RALEIGH — Eligible individuals who want to cast their ballot on Election Day 2022 must register to vote by Friday, October 14. Individuals who miss that deadline may register and vote at the same time during the one-stop early voting period, October 20 through November 5, at any early voting site in their county. County-by county early voting sites and schedules are available at the State Board of Elections’ One-Stop Early Voting Site Search.
