ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WLKY.com

Rattler, South Carolina shut down No. 13 Kentucky 24-14

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Spencer Rattler overcame two early turnovers and threw the go-ahead touchdown pass in the third quarter, Jalen Brooks ran for an insurance score midway through the fourth and South Carolina scored 17 unanswered points to beat No. 13 Kentucky 24-14 on Saturday night for its third consecutive victory.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy