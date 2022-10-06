Read full article on original website
10 Best Horror Movies Set In College
For decades, horror movies have been obsessed with tormenting teenagers. Whether it's their endless energy or their general naivety, slasher movie villains and other supernatural beings love to kill the youth. While most of these teens are still in high school when they're targeted, there is also a section of horror movies devoted to slaying college kids.
The Most Badass Final Girls of the 1980s, From Alien Defeats to Dream Powers
In the 1970s, horror movies began to change. The days of Dracula and The Wolf Man were over. There had been a time when religious themed horror films like The Exorcist and The Omen were all the rage. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Black Christmas began a shift toward a more realistic horror film that focused more on the horror outside your door or through that door you really shouldn’t open. In 1978, Halloween changed everything.
7 Best New Movies on HBO Max in October 2022
HBO Max has earned a reputation as the premier destination for streaming films, with a vast library with a wide range of options that is always changing. And with a new month comes new additions to streaming services film library. As the nights get longer, and spooky season arrives, it is the perfect time of the year to treat yourself to some horror films, plenty of which have been added to this month’s slate. But if scary movies aren’t to your interest, HBO Max still has you covered with a pair of laugh-out-loud comedies, a gripping thriller, and a superhero epic also joining the service’s library.
Best Dracula Movies Ranked From Funny Flop to Unsettling Classic
In 2015, Guinness World Records named Count Dracula the most adapted literary character, with 538 productions making use of Bram Stoker’s legendary vampire in some way. Of course, Dracula has been in the public domain since 1962, making its content easy to appropriate for cameos, team-ups, and schlock. Stoker wouldn’t recognize his creation in many of these; there’s very little of his work in something like Billy the Kid vs. Dracula.
Was 'The Exorcist' a Cursed Production?
The concept of "Cursed Films" and their productions is one that has been mythologized by social media and several documentaries. When a film has a behind-the-scenes story so disastrous that there had to be some kind of supernatural intervention. Having a fraught production is not exclusive to horror, of course. Across every single genre there's going to be films with baggage, from something as minor as personal conflicts between actors, to major catastrophes, injuries and even deaths.
New 'Glass Onion' Trailer Promises the Real Fun Is Just Beginning
Director Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated feature Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will hit theatres before its Netflix streaming debut in December. To mark the occasion of tickets going on sale, the celebrated director releaseda new clip on Twitter. The brief clip gives us a glimpse of all the possible suspects in the whodunit mystery.
He’s Watching review – lockdown horror is home alone with the children
Jacob Estes directs his offspring in this experimental lockdown tale about a brother and sister trying to exorcise a prowler from their home
'She-Hulk': What Are the Differences Between This Daredevil and Netflix's Version?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk.Charlie Cox finally made his long-awaited appearance as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in the latest episode, "Ribbit and Rip It." The eagerly anticipated entrance of the Devil of Hell's Kitchen has been heavily marketed, with the latest tease being Episode 5's end credits scene featuring a very familiar-looking horned helmet – but this time, the devil's helm is a classic gold.
'Emancipation': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far About the Will Smith Film
Academy Award-winner Will Smith (King Richard) will star in the upcoming historical thriller, Emancipation. The film is expected to be an Oscar contender, with Smith looking to get his second straight Best Actor nomination. Directed by Antoine Fuqua (The Guilty), Emancipation is based on a true story and sees Peter (Will Smith) fight for his freedom and his family’s. Emancipation is Smith’s first film since his Oscar win earlier this year and has already garnered praise. Here is everything you need to know about Emancipation.
'Werewolf by Night': Is There a Post-Credits Scene?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Werewolf by Night.Werewolf by Night breaks the Marvel standard -- not a movie, not a television series, just a 53-minute special hitting the Disney+ streaming service. Just in time for Halloween, the special follows a group of monster hunters gathered to compete for the Bloodstone, a gem that exhibits powerful abilities particularly helpful for monster hunters. However, the hunt doesn't go quite as planned when one of the hunters is revealed to be a monster, a werewolf himself. Also competing for the stone is Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly), the estranged daughter of the not-so-immortal Ulysses Bloodstone (voiced by Richard Dixon), whose corpse has now become a talking corpse. Elsa's also estranged stepmother, Verussa (Harriet Sansom Harris), holds the competition as it's Ulysses' death that necessitated someone else take hold of the Bloodstone.
10 of the Best Vampire-Themed Anime Films and Series
Werewolves, witches, zombies...there are just a few classic monsters that many associate with the festive Halloween season. Despite iconic slasher villains like Freddy Krueger and Michael Myers having shared the spotlight in recent decades, no Halloween is complete or horror-stricken enough without a visit from the fanged undead with a soft spot for human blood: vampires.
'Star Trek: Prodigy' Midseason Trailer: Admiral Janeway Closes in on the Crew of the Protostar
After what felt like an excruciatingly long wait, the return of Star Trek: Prodigy is right around the corner. The franchise's most kid-friendly series premiered almost a year ago before taking a mid-season break after the tenth episode. The remaining ten episodes of the first season are set to air on Paramount+ beginning on October 27, and today at the Star Trek Universe panel at New York Comic-Con, the series presented a new teaser trailer for Part 2 of Season 1.
