explosion at a petrol station in County Donegal. The explosion happened at an Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough on Friday afternoon. Gardaí (Irish police) said three fatalities were confirmed on Friday, the others on Saturday morning....
BBC
War in Ukraine: Russia's forces are exhausted, says GCHQ head
Ukraine is turning the tide against "exhausted" Russian forces, the head of Britain's GCHQ intelligence agency will say in a speech on Tuesday. Despite the missile attacks on targets across Ukraine on Monday, Sir Jeremy Fleming will claim Moscow is running out of ammunition. He will say President Vladimir Putin's...
Ukraine-Russia – live: Air raid sirens in Kyiv as Putin strikes more civilian targets
Air raid sirens rung across Ukraine as officials anticipated a second day of missile strikes by an increasingly aggressive Russia. Bombs rained on Zaporizhzhia around dawn, with missiles hitting an educational building, a medical facility and apartment buildings, according to the council head in the Dnieper river city that has seen dozens killed in recent Russian attacks.
BBC
Creeslough 'living through nightmare' after petrol station explosion
The people of Creeslough are "living through a nightmare" after a petrol station explosion killed 10 people, a bishop has told parishioners at Mass. The blast happened in the small village in County Donegal in the Republic of Ireland on Friday afternoon. The victims - four men, three women, two...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Dudley couple tried to bring £1.75m of cocaine into UK
Two people who tried to smuggle up to £1.75m of cocaine into the UK had their goods replaced by wooden blocks. Michael Williams and Jessica Waldron, of Dudley, West Midlands, were arrested after arriving at Heathrow Airport from Colombia in 2019. They were to handover 22kg (48.5lbs) of the...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin making strategic errors and Russian military ‘increasingly factional’, says UK
UK MoD reports growing divisions in Russian counterpart; GCHQ says Putin’s unconstrained power leading to mistakes
UK firms using legal muscle to facilitate human rights and climate abuses – report
Transform Trade charity says British-based companies are among main bringers of cases based on bilateral investment treaties
BBC
Ukraine war: 'Russian attack' on city claimed by Moscow kills 13
At least 13 people have been killed by Russian missile strikes on the south-eastern city of Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian officials say. Dozens more were wounded, and several residential buildings destroyed. The city is under Ukrainian control, but it is part of a region that Russia says it annexed last month. Zaporizhzhia...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
No plans to change law on cannabis, No 10 says
There are no plans to change the law on cannabis, Downing Street has said, after reports the home secretary was considering making it a Class A drug. No 10 said the government's priority was "cracking down on illegal drugs and the crime they drive". The Sunday Times had reported that...
Comments / 0