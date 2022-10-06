Read full article on original website
10 Best Horror Movies Set In College
For decades, horror movies have been obsessed with tormenting teenagers. Whether it's their endless energy or their general naivety, slasher movie villains and other supernatural beings love to kill the youth. While most of these teens are still in high school when they're targeted, there is also a section of horror movies devoted to slaying college kids.
Was 'The Exorcist' a Cursed Production?
The concept of "Cursed Films" and their productions is one that has been mythologized by social media and several documentaries. When a film has a behind-the-scenes story so disastrous that there had to be some kind of supernatural intervention. Having a fraught production is not exclusive to horror, of course. Across every single genre there's going to be films with baggage, from something as minor as personal conflicts between actors, to major catastrophes, injuries and even deaths.
‘Hellraiser’ Makes the Cenobites Less Scary With Mythology Over Menace
Editor's Note: the following contains spoilers for Hellraiser. The best thing that can be said of the latest take on Hellraiser is that Jamie Clayton is outstanding as the new Pinhead. Unfortunately, the rest of the film around this dynamite performance is deeply lacking because of how it dampens the mystique surrounding the Cenobites themselves. Where the enduring original film was frightening precisely because of how focused it was, this latest attempt at a reimagining gets lost in a narrative that is built around “solving” the mystery behind the Lament Configuration puzzle box. As a result, it feels painfully conventional in what it cares about and infinitely less cutting than Clive Barker’s original work which was mostly driven by dread as opposed to details about lore.
The Haunted History of 'Poltergeist'
Accidents, mistakes, and unfortunate turns of events are common on any Hollywood set, but when cast and crew members regularly die and bizarre circumstances cause creepy or inexplicable coincidences across three separate films, it begins to raise the question: is this franchise cursed? Such was the case with the original Poltergeist trilogy, a series of films well known for the ghoulish and macabre circumstances that surrounded it, including multiple deaths, mysterious malfunctions, and the questionable use of human remains. But were these films truly cursed, or were the overworked creatives involved simply influenced by the films' spooky subject matter and seeing things? This article will present the unusual incidents and let its readers come to their own conclusion. But be forewarned: this piece will discuss real world abuse, violence toward women, and the tragic deaths of several people.
New 'Glass Onion' Trailer Promises the Real Fun Is Just Beginning
Director Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated feature Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will hit theatres before its Netflix streaming debut in December. To mark the occasion of tickets going on sale, the celebrated director releaseda new clip on Twitter. The brief clip gives us a glimpse of all the possible suspects in the whodunit mystery.
He’s Watching review – lockdown horror is home alone with the children
Jacob Estes directs his offspring in this experimental lockdown tale about a brother and sister trying to exorcise a prowler from their home
'Star Trek: Prodigy' Midseason Trailer: Admiral Janeway Closes in on the Crew of the Protostar
After what felt like an excruciatingly long wait, the return of Star Trek: Prodigy is right around the corner. The franchise's most kid-friendly series premiered almost a year ago before taking a mid-season break after the tenth episode. The remaining ten episodes of the first season are set to air on Paramount+ beginning on October 27, and today at the Star Trek Universe panel at New York Comic-Con, the series presented a new teaser trailer for Part 2 of Season 1.
The Most Badass Final Girls of the 1980s, From Alien Defeats to Dream Powers
In the 1970s, horror movies began to change. The days of Dracula and The Wolf Man were over. There had been a time when religious themed horror films like The Exorcist and The Omen were all the rage. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Black Christmas began a shift toward a more realistic horror film that focused more on the horror outside your door or through that door you really shouldn’t open. In 1978, Halloween changed everything.
10 of the Best Vampire-Themed Anime Films and Series
Werewolves, witches, zombies...there are just a few classic monsters that many associate with the festive Halloween season. Despite iconic slasher villains like Freddy Krueger and Michael Myers having shared the spotlight in recent decades, no Halloween is complete or horror-stricken enough without a visit from the fanged undead with a soft spot for human blood: vampires.
Who Is Mysaria Talking to in 'House of the Dragon' Episode 8?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1-8 of House of the Dragon.King's Landing is full of secrets and whispers, and it seems like Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) is now a procurer of these secrets. In the momentous eighth episode of House of the Dragon, we saw many dramatic moments take place. From Vaemond (Wil Johnson) being killed by Daemon (Matt Smith) to Viserys (Paddy Considine) finally dying at the end of the episode, the moment where we see Mysaria again might have passed some people by, but it's a critical scene for the future.
Best Dracula Movies Ranked From Funny Flop to Unsettling Classic
In 2015, Guinness World Records named Count Dracula the most adapted literary character, with 538 productions making use of Bram Stoker’s legendary vampire in some way. Of course, Dracula has been in the public domain since 1962, making its content easy to appropriate for cameos, team-ups, and schlock. Stoker wouldn’t recognize his creation in many of these; there’s very little of his work in something like Billy the Kid vs. Dracula.
How Does Rhaenyra Find Peace With the Velaryons in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of House of the Dragon and the book Fire & Blood. Not for a lack of trying, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) has had trouble winning the Velaryons and their ships to her side. House of the Dragon, so far, has depicted the slow burn of events that led to the first civil war of their dynasty, and the other mighty Valyrian House has been a valuable asset Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) have been vying for. The Velaryon House has a lot to offer, which happens to be the antithesis of the Targaryen House, the sea to their fire.
'Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire' Season 1 Episode 2 Recap: Did You Eat the Baby?
“I serve a god, and it is my honor to serve.” A young servant describes Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) in response to a probing question posed by journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) while waiting for du Lac to continue their Interview. So begins Episode 2 of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. Titled “... After the Phantoms of Your Former Self,” this episode delves into the earliest days of Louis’s transition from human to vampire.
What Do Arvel Skeen's Tattoos Mean in 'Andor'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Andor.After much coaxing and wheedling, Cassian (Diego Luna) consents to taking on the job Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) had come to offer him. The two then land on Aldhani, the planet the band of rebels have been using as a sort of headquarters for their revolutionary heist. Episode 5 of Andor allows fans to observe how the rebels interact with each other, how they are all poles apart in what drives them towards the rebellion, and how they wouldn’t trust each other as far as they could throw them despite being cogs in the same machine.
Who Is Leap-Frog, the Latest Bad Guy in 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk.She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's latest episode gives us the long-awaited arrival of Charlie Cox's Daredevil to the series, and while his appearance didn't disappoint, there was an interesting green figure fighting for center stage, and it wasn't Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany). First appearing as a client of the titular lawyer, Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley) made his MCU debut and was immediately presented as a hapless hero.
'Capote' Is a Commentary on Our Fascination With True Crime - And It's More Relevant Than Ever
With the proliferation of true-crime shows over the last couple of decades, it's never been more evident that America and beyond can't get enough of stories that are ripped from the headlines. True crime has always fascinated audiences, but over the last several decades, the scandalous lives of real criminals, their crimes, and the effect they have on the lives of their victims and their families have skyrocketed. The film industry has never shied away from capitalizing on the sensational nature of true crime on the big screen. Some films executed the adaptation from the headlines to film better than others. Capote is one that did it with tremendous aplomb. Truman Capote's novel, In Cold Blood, is the story of the random murder of the Clutter family in a small town in Holcomb, Kansas, and chronicles how it made him the most famous writer in the country. With Philip Seymour Hoffman portraying the eccentric, flamboyant Capote, the film succeeds in every aspect of what makes true crime stories so easy for audiences to latch onto.
‘Baroness von Sketch Show’ Star to Lead Figure Skating Comedy for Crave From Catalyst, Blue Ant Studios (EXCLUSIVE)
“Baroness von Sketch Show” star Carolyn Taylor will front a new unscripted comedy series for Canadian streaming service Crave, produced through Catalyst and Blue Ant Studios. The six-part comedy series has been commissioned by the Bell Media-owned SVOD, and is produced by Catalyst — the Toronto-based development and funding company focusing on women-centric content — and Blue Ant Studios as part of a strategic partnership to develop female-generated programming for the global marketplace. Taylor is best known as one of the stars and co-creators of CBC’s comedy hit “Baroness von Sketch Show,” which aired across five seasons from 2016 to 2020. Starring...
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Every Episode 7 Easter Egg You Might Have Missed
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of The Rings of Power. After the explosive ending to Episode 6 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Episode 7 was left picking up the pieces of the shattered storylines scattered across the shadowy landscape of the newly-forged Mordor. While a number of those pieces began their slow progress back towards reunion, the audience was given a number of surprising revelations about unexpected backstories and new plot developments, building towards what promises to be a curious and twisting season finale.
David Gordon Green Reveals the Difference Between Reviving 'The Exorcist' and 'Halloween'
Within the genre of horror, both the Halloween and The Exorcist franchises are pillars in their own respects. Both films paved the way in the '70s for sub-genres to follow, and decades later one filmmaker is tackling both in order to bring them back to audiences on the big screen in fresh ways. With Halloween Ends, the final installment in his trilogy, premiering October 14, Collider's Perri Nemiroff was able to sit down with writer-director David Gordon Green to discuss with him the approach he's taken with these two pop culture beasts, so to speak, and how the projects compare.
'Falling For Christmas': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
Alongside Halloween, the Christmas period is the most film-heavy season of the year and often produces all-time classics that families across the world can sit down and enjoy together. For many, the festive months are the ultimate opportunity to indulge in heart-warming tales of romance and wonder that leave audiences with the cute and cuddly feeling that is so synonymous with Christmas. It is no surprise then that, over the last few years, many production companies have been pushing Christmas as an important period for their movies. Netflix is one of these production companies, capitalizing on the rise in subscription-based platforms combined with the rush to yuletide viewing so many of us make in the winter. In recent years, the likes of The Christmas Chronicles and Klaus have been undeniable hits for Netflix with both fans and critics alike. With that in mind, many often wonder what will be Netflix's flagship Christmas film each year, and, back in May 2021, we learned of a new title coming to screens in Christmas 2022. That title was Falling For Christmas, a quintessential yuletide narrative that is guaranteed to put a seasonal smile on the face of viewers.
