ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Justin Fields hasn't had a 'rough month' says Bears OC, contradicting the obvious

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YyOvg_0iPDeJ7O00

You can still believe Justin Fields will get better, or the Chicago Bears offense's struggles aren't his fault, or he's simply played some good defenses, but it is hard to argue the last month has gone according to plan for the sophomore quarterback.

So it's a little surprising that Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is arguing something along those lines.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Getsy rejected the premise that his quarterback has had a rough month.

From ESPN:

"I don't think he's had a rough month," Getsy said. "I think he's gotten better each week. I think he's growing tremendously. And you know, it's not easy. We're playing good football teams, and it's not easy to become the level of quarterback that he wants to become, and I know that he can become.

"The important thing is that we stay focused, keep our eyes on that progress or on that process and we make sure we get better each and every week and I believe that we're in that phase."

That outlook is actually somewhat muted when compared to what Fields had to say on Sunday, another ugly loss for the Bears, when he rejected the entire premise of passing stats reflecting the quality of a passing game.

Given what those stats are, it seems pretty natural Fields is saying he doesn't care about them.

Justin Fields has had a rough month

Four weeks into the season, Fields ranks last among QBs with at least three starts in completions with 34 and passing yards with 471. He also ranks last in pass attempts with 67. Even with that low volume, he has not been efficient, as he ranks last in passer rating at 58.7 while leading in interception rate (six percent) and ranking second in sacks taken with 16. He has two passing touchdowns and four interceptions.

Cooper Kupp has more catches (42) than Fields has completions (34).

Meanwhile, the Bears are last in points scored per game (16.0), second-to-last in yards per game (274.8) and last in passing yards per game by a chasmic margin (97.5, second-worst is 139.5 per game).

Yes, the Bears are averaging fewer than 100 passing yards per game, but their offensive coordinator and quarterback don't want fans to worry about that (understandable given the alternative is having to explain why they haven't been up to snuff).

If you are really worried we're not being fair to Fields, then take a look yourself. Here's every pass and run from last week's loss to the Giants, which was actually one of his better outings (11 for 22, 174 passing yards, no touchdowns or interceptions.

Fields does connect for some long passes (he actually leads the NFL in yards per completion), but the overall package is about as bad as you can see from a modern NFL offense. Again, you can argue Fields isn't the primary reason for those struggles, but come on, nothing about the preceding paragraphs suggest anything other than a rough month.

Getsy, previously the quarterbacks coach and passing coordinator for the Green Bay Packers, jumped sides in the NFC North rivalry last offseason as part of rookie head coach Matt Eberflus's first coaching staff.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.5 The Bone

Matt Rhule failed in the NFL, but now college football has one of its coaching stars back in the mix

Matt Rhule won two games at Temple during his first season as head coach in 2013. The Owls posted 10 victories in 2015 and 2016. He won just a single game at Baylor in 2017, his first year there. The program was dealing with the fallout of sexual assault scandal, the firing of longtime coach Art Briles and the transferring of just about everybody of note. Two seasons later, they were 11-3.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
102.5 The Bone

Was this roughing the passer? Debatable call goes Tom Brady's way

For the first three quarters of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, the Falcons were doing nothing. Literally, nothing. Tampa Bay had posted a 21-0 lead that, given the way Atlanta was floundering, looked insurmountable. And then the Falcons started surmounting. Atlanta scored twice in the fourth quarter, then took the...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Packers#American Football#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
102.5 The Bone

Deshaun Watson has been cleared to return to the Cleveland Browns. There's still plenty to do before he can play after 11-game ban

Deshaun Watson is back. As much as the NFL's suspension terms allow him to be. The Cleveland Browns quarterback has officially reached the first stage of his tiered reinstatement process during his 11-game sexual misconduct suspension, receiving clearance by the NFL to return to the team’s practice facility Monday. As part of the terms of his suspension, which also included a $5 million fine, he can now begin his reintegration back into the locker room and team structure. However, there is a long list of stipulations that Watson must follow, including taking part in only conditioning, weight lifting, team meetings, rehabilitation and other functions that do not include practice or play.
CLEVELAND, OH
102.5 The Bone

Cardinals icons Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina earned baseball's ultimate win: Walking off in their own time

Maybe it’s appropriate that Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina took their final bows in baseball’s last season without a clock. Across 41 combined seasons that began, ended and will be remembered in St. Louis Cardinals uniforms, the duo sped up, slowed down and outright defied the sport’s ticking timer, subliminal but usually ruthless.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
102.5 The Bone

LaMelo Ball leaves Hornets game with ankle injury; coach Steve Clifford has 'fingers crossed'

LaMelo Ball left a preseason game on Monday with an ankle injury, leaving the Charlotte Hornets unclear about his status with the start of the regular season looming. Ball sustained the injury in the third quarter against the Washington Wizards. He stepped on the foot of Wizards forward Anthony on a drive and rolled his left ankle. He fell to the floor in obvious pain and remained on his back for several moments.
CHARLOTTE, NC
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
13K+
Followers
26K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy