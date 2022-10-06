Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Star Trek: Prodigy' Midseason Trailer: Admiral Janeway Closes in on the Crew of the Protostar
After what felt like an excruciatingly long wait, the return of Star Trek: Prodigy is right around the corner. The franchise's most kid-friendly series premiered almost a year ago before taking a mid-season break after the tenth episode. The remaining ten episodes of the first season are set to air on Paramount+ beginning on October 27, and today at the Star Trek Universe panel at New York Comic-Con, the series presented a new teaser trailer for Part 2 of Season 1.
Collider
First 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' Images Show Stars Lauren Cohen and Jeffrey Dean Morgan Facing Off
This year's New York Comic-Con marked a special final Con attendance for AMC's original flagship series The Walking Dead. During the panel, Chief Content Officer Scott Gimple was joined by cast members to discuss their final eleventh season, coming to its 12-year conclusion this November, and The Walking Dead Universe. Not only did they share footage from this week's upcoming episode, but stars Lauren Cohen and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who play Maggie Rhee and Negan Smith, respectively, revealed first-look photos from their Manhattan-based spinoff The Walking Dead: Dead City ahead of its 2023 premiere.
Collider
Who Is Mysaria Talking to in 'House of the Dragon' Episode 8?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1-8 of House of the Dragon.King's Landing is full of secrets and whispers, and it seems like Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) is now a procurer of these secrets. In the momentous eighth episode of House of the Dragon, we saw many dramatic moments take place. From Vaemond (Wil Johnson) being killed by Daemon (Matt Smith) to Viserys (Paddy Considine) finally dying at the end of the episode, the moment where we see Mysaria again might have passed some people by, but it's a critical scene for the future.
Collider
'Werewolf by Night': Is There a Post-Credits Scene?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Werewolf by Night.Werewolf by Night breaks the Marvel standard -- not a movie, not a television series, just a 53-minute special hitting the Disney+ streaming service. Just in time for Halloween, the special follows a group of monster hunters gathered to compete for the Bloodstone, a gem that exhibits powerful abilities particularly helpful for monster hunters. However, the hunt doesn't go quite as planned when one of the hunters is revealed to be a monster, a werewolf himself. Also competing for the stone is Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly), the estranged daughter of the not-so-immortal Ulysses Bloodstone (voiced by Richard Dixon), whose corpse has now become a talking corpse. Elsa's also estranged stepmother, Verussa (Harriet Sansom Harris), holds the competition as it's Ulysses' death that necessitated someone else take hold of the Bloodstone.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Collider
New 'The Walking Dead' Season 11 Footage Shows Norman Reedus' Daryl Up Against the Commonwealth
This year's New York Comic-Con marked a very special occasion for AMC's long-running series The Walking Dead. On Saturday, the show's Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, along with cast members, came together for the final Comic-Con appearance with the flagship show, which will conclude its 12-year run this November. During their panel, AMC Networks shared footage from this week's upcoming episode for Season 11C, as well as exclusive first-look images from episode 19.
Collider
'Star Trek: Picard' Season 3 Introduces Mica Burton and Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut as Geordi's Daughters
We've known for quite some time that actor and cosplayer Mica Burton would be playing the daughter of her father's (LeVar Burton) character in Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard, but today we learned that she's not the only La Forge daughter appearing in the series. In the new trailer released at New York Comic Con, we see Cruel Summer's Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut at the helm of the USS Titan as Ensign Sidney La Forge. During the panel, it was revealed that Mica Burton would be playing her younger sister Ensign Alandra La Forge.
Collider
Who Is Leap-Frog, the Latest Bad Guy in 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk.She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's latest episode gives us the long-awaited arrival of Charlie Cox's Daredevil to the series, and while his appearance didn't disappoint, there was an interesting green figure fighting for center stage, and it wasn't Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany). First appearing as a client of the titular lawyer, Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley) made his MCU debut and was immediately presented as a hapless hero.
Collider
10 of the Best Vampire-Themed Anime Films and Series
Werewolves, witches, zombies...there are just a few classic monsters that many associate with the festive Halloween season. Despite iconic slasher villains like Freddy Krueger and Michael Myers having shared the spotlight in recent decades, no Halloween is complete or horror-stricken enough without a visit from the fanged undead with a soft spot for human blood: vampires.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
'Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire' Season 1 Episode 2 Recap: Did You Eat the Baby?
“I serve a god, and it is my honor to serve.” A young servant describes Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) in response to a probing question posed by journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) while waiting for du Lac to continue their Interview. So begins Episode 2 of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. Titled “... After the Phantoms of Your Former Self,” this episode delves into the earliest days of Louis’s transition from human to vampire.
Collider
'Wolf Pack' Trailer Reveals Sarah Michelle Gellar's Return to the Supernatural
An official teaser trailer for Paramount +’s original series, Wolf Pack, was revealed today during New York Comic Con. The teaser was revealed during a joint Teen Wolf: The Movie and Wolf Pack panel. In addition, it was revealed that the series will premiere in the new year, on Thursday, January 26, 2023.
Collider
'The Rings of Power's Maxim Baldry on His Favorite On-Set Detail & The Role Grief Plays in Isildur's Arc
From showrunners JD Payne & Patrick McKay, the Amazon Studios multi-season drama series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth’s history, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings and at a time when a terrifying villain called Sauron is looking to conquer the kingdoms, defeat the heroes, and gain control over all life. Following an ensemble cast of characters that are both familiar and new, the eight-episode first season is setting up an epic adventure that’s expected to take five seasons to conclude.
Collider
How Does Rhaenyra Find Peace With the Velaryons in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of House of the Dragon and the book Fire & Blood. Not for a lack of trying, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) has had trouble winning the Velaryons and their ships to her side. House of the Dragon, so far, has depicted the slow burn of events that led to the first civil war of their dynasty, and the other mighty Valyrian House has been a valuable asset Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) have been vying for. The Velaryon House has a lot to offer, which happens to be the antithesis of the Targaryen House, the sea to their fire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
What Do Arvel Skeen's Tattoos Mean in 'Andor'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Andor.After much coaxing and wheedling, Cassian (Diego Luna) consents to taking on the job Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) had come to offer him. The two then land on Aldhani, the planet the band of rebels have been using as a sort of headquarters for their revolutionary heist. Episode 5 of Andor allows fans to observe how the rebels interact with each other, how they are all poles apart in what drives them towards the rebellion, and how they wouldn’t trust each other as far as they could throw them despite being cogs in the same machine.
Collider
'She-Hulk': What Are the Differences Between This Daredevil and Netflix's Version?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk.Charlie Cox finally made his long-awaited appearance as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in the latest episode, "Ribbit and Rip It." The eagerly anticipated entrance of the Devil of Hell's Kitchen has been heavily marketed, with the latest tease being Episode 5's end credits scene featuring a very familiar-looking horned helmet – but this time, the devil's helm is a classic gold.
Collider
Who is Getting Recast (Again) on 'House of the Dragon'?
With House of the Dragon including one more time jump before Episode 8, the kids on the show will be recast again. The first major recast included leads Rhaenyra (first Milly Alcock, then Emma D'Arcy) and Alicent (first Emily Carey, then Olivia Cooke). This time, the recast is limited to the series' children who have only been in a few episodes. These will be the final actors to play the roles (barring any unforeseen circumstances), so these are the faces to remember moving forward as the show moves on to new seasons and the inevitable dance of the dragons.
Collider
'Emancipation': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far About the Will Smith Film
Academy Award-winner Will Smith (King Richard) will star in the upcoming historical thriller, Emancipation. The film is expected to be an Oscar contender, with Smith looking to get his second straight Best Actor nomination. Directed by Antoine Fuqua (The Guilty), Emancipation is based on a true story and sees Peter (Will Smith) fight for his freedom and his family’s. Emancipation is Smith’s first film since his Oscar win earlier this year and has already garnered praise. Here is everything you need to know about Emancipation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
New 'Glass Onion' Trailer Promises the Real Fun Is Just Beginning
Director Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated feature Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will hit theatres before its Netflix streaming debut in December. To mark the occasion of tickets going on sale, the celebrated director releaseda new clip on Twitter. The brief clip gives us a glimpse of all the possible suspects in the whodunit mystery.
Collider
The Most Badass Final Girls of the 1980s, From Alien Defeats to Dream Powers
In the 1970s, horror movies began to change. The days of Dracula and The Wolf Man were over. There had been a time when religious themed horror films like The Exorcist and The Omen were all the rage. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Black Christmas began a shift toward a more realistic horror film that focused more on the horror outside your door or through that door you really shouldn’t open. In 1978, Halloween changed everything.
Collider
’Smallville’s Tom Welling Joins ‘The Winchesters’
It was announced today at the Winchesters panel at New York Comic Con that Smallville star Tom Welling would be joining the cast of the Supernatural prequel as Mary's (Meg Donnelly) father Samuel Campbell. The actor surprised fans in attendance by coming out to celebrate the announcement in person. Set...
Collider
Best Dracula Movies Ranked From Funny Flop to Unsettling Classic
In 2015, Guinness World Records named Count Dracula the most adapted literary character, with 538 productions making use of Bram Stoker’s legendary vampire in some way. Of course, Dracula has been in the public domain since 1962, making its content easy to appropriate for cameos, team-ups, and schlock. Stoker wouldn’t recognize his creation in many of these; there’s very little of his work in something like Billy the Kid vs. Dracula.
Comments / 0