‘Hellraiser’ Makes the Cenobites Less Scary With Mythology Over Menace
Editor's Note: the following contains spoilers for Hellraiser. The best thing that can be said of the latest take on Hellraiser is that Jamie Clayton is outstanding as the new Pinhead. Unfortunately, the rest of the film around this dynamite performance is deeply lacking because of how it dampens the mystique surrounding the Cenobites themselves. Where the enduring original film was frightening precisely because of how focused it was, this latest attempt at a reimagining gets lost in a narrative that is built around “solving” the mystery behind the Lament Configuration puzzle box. As a result, it feels painfully conventional in what it cares about and infinitely less cutting than Clive Barker’s original work which was mostly driven by dread as opposed to details about lore.
'Star Trek: Picard' Season 3 Introduces Mica Burton and Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut as Geordi's Daughters
We've known for quite some time that actor and cosplayer Mica Burton would be playing the daughter of her father's (LeVar Burton) character in Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard, but today we learned that she's not the only La Forge daughter appearing in the series. In the new trailer released at New York Comic Con, we see Cruel Summer's Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut at the helm of the USS Titan as Ensign Sidney La Forge. During the panel, it was revealed that Mica Burton would be playing her younger sister Ensign Alandra La Forge.
How Does Rhaenyra Find Peace With the Velaryons in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of House of the Dragon and the book Fire & Blood. Not for a lack of trying, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) has had trouble winning the Velaryons and their ships to her side. House of the Dragon, so far, has depicted the slow burn of events that led to the first civil war of their dynasty, and the other mighty Valyrian House has been a valuable asset Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) have been vying for. The Velaryon House has a lot to offer, which happens to be the antithesis of the Targaryen House, the sea to their fire.
What Do Arvel Skeen's Tattoos Mean in 'Andor'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Andor.After much coaxing and wheedling, Cassian (Diego Luna) consents to taking on the job Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) had come to offer him. The two then land on Aldhani, the planet the band of rebels have been using as a sort of headquarters for their revolutionary heist. Episode 5 of Andor allows fans to observe how the rebels interact with each other, how they are all poles apart in what drives them towards the rebellion, and how they wouldn’t trust each other as far as they could throw them despite being cogs in the same machine.
First 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' Images Show Stars Lauren Cohen and Jeffrey Dean Morgan Facing Off
This year's New York Comic-Con marked a special final Con attendance for AMC's original flagship series The Walking Dead. During the panel, Chief Content Officer Scott Gimple was joined by cast members to discuss their final eleventh season, coming to its 12-year conclusion this November, and The Walking Dead Universe. Not only did they share footage from this week's upcoming episode, but stars Lauren Cohen and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who play Maggie Rhee and Negan Smith, respectively, revealed first-look photos from their Manhattan-based spinoff The Walking Dead: Dead City ahead of its 2023 premiere.
David Gordon Green Reveals the Difference Between Reviving 'The Exorcist' and 'Halloween'
Within the genre of horror, both the Halloween and The Exorcist franchises are pillars in their own respects. Both films paved the way in the '70s for sub-genres to follow, and decades later one filmmaker is tackling both in order to bring them back to audiences on the big screen in fresh ways. With Halloween Ends, the final installment in his trilogy, premiering October 14, Collider's Perri Nemiroff was able to sit down with writer-director David Gordon Green to discuss with him the approach he's taken with these two pop culture beasts, so to speak, and how the projects compare.
'Falling For Christmas': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
Alongside Halloween, the Christmas period is the most film-heavy season of the year and often produces all-time classics that families across the world can sit down and enjoy together. For many, the festive months are the ultimate opportunity to indulge in heart-warming tales of romance and wonder that leave audiences with the cute and cuddly feeling that is so synonymous with Christmas. It is no surprise then that, over the last few years, many production companies have been pushing Christmas as an important period for their movies. Netflix is one of these production companies, capitalizing on the rise in subscription-based platforms combined with the rush to yuletide viewing so many of us make in the winter. In recent years, the likes of The Christmas Chronicles and Klaus have been undeniable hits for Netflix with both fans and critics alike. With that in mind, many often wonder what will be Netflix's flagship Christmas film each year, and, back in May 2021, we learned of a new title coming to screens in Christmas 2022. That title was Falling For Christmas, a quintessential yuletide narrative that is guaranteed to put a seasonal smile on the face of viewers.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Every Episode 7 Easter Egg You Might Have Missed
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of The Rings of Power. After the explosive ending to Episode 6 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Episode 7 was left picking up the pieces of the shattered storylines scattered across the shadowy landscape of the newly-forged Mordor. While a number of those pieces began their slow progress back towards reunion, the audience was given a number of surprising revelations about unexpected backstories and new plot developments, building towards what promises to be a curious and twisting season finale.
